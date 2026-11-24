Priyansh Arya Smashes Record with 181-Run Innings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi and Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Priyansh Arya overtook Indian superstar KL Rahul's record for highest T20 individual score by an Indian during the Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. During the clash between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Priyansh went on a rampage, slamming 181 in just 68 balls, with seven fours and 19 sixes. His runs came at a staggering strike rate of 266. The record for the highest score by an Indian was previously owned by KL, who smashed a 67-ball 152* for Delhi Capitals (DC), against Priyansh's PBKS at Arun Jaitley Stadium earlier this year. It was also the first-ever 150-run mark score by an Indian in IPL history. Priyansh now holds the record for the second-highest individual T20 score of all time, standing just behind South African dasher Lhuan dre Pretorious, who had broken West Indies' titan Chris Gayle's 13-year-old record of 175* (scored for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India). Lhuan owns the record with a 79-ball 188 for the Titans, consisting of 15 fours and 13 sixes against Knights in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Pro20 Cup earlier this year in October. Priyansh, with 19 sixes, also has the joint-highest amount of sixes in a single T20 innings, tying with New Zealand hitter Finn Allen, who had also smacked 19 sixes to go along with five fours in his knock of 151 in 51 balls for San Francisco Unicorns in his Major League Cricket (MLC) clash against Washington Freedom in June last year. It is also the highest score in the history of the Syed Musthaq Ali Trophy, overtaking Tilak Varma's 151 for Hyderabad against Meghalaya in November 2024. After Tamil Nadu chose to field first, it was on the back of Priyansh's explosive knock that Delhi posted 275/5 in 20 overs, with the second-highest scorer being Anuj Rawat (29* in 22 balls, with a four and two sixes). It is the third-highest team total in SMAT history, with Baroda (349/5 against Sikkim in 2024) and Punjab (310/5 against Hyderabad in 2025) being the two teams to have breached 300-run mark. Priyansh, who would be in action for PBKS in the IPL next season, is at the top of SMAT run charts this season with 362 runs in six innings at an average of 60.33 and a strike rate of 204.51, with a century and three fifties. (ANI)