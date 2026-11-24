MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday extended warm wishes to people on the occasion of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev and said that his teachings and ideals will forever serve as an inspiration for humanity.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and the first Sikh Guru, is remembered for his teachings of equality, compassion, honest living, selfless service and the oneness of humanity. His message of 'Sarbat da Bhala', the welfare of all, continues to hold significance across communities and societies.

Priyanka Gandhi, taking to X, said, "The founder of Sikhism, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, taught the entire world love, compassion, service, harmony, and equality. His teachings and ideals will forever serve as a torch, inspiring humanity. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you all on Guru Purab."

Earlier in the day, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion and prayed for harmony among the people.

Taking to X, Kharge said, "On the auspicious occasion of the 557th Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Guru Nanak Dev Ji's timeless teachings of equality, compassion, fraternity and selfless service continue to illuminate humanity's path, transcending all barriers of faith, caste and creed."

"May this sacred occasion inspire us to uphold truth, dignity and harmony, and renew our collective commitment to Sarbat da Bhala, the welfare of all," he added.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also took to social media and said that the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev will continue to guide the people.

"Heartfelt congratulations to you all on Guru Purab. The life philosophy of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, his penance, sacrifice, service, and message of humanity will always guide us," the LoP said in a post on X.