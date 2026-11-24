TWS Technology representatives officially receiving the UL 9540 certification at the RE+ award ceremony

The PowerMod liquid-cooling energy storage containers recently deployed in Hyogo-ken, Japan

TUV TWS Technology receiving the EU Battery Regulation conformity certificate from TÜV Rheinland at All-Energy Australia

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the recent RE+ 2026 exhibition in Las Vegas, TWS Technology (TWS ESS) officially received the UL 9540 certification from Intertek at its booth for its flagship energy storage solutions. This milestone marks a pragmatic step in the company's ongoing commitment to meeting North America's rigorous safety and compliance standards.Why UL 9540 Matters to EPCs and DevelopersObtaining UL 9540 certification is a rigorous process involving exhaustive system-level testing. Rather than serving merely as a formal recognition, this certification directly addresses core project risks and translates into tangible commercial value for project partners.As frequently highlighted by leading industry platforms and renewable energy risk advisors, this certification is the baseline for financial viability:. Streamlined Permitting: Authorities Having Jurisdiction (AHJs) heavily rely on UL 9540 to approve site installations. Pre-certified systems prevent costly permitting gridlocks and accelerate deployment timelines.. Insurance and Bankability: Top-tier safety compliance is no longer optional; it is a strict prerequisite for underwriting comprehensive project insurance and securing non-recourse financing from lenders.. System-Level Reliability: It proves that the battery and control systems operate safely together as a unified DC-side system, mitigating operational risks for the end-user.Comprehensive U.S. Safety ComplianceTWS Technology provides project partners with the foundational compliance needed for smooth deployment. The company's energy storage systems maintain compliance with the critical safety pillars of the North American market:. UL 1973: Certifies the electrical and environmental safety of the core battery cells and modules.. UL 9540A: Validates thermal runaway fire propagation testing, providing AHJs with the concrete data required to approve site layouts safely.. UL 9540: Guarantees the complete integrated DC system operates safely as a whole.. NFPA 855: Ensures system designs meet the definitive industry standard for the installation of stationary energy storage systems and fire suppression.Spotlight on PowerMod: Designed for Pragmatic DeploymentThe Intertek award ceremony specifically highlighted PowerMod, a liquid-cooling energy storage container. TWS Technology engineered this system to reduce deployment friction and optimize operational costs for partners.Key features include:. Compact footprint:The PowerMod features a highly optimized footprint that is almost half the size of a standard 20-foot container. This dimension allows for highly flexible transport, easily navigating narrow roads and complying with strict road weight limits, which enables the use of smaller trucks and bypasses the logistical costs of oversized containers.. Economic efficiency:Utilizing premium tier-1 cells, the system achieves a 30% reduction in per-kWh cost. It is available in capacities of 1671kWh, 2089kWh, and 2507kWh.. Active Fire Protection:Integrates a big data intelligent fire monitoring system alongside multiple fire protection measures (aerosol, combustible gas detection, ventilation, and water extinguishing) for early detection and rapid suppression.Consistent Compliance Across Global MarketsSecuring U.S. safety certifications aligns with TWS Technology's broader approach to international compliance. By October 2026, the company had become one of the first Chinese manufacturers to attain independent third-party conformity under the new EU Battery Regulation (EU) 2023/1542 (the EU Battery Passport) for its Max-Classic and Max-Pro C&I storage systems.TWS Technology focuses on managing the complexities of technical compliance so that partners and EPCs can concentrate on executing their projects efficiently.For reliable, compliant, and cost-effective energy storage solutions, contact the TWS Technology team for further technical specifications and project inquiries....

Lydia Cui

TWS Technology Limited

+852 9568 3586

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TWS Technology Attains UL 9540 System Certification from Intertek at RE+ Las Vegas News Provided By TWS Technology Limited November 24, 2026, 06:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



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