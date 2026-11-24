One offer, many gateways: GECA's new position paper on what the SpaceX IPO means for cross-border investment in growing companies.

New GECA position paper finds the gateways SpaceX used to reach retail investors exist for large issuers, not growing companies, and sets out eight steps.

- Andy Field, Executive Steering Committee Lead, GECALONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance (GECA) has today published One offer, many gateways: what the SpaceX IPO means for cross-border investment in the next generation of companies. The paper was convened with Digital Invest Germany, the UK Crowdfunding Association (UKCFA) and the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA). It draws on a closed discussion among leaders of the regulated crowdfunding and investment industry in Europe, the UK and the United States, tested against the public record.What happenedIn June 2026, SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history, raising about $86bn. It reached retail investors across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific in a single offer, through regulatory gateways already in force. No jurisdiction created a new regime for it.- In the UK, more than 100,000 people applied, with almost $1bn of demand.- Australia's lead retail broker received more than 28,000 applications, over four times its previous IPO record.- Japanese investors were offered shares worth about $2.2bn.Why it mattersThe paper argues that, in principle, this was crowdfunding at global scale: one company raising capital from large numbers of individual investors in many countries. The difference is liquidity, not principle. A listed share can be sold the next day; a stake in a private company usually cannot.The gateways exist for the largest issuers, but not yet for growing ones. Even inside the EU's single crowdfunding regime, only 8% of money raised through crowdfunding platforms in 2024 came from investors outside the platform's own country, according to ESMA.Meanwhile, companies are staying private for longer. The median age of a US company at IPO has risen from 8 years in the 1980s to 12 in 2025, so more of their growth happens before most investors can take part.Andy Field, Executive Steering Committee Lead at GECA, said: "SpaceX answered a question our industry has asked for a decade: can one company reach retail investors in many countries at once, within today's rules? It can. More than 100,000 people applied in the UK alone. But a growing company with the same ambition still faces offer caps, high costs, no exit route and a different rulebook in every market. This paper is a practical starting point for opening those gateways to the next generation of companies, with protections that fit the investment on offer."What GECA recommendsThe paper sets out a staged, evidence-led approach in eight recommendations, including:- letting successful issuers keep raising from their crowd, with offer caps reviewed against evidence- mapping equivalent obligations between national regimes rather than waiting for harmonisation- developing secondary markets alongside primary fundraising- testing a common baseline for investor disclosure- making regulated crowdfunded shares eligible for new tax-exempt investment accounts- measuring the market the same way in every country, and publishing what pilots find, good or badThe paper is clear about the limits of the comparison. SpaceX's scale, brand recognition and legal budget are not available to a growing company, and demand for one of the world's best-known companies does not establish equivalent demand for a less familiar issuer.It concludes: "The question is no longer whether a jurisdiction will set out to become the global hub for private market fundraising, but when, and which one."The full paper and a one-page media summary are free to download at spacex-ipo-position-paper/About GECAThe Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance is the trusted convener for the worldwide regulated crowdfunding community, with more than 100 member organisations across six continents. GECA is a convener, not a lobby. thegecaMedia contact: Andy Field, Executive Steering Committee Lead, GECA –...

Andrew Field

Global Equity Crowdfunding Alliance

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SpaceX IPO Shows Retail Investors Will Invest Across Borders, Says GECA News Provided By Dacxi Chain November 24, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Law, World & Regional



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