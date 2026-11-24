MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Built-in AI agents switch on with a toggle and carry work across teams and systems, while IT sets the rules and people make the decisions that need judgment

- Bhavesh Bhammar, Founder and CEO, Round Infinity, Inc.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Round Infinity, Inc. today unveiled a new version of its Agentic Business Operations Platform (ABOP). AI agents are built into its workflows and can be activated with a toggle. Once enabled, agents check documents, match records, draft responses, route approvals and update the ERP, CRM and accounting systems companies already use.

As companies add AI agents to individual applications, IT teams have more tools, permissions and bills to manage. Yet work that crosses departments still depends on employees carrying documents, decisions and updates between systems. Round Infinity brings industry-specific workflows and core business operations together on one shared record, so agents and teams can carry a request through to completion.

Take a dealer warranty claim. A dealer submits evidence through a portal, and an agent checks it against the warranty terms and flags missing information. A field technician adds inspection findings to the same claim record, and Finance reviews the evidence and approves the credit. The approved credit posts to the ERP, with the full history kept on the claim. No one has to chase the next step.

The same pattern runs across the business. In accounts payable, agents match each invoice to its purchase order and goods receipt, post clean invoices, and send only the exceptions to people. In recruitment, agents screen applications and schedule interviews, while hiring managers decide. In customer service, agents answer calls and messages around the clock, resolve routine requests, book appointments, and hand anything complex to a person with the full history.

"Customers don't experience your business as a collection of departments. They experience whether you delivered," said Bhavesh Bhammar, Founder and CEO of Round Infinity. "A claim paid. A supplier onboarded. A service visit booked. We built Round Infinity so AI agents can carry the work all the way through, with the right context, the right permissions, and people involved where their judgment matters."

Built to run work across the business

. Shared work record. Teams and agents see the documents, decisions and pending actions behind every request.

. Connected systems. Agents read and update authorized records in existing ERP, CRM and accounting systems as work progresses.

. IT controls and an audit trail. IT defines what agents can do. Approvals and exceptions go to people, and every action is logged.

. Enterprise-grade security. Round Infinity is ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2, GDPR and HIPAA compliant. They sit alongside the platform's controls over access, decisions and actions.

. Industry packs. Pre-built applications, agents, reports and dashboards for sectors from banking to manufacturing.

Ready to run. Yours to change.

Most companies choose between rigid software that forces them to change how they work, and building their own tools with AI coding assistants that IT must then secure and maintain. Round Infinity offers a third path. Every application, agent and workflow is ready to run on day one, and customers can change any of them, from data fields to agent instructions, by describing what they need. Customization adds nothing to the subscription, and changes carry through every upgrade, so there are no developers to hire and no code base to host, secure or maintain.

Start with one workflow and expand

Round Infinity publishes its pricing online, so teams can size a deployment without waiting for a quote. Plans include AI agent work within workflows, and one user license covers every operation that user works in. Companies can start with one workflow, measure the impact, and expand from there. View pricing.

Round Infinity is used by more than 500 businesses in more than seven countries. Request a demo.

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About Round Infinity, Inc.

Round Infinity is an Agentic Business Operations Platform that connects service, sales, field operations, finance and HR with industry-specific workflows. Its built-in AI agents work across teams and existing systems using a shared record, configurable permissions, human approvals and an audit trail. Learn more about Round Infinity.

Media contact

Round Infinity, Inc....

Bhavesh Bhammar

Round Infinity, Inc.

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Round Infinity Unveils Agentic Business Operations Platform to Move Every Department to Agentic, One Workflow at a Time News Provided By Round Infinity, Inc. November 24, 2026, 06:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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