Building Christmas Dreams Campaign by Cameron Contracting

Cameron Contracting Ltd

After helping over 256 local families last year, the Courtenay home builder is matching every donated dollar and aims to reach twice as many families this year

COURTENAY, BC, CANADA, November 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Building Christmas Dreams, the holiday giving campaign run by Courtenay custom home builder Cameron Contracting Ltd., is back for its 10th year with its biggest goal yet. Last season the campaign supported more than 256 Comox Valley families. This year, the team wants to help twice as many.Nominations and donations are open now through December 13 at buildingchristmasdreams. Every dollar the community gives is matched by Cameron Contracting, and 100% of the money goes directly to the families who are nominated."Most of us know what it means when someone shows up for you at the right moment," said Don Cameron of Cameron Contracting. "That's all Building Christmas Dreams has ever been. Neighbours look out for neighbours, and we do our part by matching what they give. Every year more families are nominated than we can reach on our own, so this year we're asking the Valley to help us double it."A decade of showing upWhat started in 2016 as a small way for a family business to give back has grown into one of the Comox Valley's most personal holiday traditions. Each family the campaign supports is put forward by someone who knows them: a friend, a co-worker, a teacher or a neighbour who sees that they could use a lift this Christmas.Over the years, that support has taken whatever shape a family needed most. It has meant groceries and gifts for kids under the tree, but also winter tires, vehicle repairs and help for households hit by a sudden health crisis.The need keeps growing. Each year the campaign receives far more nominations than it can fund, which is why this year's goal is to double the number of families helped.How it worksNominate. Anyone can nominate a local family or individual in need at buildingchristmasdreams.Donate. Community members and businesses give what they can.Matched. Cameron Contracting matches every dollar donated.Delivered. 100% of funds go directly to nominees, and every dollar stays in the Comox Valley."The generosity here never stops surprising us," Cameron added. "Whether it's ten dollars or a thousand, it gets doubled, and it lands with a family a few streets over. Share the post, nominate someone, give if you can. It all adds up."Ways to giveThe campaign runs November 13 to December 13, 2026. Donations can be made three ways: Online, by E-transfer, or Cheque. Visit the website for more infor: buildingchristmasdreamsNominations are also submitted at buildingchristmasdreams. Local businesses interested in sponsoring the campaign are encouraged to get in touch.About Cameron Contracting Ltd.Cameron Contracting Ltd. is a family-run home builder based in Courtenay, B.C., with two generations at the helm. Built on family, trust and quality, the company has completed more than 500 homes across the Comox Valley, along with custom builds, renovations, multi-dwelling developments and land projects. Its family of brands includes Modular Homes by Cameron and Fireplaces by Cameron. Cameron Contracting founded Building Christmas Dreams in 2016 and has matched every community donation since. Learn more at cameroncontractingltd.Media contactKristy Cameron, Cameron Contracting Ltd. 250-941-7555 ·... 1089 Braidwood Rd., Courtenay, B.C. V9N 3S1

Kristy Cameron

Cameron contracting ltd

+1 250-941-7555

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Cameron Contracting's Building Christmas Dreams Sets Out to Double Its Reach in the Comox Valley This Holiday Season News Provided By Monalo Media Ltd November 24, 2026, 06:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy



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