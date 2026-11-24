MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Nov 24 (IANS) Civilians continue to bear the brunt of fighting, drone attacks and insecurity, with reports of civilian deaths, displacement and worsening humanitarian conditions across several parts of Sudan, UN humanitarians said on Monday.

In Khartoum, drone strikes hit residential buildings in the Omdurman and Jebel Awlia localities on Sunday, killing four civilians and injuring several others, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), citing local sources.

A UN building was also damaged while staff were inside. No one was harmed, said the office, Xinhua News Agency reported.

In statements over the weekend, Denise Brown, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, called for the protection of humanitarian personnel and assets, warning that continued drone attacks are taking a devastating toll on civilians.

The International Organization for Migration said that in Kordofan, insecurity continues to force civilians to flee their homes. In West Kordofan, more than 6,400 people reportedly fled Abu Galib village in the Abu Zabad area over the weekend.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said that food insecurity continues to deepen across Sudan amid soaring prices and poor rainfall. In October, the cost of the WFP's Local Food Basket rose 24 per cent over September.

The United Nations urged donors to step up funding to deliver life-saving assistance and meet escalating needs, OCHA said, adding that the humanitarian appeal for Sudan is only 51 per cent funded.

On November 22, four people were killed and around 10 others injured, and UN premises were damaged in drone attacks across Sudan's capital area of Khartoum, according to eyewitnesses and local groups.

A 10-year-old boy was killed when a drone struck a house in Jabal Awliya locality, while three people were killed and around 10 others injured after a drone crashed into a house in northern Omdurman city, according to local groups.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that they heard a series of explosions on Sunday, noting that Khartoum International Airport had been targeted by drones intercepted by air defence systems.

Circulated unverified video footage showed a drone crashing in eastern Khartoum, while the sounds of ground-based air defences were heard in multiple parts of the capital, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Denise Brown, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, said UN premises were damaged in drone attacks on a civilian residential neighbourhood in the capital while several UN staff members were inside.

In a statement, Brown stressed that international humanitarian law protects humanitarian personnel and their assets, warning that drone strikes were causing civilian deaths and untold suffering.