MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 24 (IANS) More than half of people in their 30s remained unmarried in South Korea last year amid a trend toward later marriage, census data showed Tuesday.

A total of 24.36 million people reported having spouses, accounting for 54.7 per cent of the country's total population of 44.57 million aged 15 or older last year, according to data from South Korea's Ministry of Data and Statistics.

The number of people without spouses totaled 13.88 million, or 31.3 per cent, little changed from five years earlier, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The data is based on a sample survey conducted as part of the 2025 census.

However, the proportion of people without spouses in their 30s rose to 53.1 per cent last year from 42.5 per cent in 2020. The figure stood at 13.4 per cent in the 2000 census.

Unmarried men in their 30s accounted for 61.1 per cent of the total, while the corresponding figure for women was 44.3 per cent in 2025.

The ministry said the trend toward delayed marriage continues, while a growing number of people consider marriage unnecessary.

On November 18, a government report showed that nearly seven in 10 South Koreans believe that couples can live together without getting married, signalling a shift in perceptions around marriage in the traditionally conservative country.

The report was based on a survey conducted by the Ministry of Data and Statistics in May 2026, involving 34,000 respondents aged 13 years and older. The survey is conducted biennially.

The findings showed that 67.8 per cent of respondents believe couples can live together without being married, up 0.4 percentage point from the tally two years ago.

Support for cohabitation has steadily risen since 2012, when only 45.9 per cent of respondents had agreed with the view.

Notably, the rate was high among respondents in their 20s and 30s, with over 80 per cent in the age groups expressing support for cohabitation without marriage.

The survey also revealed that 38.1 per cent of respondents believe it is acceptable to have children outside of marriage, up 0.9 percentage point from the previous survey.

The rate has also been on a steady rise since 2012, when it was at 22.4 per cent.

Additionally, the survey showed that 55 per cent of South Koreans believe marriage is a must, up from 52.5 per cent tallied two years earlier.

When asked why they might choose not to marry, the most common reason was insufficient funds, which came to 29 per cent.