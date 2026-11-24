MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Tuesday criticised the Maharashtra government's handling of a severe drought in Marathwada while examining a state proposal to divert surplus water from the Koyna hydroelectric project towards Mumbai.

The Thackeray camp in the party mouthpiece 'Samaana' editorial argued that acute water scarcity, crop losses, and lack of livelihood in Marathwada are forcing rural residents to abandon their villages. At the same time, it pointed to recent discussions chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on planning long-term water supply-reportedly spanning 50 years-and diverting water discharged after power generation at the Koyna project toward Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

The editorial highlighted depleting reservoirs, reliance on water tankers across Marathwada villages, failed kharif crops due to erratic rainfall, bleak rabi prospects, and shortages of drinking water, fodder, and rural employment. It questioned the rationale of planning up to 67 TMC of water for the Mumbai metropolitan region-alleging benefits for builders-while Marathwada faces severe distress and migration.

"The leadership of Marathwada, which has burnt to ashes, ought to break through walls of factionalism, unite across party lines, and wage a fierce struggle on issues concerning the people. Crops have withered in the fields, reservoirs have dried up, stoves have gone cold, and cattle are wandering in search of fodder. Just because the Chief Minister has declared a drought does not mean the problems have been 'resolved'. The state government asked the Centre for Rs 40,000 crore rupees for drought relief; the Centre approved a mere thousand crore rupees. That is not even enough to console the drought-affected," remarked the editorial.

The editorial alleged that while the state sought Rs 40,000 crore from the Centre for drought relief, central assistance fell far short, and criticises elected representatives and political leaders across party lines for failing to unite around affected farmers and displaced families.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena said that people suffering due to lack of water in the villages and hamlets of Marathwada are also Marathi people of Maharashtra.

"If the sixteen public representatives from areas like Latur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Solapur had been sensitive, a common platform would have been created to help the drought-affected. But that did not happen, and each person remains busy calculating their own political gains and losses," it noted.

The editorial claimed that dark shadows of despair and apathy have spread across Maharashtra. In many countries in Europe, people have called for general strikes over issues affecting the public.

"Had a situation such as the severe drought in Marathwada, coupled with a government's failure to address it, occurred in a European country, an apathetic and spineless government there would not have lasted even an hour. We are witnessing with our own eyes the displacement of 'Marathi' people from Marathwada due to drought. MLAs, MPs, corporators, mayors and other elected representatives should hang their heads in shame," the editorial said.