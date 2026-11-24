MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Lithuania has been helping Ukraine since before the full-scale invasion. On February 13, 2022, Lithuanian Stinger missiles arrived in Ukraine. Since then, Lithuania's military assistance has exceeded $1 billion. Every year, it amounts to at least 0.25% of GDP. This includes air defense systems, drones and long-range ammunition," the statement said.

The military also noted that Lithuania provided Ukraine with 90 generators during the coldest months of last winter.

Since autumn 2022, Lithuanian instructors, together with partner countries, have helped train more than 60,000 Ukrainian troops under Operation INTERFLEX.

Instructors from Lithuania continue to train Ukrainian military personnel as part of the EUMAM Ukraine mission. Meanwhile, Lithuanian medical personnel are helping wounded Ukrainian defenders undergo rehabilitation and return to normal life.

"Lithuania and Iceland co-lead the Mine Action Coalition. Lithuania contributes to PURL and is ready to make its land, maritime and training capabilities available to the Coalition of the Willing," the General Staff noted.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated the people of the friendly country on Lithuanian Armed Forces Day. On November 23, 1918, the Lithuanian government issued its first order establishing the country's armed forces.

"However, their roots go much deeper, reaching back to the Grand Duchy of Lithuania. In 1514, near Orsha, the Lithuanian army, led by Ukrainian Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozky, defeated the Muscovite forces. More than five centuries have passed, and the hetman's name once again unites our nations. Today, it is borne by the joint Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade named after Grand Hetman Kostiantyn Ostrozky," the statement said.

's military aid to Ukraine will not decrease next year – defense ministe

The General Staff also recalled that the Ukraine-NATO Council first convened in Vilnius in 2023.

"Today, joint projects in air defense, drones and electronic warfare are bringing the Armed Forces of Ukraine closer to full interoperability with NATO and EU militaries. But the most valuable part of this story is the people. Lithuanians have provided shelter to thousands of Ukrainian families. In 2022, they raised funds for the people's Bayraktar drone, named Vanagas, in just three and a half days. Lithuanian volunteers have given their lives for Ukraine's freedom. We bow our heads in their memory," the General Staff said.

As Ukrinform reported, on November 23, marking Ukraine's Day of Dignity and Freedom, the 200th solidarity rally in support of Ukraine was held in Cathedral Square in Vilnius.

Photo: @GitanasNauseda