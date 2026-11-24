MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"All strikes were recorded on video in the DELTA combat management system and verified by specialists from Brave1: January – 460; February – 293; March – 215; April – 223; May – 323; June – 370; July – 456; August – 511; September – 498; October – 466; November 1–23 – 258," the statement said.

The Defense Ministry explained that destroying ground robotic systems disrupts supplies to enemy units, hampers preparations for assaults and forces Russian troops to use armored vehicles and personnel for logistical tasks, increasing their losses.

Ukraine has liberated more territory than Russia has captured over past two months – Khmara

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 1,004 Russian tanks since the beginning of 2026.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine