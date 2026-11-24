MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 24 (IANS) Tremors from a magnitude 5.3 earthquake on the Richter scale shook parts of North Bengal, including the hills and the plains, early Tuesday morning.

Tremors were felt in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri, and even neighboring Sikkim. Initial reports indicate the earthquake's epicentre was in Nepal.

However, no casualties have been reported.

The National Centre for Seismology has reported that an earthquake struck Nepal at 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday. The epicentre was near Sikkim. The magnitude of the earthquake was 5.3 on the Richter scale. The earthquake originated at a depth of about 20 km from the surface in Koshi, Nepal.

Tremors were also felt in different districts in North Bengal, including Darjeeling (both hills and plains), Jalpaiguri and parts of North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts. The earthquake in Nepal also caused mild tremors in Bihar, Bhutan and some areas of Bangladesh.

The earthquake struck at around 7 a.m., causing panic among the residents of North Bengal. Those who had gone out for a morning walk or to exercise in the field also felt the tremors. Panic spread to various areas in an instant. Many people in Siliguri and Jalpaiguri left their homes in fear and went outside.

Two weeks ago, on November 12, an earthquake was felt in North Bengal. At that time, the epicentre of the earthquake was also in Nepal. The magnitude of the tremor was 4.9. That morning, tremors were felt in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, as well as Sikkim and Bangladesh. This time, the Nepal earthquake shook the mountains and plains of North Bengal. No damage was reported anywhere at the time the report was filed.

The most severe earthquake in the Sikkim-North Bengal region was felt in 2011, when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake centered within the Kanchenjunga Conservation Area near the Nepal-Sikkim border on September 18, 2011, killed a total of 111 people, including six in the northern sector of West Bengal.

Most of the deaths then occurred in Sikkim, with several buildings collapsing even in the state capital of Gangtok.