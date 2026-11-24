TWS Technology representatives officially receiving the UL 9540 certification at the RE+ award ceremony

TWS Technology's 3.75 MW / 7.45 MWh Project in California for a Precision Manufacturing Site

TWS Technology's 500 kW / 1.956 MWh Project in California for an Automotive Components Manufacturing Site

Screenshot of the official California Energy Commission (CEC) website directory, displaying TWS Technology's listed products

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TWS Technology (TWS ESS) successfully concluded its exhibition at RE+ 2026 in Las Vegas on November 19, local time. Engaging directly with leading U.S. project developers, EPCs, and distributors, the TWS Technology team showcased how its advanced Energy Storage Systems (ESS) address power continuity and cost challenges in the North American grid.Navigating U.S. Policy Shifts and Supply Chain ScrutinyThe U.S. energy storage market is undergoing rapid regulatory changes. Recently, the FCC has increased scrutiny over the origins of inverters and power conversion systems (PCS). For many developers, this creates supply chain bottlenecks and project delays.TWS ESS proactively eliminates this friction. By integrating FCC-accepted components, the company ensures clients experience zero regulatory hassle, keeping project timelines intact and insulated from geopolitical supply chain disruptions.Why Safety Certifications Dictate Project SuccessBeyond supply chain integrity, the North American market demands absolute physical safety. Securing site permitting and insurance approvals requires top-tier compliance, an area where TWS Technology distinguishes its solutions in the market.A major highlight of the company's RE+ presence was the official UL 9540 Certification Awarding Ceremony for its flagship BESS Containers, presented by Intertek.For EPC partners, these credentials serve as bankable guarantees of safety and rapid deployment rather than mere formal recognitions. TWS Technology holds and complies with the following core U.S. safety standards:. UL 1973 – Battery SafetyWhat it is: A safety standard for batteries used in stationary energy storage applications.Why it matters: Ensures the core battery cells and modules are fundamentally safe against electrical and environmental abuse.. UL 9540A – Thermal Runaway TestingWhat it is: A test method for evaluating thermal runaway and fire propagation in battery energy storage systems.Why it matters: Provides critical fire-propagation data to support fire safety assessments, system design, and approval by local authorities.. UL 9540 – Complete ESS SafetyWhat it is: A safety standard for complete energy storage systems.Why it matters: Evaluates the safety of the integrated system, including batteries and controls, rather than individual components alone.. NFPA 855 – ESS Installation RequirementsWhat it is: A standard governing the installation of stationary energy storage systems.Why it matters: Establishes requirements for installation, separation distances, and fire protection, helping EPCs and developers meet applicable fire safety requirements.In addition to United States conformity, the company holds comprehensive international certifications, including IEC standards for the European market.Proven Track Record in the U.S. C&I SectorTWS Technology's technical capabilities are backed by an established track record, having successfully delivered mission-critical commercial and industrial (C&I) projects across the United States.. 3.75 MW / 7.45 MWh SystemApplication: Precision ManufacturingUse Case: Backup power to prevent shutdown losses and ensure production assurance.Watch the project in action here.. 500 kW / 1.956 MWh SystemApplication: Automotive Components ManufacturingUse Case: PV+ESS integration for extreme electricity cost reduction and peak shaving.Maximizing ROI with CEC ListingSecuring financial viability is just as important as technical performance. As documented in the directory (see image attached), TWS Technology products hold the California Energy Commission (CEC) listing. For EPC partners, this compliance milestone unlocks seamless access to financial incentives, significantly improving project economics.Collaborating with TWS TechnologyFor manufacturers seeking reliable backup power or businesses aiming to optimize energy revenues and mitigate peak-valley price surges, TWS ESS serves as a bankable partner.EPCs, distributors, and C&I end-users are invited to collaborate with TWS Technology for secure and profitable BESS deployments.For further technical specifications or inquiries regarding U.S. storage projects, contact the TWS Technology team:...

Lydia Cui

TWS Technology Limited

+852 9568 3586

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

RE+ 2026 has successfully concluded!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TWS Technology at RE+ 2026: Driving Energy Resilience Across U.S. Commercial & Industrial Sectors News Provided By TWS Technology Limited November 24, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.