(MENAFN- Straits Research) " id="report-summary">Hydraulic Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis The global hydraulic equipment market size was valued at USD 49.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 51.68 billion in 2026 to USD 72.93 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the hydraulic equipment market with a share of 37.8% in 2025. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) defines hydraulic systems as systems that transmit and control power through pressurized fluids. Hydraulic equipment includes machinery and components such as pumps, cylinders, motors, valves, and hydraulic presses that use fluid pressure to generate, control, and transmit mechanical force across industrial, construction, agricultural, and manufacturing applications. Hydraulic Equipment Market Key TakeawaysGlobal Market Size & Growth2025 Market Size USD 49.5 Billion2026 Market Size USD 51.68 Billion2034 Projected Market Size USD 72.93 BillionForecast Period 2026–2034Base Year 2025Market CAGR (2026–2034) 4.4%Regional Insights Largest Regional Market (2025) North America North America Market Share (2025) 34.8% Fastest-growing Region Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034) 7.18%Segment Insights By Type Fastest-growing Segment Mobile Hydraulic Equipment CAGR 6.21% (2026–2034) By End User Leading Segment Mining & Construction Market Share in 2025 31.6% By Product Fastest-growing Segment Cylinders CAGR 6.31% (2026–2034) Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report. 01 The hydraulic equipment market is moderately to highly exposed to supply chain disruptions due to its reliance on globally sourced steel, aluminum, castings, hydraulic pumps, cylinders, valves, seals, electronic controls, and semiconductor-based sensors used in electro-hydraulic systems. Disruptions in the supply of raw materials and precision-engineered components increase manufacturing lead times, elevate production costs, and delay equipment deliveries across construction, mining, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, and material handling sectors. To strengthen supply chain resilience, manufacturers are regionalizing production, diversifying supplier networks, increasing inventory buffers for critical components, and adopting digital supply chain management systems to improve procurement visibility and reduce dependence on single-source suppliers. The market is expected to witness a capacity-constrained recovery, supported by improving raw material availability, expanding regional manufacturing capabilities, and strategic supplier diversification, although demand for advanced hydraulic equipment continues to outpace supply in certain industrial applications. 01 Growing Shift toward Decentralized Hydraulic Architectures in Off-Highway Machinery Hydraulic equipment manufacturers are increasingly replacing centralized hydraulic systems with decentralized architectures that position compact actuators, pumps, and control units closer to the point of operation. This transition reduces energy losses, shortens hydraulic lines, improves system responsiveness, and simplifies equipment maintenance in construction, mining, and agricultural machinery. The growing demand for compact, high-performance equipment is encouraging OEMs to redesign hydraulic layouts for improved efficiency and operational flexibility. 02 Increasing Adoption of Bio-based and Fire-resistant Hydraulic Fluids End users are increasingly replacing conventional mineral-oil hydraulic fluids with biodegradable and fire-resistant alternatives to comply with environmental regulations and improve workplace safety. This transition is driving manufacturers to redesign hydraulic seals, pumps, hoses, and fluid management systems to ensure compatibility with next-generation hydraulic fluids while maintaining equipment performance and durability. The trend is particularly prominent in marine, mining, forestry, and environmentally sensitive industrial applications, where stricter sustainability standards are accelerating demand for fluid-compatible hydraulic equipment. 01 Increasing investments in manufacturing modernization, production capacity expansion, digital hydraulics, and sustainable fluid power technologies are strengthening the hydraulic equipment market. Leading manufacturers are allocating capital toward expanding global manufacturing facilities, enhancing research and development capabilities, and developing energy-efficient electro-hydraulic solutions to address rising demand from construction, mining, agriculture, and industrial automation sectors. 02 Key Investment and Funding Activities in Hydraulic Equipment Market, 2025–2026

Company Funding/Investment (USD) Details Bosch Rexroth USD 607 Million In April 2026, the company invested approximately USD 607 million in research & development, manufacturing facilities, and production capacity expansion to strengthen its global hydraulics and automation business. Danfoss USD 100 Million In October 2025, the company announced an investment of USD 100 million to expand manufacturing capacity and accelerate the development of energy-efficient hydraulic and electrification solutions across global markets. Parker Hannifin USD 250 Million In September 2025, the company invested approximately USD 250 million in manufacturing modernization and advanced motion and hydraulic technologies to improve production efficiency and expand its industrial equipment portfolio.

Hydraulic Equipment Market Segmentation AnalysisBy Type

By type, the mobile hydraulics segment accounted for a share of 58.0% in 2025, fueled by its extensive deployment in construction equipment, mining machinery, agricultural vehicles, forestry equipment, and material handling systems that require high-force transmission under demanding operating conditions. Continuous investments in infrastructure development and mechanized farming continue to reinforce the segment's market leadership.

The industrial hydraulics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, driven by increasing modernization of manufacturing facilities, expansion of automated production lines, and rising adoption of precision motion control systems. Industries are integrating advanced hydraulic systems into metal processing, plastics manufacturing, and industrial machinery to improve operational efficiency, production accuracy, and energy efficiency, supporting sustained segment growth.

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By Component

By component, hydraulic cylinders segment accounted for a dominant share of 30.4% in 2025. Hydraulic cylinders remain the primary force-generating component in hydraulic systems, enabling lifting, pushing, pulling, and positioning operations. Continuous advancements in cylinder durability, sealing technologies, and high-pressure performance continue to strengthen the segment's market leadership.

The hydraulic valves segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for intelligent flow control, electro-hydraulic integration, and load-sensing technologies. Manufacturers are developing digitally controlled valve systems that improve operational precision, reduce energy losses, and optimize fluid distribution, supporting steady segment growth.

