MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini has penned an emotional note remembering her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra on his first death anniversary.

She said that the pain of losing him remains as intense as ever. Taking to Instagram, Hema shared her feelings about the irreplaceable loss, describing Dharmendra as much more than a husband. She remembered him as her friend, philosopher, guide and backbone, adding that life feels empty without his presence.

In her heartfelt note, Hema wrote,“A whole year has sped by but my grief has not lost its intensity. I grieve over the tremendous and irreparable loss of a man who was not just my husband - he was my everything - my friend, philosopher and guide who was my backbone and in short, was my very existence. Life seems so empty without him.”

She also remembered Dharmendra's towering personality, kind nature and the affection he shared with everyone around him. The 'Baghban' actress said that despite achieving tremendous success, he remained grounded and deeply connected to his roots.

“HIs towering personality, his innate goodness that pervaded his whole being and spread his love towards all who knew him - such a unique human being who, though he reached the pinnacle of success, remained grounded and attached to his roots.”

Reflecting on the spiritual understanding of life and death, she referred to the Bhagavad Gita, which teaches that the soul is immortal and takes rebirth. However, she admitted that knowing this has not made it any easier to cope with his absence.

“The Bhagwad Gita tells us the soul is immortal and will be reborn. I am aware of this, but I am still here in this life, and I cannot but miss his loving presence. I thank all the millions of fans who have recalled this generous, lovely human being and sent such warm notes about Dharam ji and what he meant to them. Thank you all once again

Hema also expressed gratitude to Dharmendra's fans for remembering him and sharing warm messages about the actor. She thanked them for celebrating his life and recalling the memories associated with him,” she added.

Hema also shared a carousel of photographs featuring some cherished moments with Dharmendra. One of the pictures showed the couple posing together with garlands around their necks, offering a glimpse into their special bond and shared memories.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89. One of Hindi cinema's most celebrated actors, he enjoyed a career spanning several decades and was popularly known as Bollywood's He-Man. He is widely remembered for his performances in films such as 'Sholay,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Phool Aur Patthar,' and 'Satyakam,' to name a few.