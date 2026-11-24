Rob Nicholls
- Senior Research Associate in Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Dr Rob Nicholls is a senior research associate in media and communications at the University of Sydney. His research interests focus on the intersection of regulation and technology. Rob has had a forty-year career concentrating on competition, regulation and governance. His first degree was in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Birmingham and he was awarded his PhD and MA by UNSW Sydney. Before moving to academia, he worked for Webb Henderson, the ACCC and spent twelve years as a client-facing consultant at Gilbert + Tobin, including as a partner. Rob is an accredited mediator.Experience
- 2024–present Senior research associate, University of Sydney 2015–2023 Associate professor, UNSW Business School 2012–2020 Independent Telecommunications Adjudicator, ITA Co 2015–2015 Postdoctoral research fellow, Swinburne University of Technology 2014–2015 Research fellow, Centre for International Finance and Regulation 2013–2015 Postdoctoral research associate, UNSW Law
- 2011 University of New South Wales, PhD in Policy and Regulation 2005 University of New South Wales, Master of Arts in International Relations 1983 University of Birmingham, Bachelor of Science with Honours in Electronics and Communications Engineering
- 2023 International Digital Policy Observatory Role: CI Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2015 Spectrum after Scarcity Role: Researcher Funding Source: Australian Research Council 2014 Competition law and financial services regulation Role: CI Funding Source: Centre for International Finance and Regulation
- American Bar Association - Associate Member Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers - Senior Member International Telecommunications Society Resolution Institute - Practitioner member
- Law (1801) Policy And Administration (1605)
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