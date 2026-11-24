Bengaluru could soon get another major cricket stadium, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) proposing to develop an international cricket stadium in the newly formed Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout (DKSL) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The proposed stadium is part of a larger sports infrastructure project aimed at strengthening the city's position as a major sporting and entertainment destination. With the State Government having already announced a similar cricket stadium project in Surya Nagar, Anekal, the latest proposal marks the second major initiative to expand Bengaluru's cricket infrastructure.

The project is expected to bring together sports, entertainment, hospitality and commercial facilities under one integrated development, creating a potential destination for sports enthusiasts, visitors and businesses.

The proposed complex will cover approximately 45.29 acres in Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout, located along the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC).

BDA Invites EOI For International Cricket Stadium

The BDA has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from domestic and international investors to develop an international cricket stadium as part of an Integrated International Sports Complex.

The proposed complex will cover approximately 45.29 acres in Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout, located along the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC).

The initiative is intended to attract private investment and assess the feasibility of developing a large-scale sports facility under the PPP model.

Integrated Sports Complex Under Brand Bengaluru

Envisioned as a mixed-use sports destination under the 'Brand Bengaluru' initiative, the proposed complex will combine sports infrastructure with facilities for entertainment, hospitality, retail, commerce and public spaces.

The development aims to create a comprehensive destination that caters to sports enthusiasts, visitors and the wider public, while also supporting commercial activities in the surrounding area.

The BDA is seeking participation from sports operators, infrastructure and construction companies, tourism and hospitality enterprises, and real estate developers with relevant experience and financial capacity.

Investors Asked To Submit Project Details

Interested applicants are required to submit their company profiles, details of previous projects and financial credentials.

They must also provide proposals outlining the potential project structure, commercial viability and implementation phases.

The BDA intends to assess private sector interest and gather suggestions from industry stakeholders before deciding on the next steps for the project.

Pre-Proposal Conference Scheduled For December 1

As part of the consultation process, the BDA has scheduled a pre-proposal conference for December 1 at 11 am.

Interested parties can submit their questions and seek clarifications regarding the project until 5 pm on November 30.

The consultation is expected to help the authority understand investor expectations, identify potential challenges and assess the feasibility of developing the proposed international sports complex.

BDA Clarifies EOI Is Not An Invitation To Tender

The BDA has clarified that the Expression of Interest and consultation process is purely exploratory and intended for a preliminary market assessment.

The EOI does not constitute an invitation to tender, nor does it create any commitment on the part of the authority to award the project to any investor.

BDA officials stated that, subject to government approvals and project feasibility, a separate competitive bidding process will be initiated at a later stage to select the PPP concessionaire.

If the proposal moves forward, the planned international cricket stadium in Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout could become a significant addition to Bengaluru's sports infrastructure, alongside the previously announced stadium project in Surya Nagar, Anekal.