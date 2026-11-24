Anushka Sells Her House: Actress Anushka Shetty is not signing many films lately. Meanwhile, reports of her selling her house in Hyderabad have created quite a buzz.

A piece of news about Anushka Shetty, whom cinema fans fondly call 'Sweety', is the hot topic in the film industry now. She has reportedly sold her luxury house located in a prime VIP area of Hyderabad. As soon as the news of her selling this house, worth around 12 crore rupees, broke, fans started asking many questions. Has Anushka decided to quit cinema? Is she going to settle permanently in her hometown Mangaluru?

News has emerged that Anushka Shetty, who was a leading actress in Kollywood, has sold her house in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. This property, registered in Anushka's name many years ago, has now changed hands. According to reports, the value of this house is around Rs. 12 crore.

Usually, cinema celebrities buy houses and settle in major cities related to their profession. In that way, Hyderabad was a major hub for Anushka's cinematic journey. In such a situation, the news that she sold her house there has naturally caused great surprise.

However, no official clarification has come from Anushka's side or from those close to her regarding this. The reason for selling the house is also not revealed. Whether she is moving to another area in Hyderabad or leaving the city altogether is a suspense for now.

For the past few years, Anushka Shetty hasn't been appearing much in films. She is also not seen at public events. She has always been very careful in choosing scripts and has acted in only a handful of films in recent years.

After 'Bhaagamathie' released in 2018, she has only acted in 'Nishabdham' in 2020, 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty' in 2023, and 'Ghaati' in 2025. She became immensely popular across the country playing the character of Devasena in 'Baahubali' directed by S.S. Rajamouli. Fans still celebrate her chemistry with Prabhas.

Now, the reduced number of films she acts in and the news of her selling the house have sparked a debate on whether she is quitting cinema. Reports that she is currently living with her family in Mangaluru have further increased this suspicion.

Despite all these controversies, Anushka's cinematic journey hasn't completely ended. She is ready to make her mark in a new language. Anushka is making her debut in the Malayalam film industry with 'Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer', directed by Rojin Thomas and starring Jayasurya as the hero.

She plays a key role called 'Nila' in this fantasy film. There is already huge expectation among cinema fans for this film, which has a different storyline. However, the release date has not yet been announced.

Apart from this, there is talk that Anushka is going to act in another Telugu film produced by UV Creations. But there is no official information regarding this either.

Anushka, who entered cinema with 'Super' in 2005, has since delivered many super hit films like 'Arundhati', 'Vedam', and 'Rudhramadevi'. She proved her talent at the box office through female-centric films. In this situation, the news of her selling her 12 crore rupee worth Hyderabad house has shocked fans. Is Anushka Shetty really bidding goodbye to cinema? Or is this just a personal decision? We have to wait and see when Sweety, who will come before fans again with her upcoming films, will answer these questions.