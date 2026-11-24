NJ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder and Master Facilitator Equus Coach at Belle Vivienne Coaching Blends Experiential Coaching With Horses, Breathwork, and Integrative Wellness to Help Clients Release Limiting Patterns and Reconnect With ThemselvesHowell Township, New Jersey – Belle Vivienne is the Founder and Master Facilitator Equus Coach at Belle Vivienne Coaching, a personal development and wellness practice based in Howell Township, New Jersey. With more than a decade of experience in coaching and transformational work, she helps individuals move beyond limiting patterns, strengthen self-awareness, and reconnect with their inner wisdom. Her work draws on experiential coaching with horses, breathwork, and integrative wellness practices. Belle holds the Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential from the International Coaching Federation and is a 9D Breathwork Facilitator, Enneagram Practitioner, Psychedelic Coach, Integrative Health Practitioner, Board Certified Health Coach, and Certified Juice Therapist. This multidisciplinary foundation shapes a practice that emphasizes nervous system regulation, body-centered awareness, and personal transformation.Belle's professional journey began in court reporting and closed captioning, a field in which she developed exceptional listening, communication, observation, and attention-to-detail skills. She trained as a court stenographer and is a member of the NCRA. Over time, she expanded her expertise through formal training in life coaching, Equus coaching, EAGALA equine-assisted growth and learning, breathwork, and Integrative Enneagram practices. As a Master Facilitator Equus Coach, she works with horses as powerful mirrors that help clients recognize emotional patterns, boundaries, communication styles, and behaviors that might otherwise remain unconscious. Her approach pairs experiential learning with practical tools that support self-trust, emotional resilience, clarity, and a stronger connection between mind and body.Belle attributes her success to resilience, faith, and a willingness to trust her own inner wisdom, even during some of the most difficult moments of her life. Over the past decade, she has turned her experiences with trauma, PTSD, and a 2021 cancer diagnosis into a deeper purpose: helping others heal and reconnect with themselves. That personal journey taught her the importance of listening to her body, taking responsibility for her well-being, and believing in the natural healing resources available to everyone. She regards healing from the trauma and challenges that once defined her life, and using that journey to create a sanctuary of healing for others, as her greatest accomplishment. Today, as a Life Coach, Master Equus Coach, 9D Breathwork Facilitator, and Enneagram Practitioner, she draws on those experiences to guide clients toward greater self-awareness, resilience, and trust in their own inner wisdom. Her own story of healing continues to inform the compassion and care she brings to each client she works with.Service and faith remain central to Belle's philosophy. She has taken part in mission work in Haiti five times and in El Salvador twice, experiences that profoundly shaped her perspective and deepened her understanding of courage, compassion, and perseverance. Her commitment to giving back extends to organizations including Living Water International, Canine Companions for Independence, Freedom Farm Therapeutic Riding Center, Youth Consultation Service (YCS), and The Global Orphan Project. Through Belle Vivienne Coaching, she offers a safe, grounded, and compassionate environment where clients can explore their experiences, regulate their nervous systems, and develop a deeper understanding of themselves. Her specialties include trauma, PTSD healing, equine-assisted coaching, and breathwork.Belle is convinced that people often hold more wisdom and strength than they realize. She encourages others, and women in particular, to follow their hearts, trust their bodies, and find the courage to listen to the answers within. By integrating Equus coaching, 9D Breathwork, integrative health, and body-centered practices, she empowers individuals to release limiting patterns, reconnect with their authentic selves, and pursue greater freedom, purpose, and well-being. Through resilience, faith, and compassionate service, Belle Vivienne continues to transform her own path of healing into a lasting source of hope and renewal for others.Learn More about Belle Vivienne:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Belle Vivienne, Inspiring Healing, Self-Trust, And Inner Wisdom Through Equus Coaching And Breathwork News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 06:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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