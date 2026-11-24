MENAFN - The Conversation) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) last week ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya minority group.

The court found Myanmar breached its obligations under the United Nations genocide convention to prevent and punish genocide.

This ruling is not just important for the Rohingya and Myanmar. It may also have a significant legal impact on other genocide cases before the court – in particular, South Africa's case alleging Israel has committed genocide in Gaza.

Other genocide cases

Four cases currently before the ICJ concern allegations of breaches of the genocide convention.

One was brought by Ukraine against Russia following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Another was brought by Nicaragua against Germany, regarding Germany's support of Israel's actions in Gaza. The third was brought by the Democratic Republic of Congo against Rwanda, which includes claims about Rwanda's involvement in conflict in the Kivu provinces of the DRC.

The Myanmar ruling may have repercussions for all these cases.

However, the judgement will mostly affect the fourth genocide case before the court, the one brought by South Africa against Israel.

Multiple intents

Genocide is different from“ordinary” crimes in that it requires a“special intent” (or dolus specialis) – the intent to destroy a national, racial, ethnic or religious group, in whole or in part.

This must be proven in addition to a general criminal intent, where a perpetrator intends to commit the crime or could have foreseen the result of their actions.

Genocidal intent is proven by two main forms of evidence. Firstly, there are the statements of political and military leaders, soldiers, the media and key figures in society. These often dehumanise the targeted group and may explicitly refer to the destruction of the group in some way.

The second way intent is proven is by looking at the perpetrators' pattern of conduct.

In the Myanmar case, the court considered hate speech by Myanmar authorities against the Rohingya to be incitement to genocide. This formed evidence of intent.

The judges also used the military's pattern of conduct to determine intent. Myanmar argued its intent was a counterinsurgency operation against a terrorist group, the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA). But the court determined the conduct of Myanmar's security forces did not align with an intent to carry out a genuine counterinsurgency operation.

The court held that acts such killing civilians (including children), raping women, and destroying villages did not form part of legitimate military operations – even if the operation also had the intent of meeting military objectives.

This is significant for the Israel genocide case because Israel argues it is fighting in self-defence in Gaza against a terrorist group, Hamas.

However, statements from Israeli government ministers about the intention to deny Palestinians necessities of life, or to erase Palestine from the map, may suggest a different intent.

As in the Myanmar case, the violence in Gaza has included the killing of civilians (including children), the widespread destruction of buildings (including in residential areas), and sexual and gender-based violence.

The Myanmar judgement gives the court an opening to decide that Israel has had both an intent to fight Hamas and a genocidal intent. Or it could decide Israel's operations in Gaza do not represent a legitimate and lawful way to carry out an anti-terrorism military operation, which may demonstrate clear genocidal intent.

Killing of children

One of the key aspects of The Gambia's case against Myanmar was that the killing of children demonstrated genocidal intent. The reason: killing children is not a legitimate military objective.

The ICJ agreed. The court held that the killing of up to 2,000 children under the age of five was a significant indicator that Myanmar intended to destroy the future of the Rohingya people.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, Israel has killed almost 22,000 children under 18 in Gaza. Some have been killed in indiscriminate attacks. Others have been deliberately targeted, according to the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

Following the court's Myanmar decision, the killing of so many children in Gaza may strengthen the case against a legitimate military operation, and that the military and therefore the state instead had genocidal intent.

Broader context of crimes

The Myanmar cased focused on the so-called“clearance operations” against the Rohingya in 2017. However, this violence was placed in the context of a lengthy history of discrimination and persecution of the Rohingya.

The court recognised that violations of human rights, which may not necessarily amount to genocidal crimes, were part of the bigger picture of the genocide. The exclusion of the Rohingya from citizenship was one example, as it denied them access to education, employment, healthcare, food and free movement.

Similarly, South Africa's case against Israel positions the violence in Gaza since 2023 as an escalating step in decades of discrimination and persecution – a system of apartheid – against Palestinians.

Scale and targeting of crimes

ICJ judges also recognised that the scale of the crimes in Myanmar was relevant to the finding that genocide occurred, alongside the fact the violence specifically targeted the Rohingya. Thousands of Rohingya were killed and raped, and myriad Rohingya villages were destroyed. Non-Rohingya were not attacked, and their villages were not burned.

This has parallels to the situation in Gaza. Large numbers of Palestinians have been killed and injured, and huge swathes of Gaza have been destroyed.

It is estimated it will take many years and billions of dollars to clear and rebuild Gaza.

These findings have clear parallels with the situation in Gaza, and will undoubtedly be drawn on by South Africa as its case against Israel progresses in the coming years.