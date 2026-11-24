If you want great mileage, check out these top 5 Tata CNG cars in India for 2026. We break down their prices, engine specs, and real-world mileage figures right here.

For buyers looking to cut down their fuel bills in India, Tata Motors offers a solid lineup of factory-fitted CNG cars. Models like the Tiago, Altroz, and Punch deliver great mileage with low running costs. In the compact SUV space, the Nexon also stands out as a practical CNG option. Based on claimed mileage, specs, and ex-showroom prices, here are the top 5 Tata cars you should keep an eye on in 2026.

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.

According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.

According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.

According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.

The Tiago iCNG is the most affordable car in the Tata Motors lineup. It packs a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol-CNG engine. In CNG mode, it pushes out about 73.5 PS of power. This 5-seater comes with both 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. You can expect the ex-showroom price to range roughly between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 8.55 lakh.

According to older ARAI-certified reports, the manual variant delivered 26.49 km/kg, while the AMT variant gave 28.06 km/kg. The same engine choices continue in the 2026 facelift model. While official mileage figures for the new facelift aren't out yet, a mixed driving test by Autocar India saw the updated CNG-AMT variant record a combined mileage of 33.33 km/kg.

The Tata Nexon is India's first factory-fitted turbocharged CNG car. It offers better performance compared to regular CNG cars. It features an SUV design, top-notch safety features, and twin-cylinder technology. Its 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol-CNG engine produces 100 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Equipped with a 6-speed manual gearbox, this 5-seater car is priced roughly between Rs 8.35 lakh and Rs 13.30 lakh. While its claimed mileage is 24 km/kg, a field test by Autocar recorded it at 18.55 km/kg.