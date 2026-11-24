OMTech Polar S laser engraver with lid open

OMTech Polar S

Polar S workflow with LightBurn

The 55W machine pairs a 16MP camera, autofocus and LightBurn compatibility with a 600 × 305 mm work area as small studios enter peak custom-gift season.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ANAHEIM, Calif. – Nov. 24, 2026 – OMTech, a North American supplier of laser engraving and cutting equipment, today announced the availability of the Polar S, a 55W desktop CO2 laser engraver built for small studios producing personalized holiday goods. The Polar S is listed at a $2,464.99 sale price for the standard package on OMTech's U.S. store, with orders labelled to ship December 3.

OMTech Polar S 55W Desktop CO2 Laser Engraver has a listed work area of 600 × 305 mm (23.6 × 12 in), a 16-megapixel camera, autofocus, and compatibility with LightBurn and RDWorks V8 software. A Ruida RD8445 controller drives the machine, and USB and Ethernet connectivity are standard. Built-in water cooling with a 4.3 L tank is included, and a front-to-back pass-through accepts longer workpieces that extend beyond the standard bed.

The launch lands as Etsy sellers, craft fair vendors and local gift shops enter their busiest production window of the year. For many home-based makers, the limiting factor in November and December is not order volume - it is setup and turnaround time on repeat items such as engraved ornaments, keepsake boxes and custom cutting boards.

The Polar S addresses that bottleneck directly. A 16-megapixel camera streams a live view of the workbed, and autofocus removes manual calibration from the workflow, so operators can verify placement across the full bed before starting a job. The 600 × 305 mm work area holds batch layouts of smaller gift items. A front-to-back pass-through accepts longer workpieces, such as serving boards, that extend beyond the standard bed.

Holiday-season capabilities of the new machine include:

Camera-guided placement - operators confirm alignment of an entire engraving bed on screen before running the job, reducing misprints on repeat orders.

Autofocus across materials - faster changeover between wood, acrylic, leather and slate of different thicknesses.

Batch-ready layout space - ornaments, coasters and pet tags produced in high volume per session.

Built-in safety features - water cooling with a 4.3 L tank and an emergency stop for safer operation in home and garage studios.

For cylindrical and metal personalization, OMTech's lineup extends the same workflow. The Polar 2 desktop system adds rotary compatibility for glassware and holiday drinkware. OMTech's fiber and galvo marking machines handle metal items such as stainless steel tumblers, and MOPA models offer color marking on stainless steel. Machines across the CO2 range run on LightBurn and RDWorks V8.

"By the time November orders arrive, our customers are not asking for more power - they are asking for fewer minutes between jobs," said Nicolas Chen, Head of Product at OMTech. "The camera and autofocus do the setup work that used to eat an evening, so a two-person studio can hold its delivery dates through December."

The Polar S is available now through omtech. OMTech staffs U.S.-based phone support from its Anaheim headquarters, and its demo room hosts across North America take appointments for in-person demonstrations. Full specifications and compatibility details are listed on the Polar S product page.

About OMTech

OMTech supplies desktop and industrial laser engraving, cutting and marking systems - including CO2, fiber, diode and UV platforms - to makers, woodworkers, crafters and small businesses across North America. The company pairs its machines with U.S.-based technical support and a network of demo room hosts. Product information is available at omtech.

Maggie Liu

OMTech

+1 949-438-4949

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