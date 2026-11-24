MENAFN - UkrinForm) Tusk made the remarks in Bratislava during a joint press conference of the Visegrad Group (V4) leaders, attended by the Austrian Chancellor, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Aid for Ukraine today is direct aid for Poland and Europe. I appeal to all participants in today's meeting to support Ukraine in these critical months in the face of Russian aggression, because this aggression has crossed Ukraine's border. I appeal for solidarity with Poland," the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

He recalled that three Russian missiles had fallen on Polish territory several days earlier, two of them near the border with Slovakia. Tusk described the incident as Russia's most dangerous provocation against Poland.

The head of government expressed hope that Ukraine would be able to shoot down Russian missiles targeting the territory of the European Union, particularly Poland. He called on partners to launch a joint European initiative to support Ukraine, which, he said, would also demonstrate solidarity with Poland and Europe as a whole.

"Poland needs support; we do not want to be left alone, as we were in the past, facing Russia's blatant provocations and escalations," he stressed.

Tusk noted that he had previously warned the Visegrad Group partners and the European Council about the risk of escalation by Russia. According to him, the coming months could be considerably more dangerous, and Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and other European countries must take common security concerns into account, regardless of their differences over Russia's war against Ukraine.

He also recalled that 12 years ago, following the start of Russian aggression against Ukraine in 2014, he had proposed establishing an Energy Union within the EU and urged France and Germany to jointly develop a missile defense system to protect the European Union. At the time, Tusk said, these threats had been underestimated by European partners.

"I do not know what else has to fall on the territory of Poland or other EU countries for everyone to understand that Russia must be stopped. An independent Ukraine is the cheapest, not the most expensive, way to stop Russia," the Polish Prime Minister stressed.

Russian drone enters Polish airspace during attack on Ukraine

He emphasized that support for Ukraine should be based not only on solidarity but also on a pragmatic understanding of European countries' shared interests.

"Ukraine should be supported not at any cost, but because this is a low price to pay for our shared security," Tusk concluded.

As Ukrinform reported, all three objects whose debris was found in Poland's Lublin and Subcarpathian Voivodeships in the morning of November 20 were Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles. Preliminary findings of the investigation indicate that they were manufactured in Russia in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Photo: Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland