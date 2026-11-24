MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) For Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Tuesday promises to be a day of considerable ecclesiastical diplomacy, with four engagements involving three prominent Christian church institutions lined up in Kottayam district, against the backdrop of the government's recent interactions with Church leadership.

Chief Minister Satheesan's busy schedule begins at noon with the 75th anniversary celebrations of a Knanaya church at Kuruppanthara.

At 1 p.m., he will visit Devalokam, the headquarters of the powerful Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church in Kottayam.

The Devalokam visit is particularly significant as the Orthodox Church leadership is reportedly unhappy with the state government's handling of the recent visit of the Patriarch of Antioch, the supreme spiritual head of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church.

The Patriarch's visit last week received considerable attention and official courtesies, something that has not gone down well with the Orthodox faction.

CM Satheesan's visit is, therefore, being watched as an opportunity to reach out to the Orthodox leadership and ease any lingering discontent.

At 5 p.m., the Chief Minister will attend the silver jubilee celebrations of Sargakshetra at Chethipuzha in Changanassery.

His final engagement for the day will be a cultural conference at Parael Church in Changanassery, held in connection with the consecration of the Parael St. Mary's Basilica.

Interestingly, the Chief Minister's packed date with Christian institutions comes soon after the English edition of his book, 'Adam, Where Art Thou?', was released by DC Books for an international readership.

Originally published in Malayalam as 'Adam Nee Evideyakunnu?', the book entered the bestseller list within three months of its release.

Based on CM Satheesan's speeches on the Holy Bible, it explores human responsibilities, social and environmental concerns and the spiritual values of the Holy Gospel.

His media secretary Roy Mathew compiled the speeches into book form, while writer Rauf Rumi translated the work into English.

There is an interesting contrast here.

A Hindu by faith, CM Satheesan has authored a book rooted in Biblical teachings and is now spending an entire day engaging with some of Kerala's most influential Christian institutions.

For a Chief Minister, Tuesday will be about more than attending functions.

It will also be a test of how effectively he can navigate the delicate ecclesiastical equations of Kerala.