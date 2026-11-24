MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) India has sent first-ever export consignment of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables from Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, to Qatar, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Exported by Shree Laxmi Frozen Foods, the consignment comprises 63 metric tonnes of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables.

The shipment originated from Farrukhabad and was dispatched through Nhava Sheva Port for onward transportation to Doha, Qatar, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised an 'Interaction with Stakeholders' programme in Varanasi, which brought together exporters and government agencies to discuss key issues concerning agricultural and processed food exports, including export facilitation, packaging, logistics, market access, regulatory requirements and institutional support.

APEDA officials addressed the concerns raised by participants and assured them of all possible assistance in resolving export-related challenges and facilitating greater participation of regional exporters in international markets.

Under the chairmanship of APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev, a key highlight of the programme was the virtual flag-off of the first-ever export consignment of frozen green peas and mixed vegetables to Qatar.

“The maiden shipment marks an important development in diversifying Uttar Pradesh's agricultural export basket, particularly in the value-added and frozen food segment,” said the statement.

Farrukhabad and its adjoining areas have considerable potential for vegetable production and processing. The export demonstrates the potential to connect regional agricultural production with food-processing facilities and international supply chains, creating opportunities for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), processors, and exporters.

Dev reiterated APEDA's commitment to extending necessary support to member exporters for promoting agricultural and processed food exports.

He also spoke about the recently launched Bharat Krishi Niryat Yojana (BKNY), aimed at encouraging agricultural exports and strengthening export-related infrastructure and activities.

Dev further highlighted APEDA's BHARATI initiative, which seeks to empower FPOs and facilitate their integration into export value chains, enabling them to access international markets.

The APEDA Chairman emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among exporters, FPOs, government departments and other stakeholders to enhance the competitiveness of Indian agricultural products in global markets.