Hydraulic Equipment Market Size, Share, 2034
|Company
|Funding/Investment (USD)
|Details
|Bosch Rexroth
|USD 607 Million
|In April 2026, the company invested approximately USD 607 million in research & development, manufacturing facilities, and production capacity expansion to strengthen its global hydraulics and automation business.
|Danfoss
|USD 100 Million
|In October 2025, the company announced an investment of USD 100 million to expand manufacturing capacity and accelerate the development of energy-efficient hydraulic and electrification solutions across global markets.
|Parker Hannifin
|USD 250 Million
|In September 2025, the company invested approximately USD 250 million in manufacturing modernization and advanced motion and hydraulic technologies to improve production efficiency and expand its industrial equipment portfolio.
By type, the mobile hydraulics segment accounted for a share of 58.0% in 2025, fueled by its extensive deployment in construction equipment, mining machinery, agricultural vehicles, forestry equipment, and material handling systems that require high-force transmission under demanding operating conditions. Continuous investments in infrastructure development and mechanized farming continue to reinforce the segment's market leadership.
The industrial hydraulics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, driven by increasing modernization of manufacturing facilities, expansion of automated production lines, and rising adoption of precision motion control systems. Industries are integrating advanced hydraulic systems into metal processing, plastics manufacturing, and industrial machinery to improve operational efficiency, production accuracy, and energy efficiency, supporting sustained segment growth.
Request Customization to receive a tailored report.By Component
By component, hydraulic cylinders segment accounted for a dominant share of 30.4% in 2025. Hydraulic cylinders remain the primary force-generating component in hydraulic systems, enabling lifting, pushing, pulling, and positioning operations. Continuous advancements in cylinder durability, sealing technologies, and high-pressure performance continue to strengthen the segment's market leadership.
The hydraulic valves segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing demand for intelligent flow control, electro-hydraulic integration, and load-sensing technologies. Manufacturers are developing digitally controlled valve systems that improve operational precision, reduce energy losses, and optimize fluid distribution, supporting steady segment growth.By End-use Industry
The construction segment accounted for a share of 39.0% in 2025 due to extensive reliance on hydraulic systems for excavation, lifting, grading, drilling, and material handling operations under demanding working conditions. Growing investments in infrastructure development, urbanization, and transportation projects across emerging and developed economies continue to drive demand for hydraulic-powered machinery, reinforcing the segment's dominant market position.
The renewable energy segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Hydraulic equipment is increasingly deployed in wind turbine installation, offshore lifting operations, hydroelectric infrastructure, and large-scale renewable energy construction projects requiring precise heavy-load handling. Rising investments in clean energy infrastructure and sustainable industrial development are expanding the application scope of hydraulic technologies beyond conventional industries, supporting strong long-term growth.
Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.Hydraulic Equipment Market Regional OutlookAsia Pacific Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
Asia Pacific: Market Dominance Led by Industrialization and Infrastructure Development
The Asia Pacific hydraulic equipment market accounted for the largest market share of 37.8% in 2025, supported by rapid industrialization, expanding infrastructure investments, increasing mechanization across construction and agriculture, and the presence of a well-established manufacturing ecosystem. Rising investments in mining, material handling, and heavy industrial equipment continue to strengthen demand for advanced hydraulic systems. Continuous modernization of industrial machinery and government-backed infrastructure projects are expected to sustain the region's market leadership throughout the forecast period.China Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
The China hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 7.89 billion in 2025. The country's leadership is driven by its extensive construction equipment manufacturing base, large-scale infrastructure development, expanding mining activities, and increasing adoption of advanced hydraulic systems across industrial machinery and heavy equipment. Domestic manufacturers are increasingly integrating electro-hydraulic control technologies and intelligent hydraulic components into equipment to improve operational efficiency, precision, and automation across construction and manufacturing applications.Japan Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
The Japan hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 2.45 billion in 2025. Advanced manufacturing capabilities, widespread deployment of precision industrial machinery, and continuous investments in factory automation and robotics are supporting the adoption of next-generation hydraulic equipment across key industrial sectors. Growing demand for energy-efficient hydraulic systems and smart electro-hydraulic solutions in construction equipment, machine tools, and industrial automation is further driving market growth across the country.India Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
The India hydraulic equipment market size was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2025. The market is witnessing steady growth, driven by rapid infrastructure development, expanding manufacturing activities, and increasing mechanization across construction, mining, agriculture, and material handling industries. Government initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), and Make in India are accelerating investments in highways, railways, ports, and industrial corridors, boosting demand for hydraulic machinery and equipment.
Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.North America Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
North America: Fastest Growth Supported by Growing Industrial Modernization and Automation Initiatives
The North America hydraulic equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The region's growth is driven by increasing investments in industrial modernization, infrastructure renewal, construction equipment replacement, and advanced manufacturing technologies. Rising adoption of intelligent fluid power systems, energy-efficient hydraulic solutions, and automation across heavy industries is accelerating equipment upgrades. Continued investments in logistics, material handling, and smart manufacturing are expected to further strengthen regional market growth.US Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
The US hydraulic equipment market was valued at USD 10.95 billion in 2025. Sustained investments in infrastructure development, industrial automation, logistics, and advanced agricultural machinery continue to drive demand for hydraulic equipment across construction, mining, and manufacturing applications. For example, manufacturers such as Caterpillar, Deere & Company, and Parker Hannifin continue to develop advanced hydraulic systems to improve equipment productivity, fuel efficiency, and operational precision across heavy-duty applications.Canada Hydraulic Equipment Market Analysis
The Canada hydraulic equipment market was valued at approximately USD 1.42 billion in 2025. Growing investments in mining, forestry, infrastructure development, and heavy industrial equipment are supporting the adoption of advanced hydraulic systems designed for high-performance operations in demanding environments. Canada is home to more than 200 active mines and over 6,000 sand, gravel, and stone quarries, creating sustained demand for hydraulic equipment used in extraction, material handling, and heavy-duty mobile machinery.Competitive Landscape
The hydraulic equipment market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated, with competition driven by global manufacturers, specialized hydraulic component suppliers, and regional equipment producers serving construction, mining, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, marine, and material handling industries. Established companies compete through comprehensive product portfolios, advanced engineering capabilities, and extensive distribution networks. Regional and niche manufacturers strengthen their market position by offering customized hydraulic equipment, application-specific solutions, rapid aftermarket support, and cost-effective products tailored to local industry requirements.List of Key and Emerging Players in Hydraulic Equipment Market Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany Parker Hannifin Corporation (US) Danfoss Power Solutions (Denmark Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) KYB Corporation (Japan) HYDAC International GmbH (Germany) HAWE Hydraulik SE (Germany) Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland) Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) Casappa S.p.A. (Italy) Hengli Hydraulic Co., Ltd. (China) NACHI-FUJIKOSHI Corp. (Japan) Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Enerpac Tool Group (US)Recent Industry Developments
February 2026: Bosch Rexroth AG showcased its expanded compact hydraulics portfolio developed with HydraForce at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026.
February 2026: Danfoss Power Solutions announced the showcase of advanced hydraulic, eHydraulics, electrification, autonomy, and digital control solutions for construction machinery at CONEXPO 2026.
November 2025: Danfoss Power Solutions launched the Editron EM-PMI180 low-voltage electric motor designed to power hydraulic gear pumps in compact electric machinery, improving power density, efficiency, and runtime for electrified construction equipment.Report ScopeSegmentation By Type 2
- Mobile Hydraulics Industrial Hydraulics
- Hydraulic Pumps Hydraulic Cylinders Hydraulic Motors Hydraulic Valves Hydraulic Filters Hydraulic Accumulators Hydraulic Hoses & Fittings Others
- Construction Agriculture Mining Manufacturing Oil & Gas Marine Aerospace & Defense Others
- U.S. Canada
- U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux
- China Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia
- UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria
- Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia
Customize This Report to Match Your Strategic ObjectivesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs) The hydraulic equipment market size is valued at USD 51.68 Billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 72.93 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2026-2034. North America dominated the market with a share of 37.8% in 2025. The leading manufacturers in this market are Bosch Rexroth AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Danfoss Power Solutions, Eaton Corporation plc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries. The hydraulic equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2026 2034.
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