Actor Keerthy Suresh needs no introduction when it comes to popularity. Though she stepped into the glamour world through Malayalam cinema, she acted in many Telugu films and earned a massive fan following. Introduced to Telugu through 'Nenu Sailaja', Keerthy scored a blockbuster success with 'Mahanati'. She even bagged the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in this film.

However, Keerthy had previously shared that even after such a massive success, she didn't get any movie offers for about six months. It is not new for gossip to spread about the personal lives of heroines in the film industry. Especially regarding actors' love lives and marriages, various types of news keep doing the rounds. Such rumours sometimes cause mental distress to the actors. Now, actor Keerthy Suresh has spoken about similar experiences she faced in her life. She said that love relationship rumours that circulated about her in the past caused her a lot of pain.

Rumours of affairs with multiple actors hurt Keerthy!

Many reports had previously circulated suggesting that Keerthy had relationships with some actors in the film industry. Keerthy said she used to feel very sad hearing such news. She clarified that she has only loved one person in her life so far, and that is her husband, Antony Thattil. She felt that there was no need to answer such rumours when she and her husband knew the truth very well.

Keerthy recalled that Antony too would sometimes ask her about the gossip going around. He would question if she should react to those rumours. But Antony never looked at her with suspicion. The mutual trust between them is strong. Keerthy feels that in such a situation, there is no need to give clarifications for everything to outsiders.

Husband Antony's support is a strength in tough times!

Keerthy appreciated her husband Antony, saying he is a very good person. Whenever she faced ups and downs in her career, he stood by her and gave her courage. In times of disappointment, he consoled her and encouraged her to move forward with self-confidence. Keerthy's words make it clear that Antony's support behind her success is immense.

Also, Antony doesn't seem to have much interest in the hustle and bustle of the film industry, media interviews, and participating in promotional events. So, Keerthy said she doesn't like to put him in an embarrassing situation under the pretext of her movie events. Through her words, she conveyed that respecting her husband's privacy along with her personal life is important to her.

15 years of love, marriage in 2024!

The love story of Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil is also special. The couple, who were in love for about 15 years, entered wedlock in 2024. Having taken their years of love to the bond of marriage, the couple is now living happily together.

Currently, Keerthy Suresh is busy with the promotional activities of her movie 'Sathyavan Savithri'. In an interview given during this time, she shared many details about her personal life. Especially, her statements about the love rumours that spread about her, her relationship with husband Antony, and their mutual trust are now drawing attention. Keerthy's words that trust was paramount in their years-long love relationship are being discussed on social media.