Delhi Police Busts Crypto Fraud Syndicate Targeting Binance Traders

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted an organised cryptocurrency fraud syndicate allegedly targeting traders through fake Binance peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions and phishing links, arresting four accused, including the alleged mastermind, officials said on Tuesday. The accused allegedly cheated a cryptocurrency trader of 4,985 USDT, approximately Rs 5 lakh, by gaining unauthorised access to his cryptocurrency wallet through a phishing link. Police said the entire cheated amount had been refunded to the complainant. The Cyber Police Station team of the South-West District also recovered Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, one iPad, one Wi-Fi router and six SIM cards during the investigation.

According to police, the case was registered on July 2, 2026, after the complainant reported that he had been cheated on June 6 while attempting to sell USDT through Binance P2P. The complainant told police that a person posing as a prospective buyer had contacted him and subsequently shifted the conversation to WhatsApp. On the pretext of purchasing cryptocurrency, the accused allegedly sent him a phishing link, following which the entire balance of 4,985 USDT was fraudulently transferred from his wallet.

During the investigation, police analysed call detail records, internet protocol detail records and WhatsApp numbers, which led to the identification of a syndicate allegedly operating from Alwar in Rajasthan under the coordination of Atul Meena. A police team subsequently conducted a raid at Meena's hideout in Alwar, where Rs 1.62 lakh in cash, three mobile phones, an iPad, a Jio Wi-Fi router and five SIM cards were recovered. Further technical leads took the investigators to Jaipur, where three associates, identified as Jagmohan Meena, Narender Kumar Meena and Manish Meena, were arrested. Eight mobile phones were recovered from them. The alleged mastermind, Atul Meena, who had been evading arrest, was subsequently apprehended near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi. Police said the accused had allegedly recruited young men from villages around Alwar on a profit-sharing basis to target cryptocurrency traders. The associates were responsible for arranging Binance accounts on rent through advertisements on Instagram, procuring SIM cards and creating WhatsApp accounts to identify potential USDT sellers. Once a trader responded to their advertisements, his WhatsApp number was allegedly shared with Atul Meena, who posed as a genuine buyer and sent phishing links to gain access to the trader's cryptocurrency wallet. The entire balance was then transferred fraudulently. Police said further investigation is underway to examine transaction records and identify and preserve the exchange wallets and accounts allegedly used in the fraud.