By End-use Industry

The construction segment accounted for a share of 39.0% in 2025 due to extensive reliance on hydraulic systems for excavation, lifting, grading, drilling, and material handling operations under demanding working conditions. Growing investments in infrastructure development, urbanization, and transportation projects across emerging and developed economies continue to drive demand for hydraulic-powered machinery, reinforcing the segment's dominant market position.

The renewable energy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Hydraulic equipment is increasingly deployed in wind turbine installation, offshore lifting operations, hydroelectric infrastructure, and large-scale renewable energy construction projects requiring precise heavy-load handling. Rising investments in clean energy infrastructure and sustainable industrial development are expanding the application scope of hydraulic technologies beyond conventional industries, supporting strong long-term growth.

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Hydraulic Equipment Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

Asia Pacific: Market Dominance Led by Industrialization and Infrastructure Development

The Asia Pacific hydraulic equipment market accounted for the largest market share of 37.8% in 2025, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure investments, increasing mechanization across construction and agriculture, and the presence of a well-established manufacturing ecosystem. Rising investments in mining, material handling, and heavy industrial equipment continue to strengthen demand for advanced hydraulic systems. Continuous modernization of industrial machinery and government-backed infrastructure projects are expected to sustain the region's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

China Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

The China hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2025. The country's leadership is driven by its extensive construction equipment manufacturing base, large-scale infrastructure development, expanding mining activities, and increasing adoption of advanced hydraulic systems across industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Domestic manufacturers are increasingly integrating electro-hydraulic control technologies and intelligent hydraulic components into equipment to improve operational efficiency, precision, and automation across construction and manufacturing applications.

Japan Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

The Japan hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2025. Advanced manufacturing capabilities, widespread deployment of precision industrial machinery, and continuous investments in factory automation and robotics are supporting the adoption of next-generation hydraulic equipment across key industrial sectors. Growing demand for energy-efficient hydraulic systems and smart electro-hydraulic solutions in construction equipment, machine tools, and industrial automation is further driving market growth across the country.

India Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

The India hydraulic equipment market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2025. The market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rapid infrastructure development, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing mechanization across construction, mining, agriculture, and material handling industries. Government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), and Make in India are accelerating investments in highways, railways, ports, and industrial corridors, boosting demand for hydraulic machinery and equipment.

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North America Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

North America: Fastest Growth Supported by Growing Industrial Modernization and Automation Initiatives

The North America hydraulic equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by increasing investments in industrial modernization, infrastructure renewal, construction equipment replacement, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Rising adoption of intelligent fluid power systems, energy-efficient hydraulic solutions, and automation across heavy industries is accelerating equipment upgrades. Continued investments in logistics, material handling, and smart manufacturing are expected to further strengthen regional market growth.

US Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

The US hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 10.95 billion in 2025. Sustained investments in infrastructure development, industrial automation, logistics, and advanced agricultural machinery continue to drive demand for hydraulic equipment across construction, mining, and manufacturing applications. For example, manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and Parker Hannifin continue to develop advanced hydraulic systems to improve equipment productivity, fuel efficiency, and operational precision across heavy-duty applications.

Canada Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis

The Canada hydraulic equipment market was valued at approximately USD 1.42 billion in 2025. Growing investments in mining, forestry, infrastructure development, and heavy industrial equipment are supporting the adoption of advanced hydraulic systems designed for high-performance operations in demanding environments. Canada is home to more than 200 active mines and over 6,000 sand, gravel, and stone quarries, creating sustained demand for hydraulic equipment used in extraction, material handling, and heavy-duty mobile machinery.

Competitive Landscape

The hydraulic equipment market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with competition driven by global manufacturers, specialized hydraulic component suppliers, and regional equipment producers serving construction, mining, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, marine, and material handling industries. Established companies compete through comprehensive product portfolios, advanced engineering capabilities, and extensive distribution networks. Regional and niche manufacturers strengthen their market position by offering customized hydraulic equipment, application-specific solutions, rapid aftermarket support, and cost-effective products tailored to local industry requirements.

List of Key and Emerging Players in Hydraulic Equipment Market Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) KYB Corporation (Japan) HYDAC International GmbH (Germany) HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany) Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland) Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Casappa S.p.A. (Italy) Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China) NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp. (Japan) Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Enerpac Tool Group (US)Recent Industry Developments

February 2026: Bosch Rexroth AG showcased its expanded compact hydraulics portfolio developed with HydraForce at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026.

February 2026: Danfoss Power Solutions announced the showcase of advanced hydraulic, eHydraulics, electrification, autonomy, and digital control solutions for construction machinery at CONEXPO 2026.

November 2025: Danfoss Power Solutions launched the Editron EM-PMI180 low-voltage electric motor designed to power hydraulic gear pumps in compact electric machinery, improving power density, efficiency, and runtime for electrified construction equipment.

Mobile Hydraulics Industrial Hydraulics

Hydraulic Pumps Hydraulic Cylinders Hydraulic Motors Hydraulic Valves Hydraulic Filters Hydraulic Accumulators Hydraulic Hoses & Fittings Others

Construction Agriculture Mining Manufacturing Oil & Gas Marine Aerospace & Defense Others

U.S. Canada

U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux

China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia

UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria

Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia

Report ScopeSegmentation By Type 2By Component 8By End-use Industry 8Geographies Covered North America 2Europe 8APAC 7Middle East and Africa 6LATAM 5Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany) · Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) · Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark) · Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) · Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The hydraulic equipment market size is valued at USD 51.68 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 72.93 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 37.8% in 2025. The leading manufacturers in this market are Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss Power Solutions, Eaton Corporation plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The hydraulic equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.