Energy storage is transitioning from an“optional add-on” for PV to a core variable in system design. The latest report from BloombergNEF predicts that global energy storage deployments will grow by 45% year-on-year in 2026, reaching 188 GW/535 GWh. For the first time, it lists the co-location or hybrid deployment of battery energy storage with solar power facilities as one of the top three industry trends. In China, as of the end of June 2026, the country's newly operational energy storage capacity reached 153 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 61%. The“15th Five-Year Plan” further sets the 2030 target for new-type energy storage at 300 million kilowatts. Policy signals are also clear: following the implementation of new distributed connection regulations, projects in“yellow” and“red” zones must adopt“PV-storage synergy” to upgrade their connection level. Energy storage configuration is no longer a template fill-in-the-blank, but requires customized design based on the carrying capacity of the distribution transformer area and the load curve.

While energy storage addresses the temporal and spatial shifting of power and system integration, the real returns of a PV-storage system also depend on the fundamental efficiency of the generation side-power generation losses caused by soiling will not disappear simply because storage is added. Industry trends show that against the backdrop of the accelerating adoption of integrated PV-storage-charging scenarios, operations service providers are placing smart cleaning and energy storage dispatch side by side as core capabilities. Cleaning ensures power can be“generated,” while energy storage ensures it can be“utilized effectively.” Together, they form the underlying support for the refined operations of PV-storage systems.

Centered on this logic, Multifit's cost-effective energy storage product line has formed a complete sequence. It ranges from the M-ESS-100Wp-384Wh off-grid basic solution to the 800W/1.33kWh, 1.5kW/2.66kWh, 3.5kW/5.32kWh, 5.5kW/5.4kWh-14.3kWh, and 11kW/10.6kWh, 11kW/14.3kWh models. This covers scenarios from residential off-grid and small backup power to single-phase high-power PV-storage applications. The entire series adopts LiFePO4 batteries with a cycle life of over 6,000 times, emphasizing optimal configuration and system cost-effectiveness. On the cleaning side, fully automatic cleaning robots and semi-automatic cleaning brushes form a tiered product line, creating full-process synergy with the energy storage systems, from energy storage to component surface cleaning.

At the recently concluded 140th Canton Fair, Multifit's dual booths attracted numerous domestic and international buyers who stopped by for exchanges, and the PV-storage synergy and full-process cleaning solutions received wide recognition. Looking ahead, Multifit will continue to deepen its R&D and service capabilities in energy storage systems and smart cleaning. With more comprehensive "one-stop" full-process solutions, Multifit will help global customers steadily increase power generation returns in a complex market environment and achieve the efficient utilization of green energy.

About us

MULTIFIT is a high-tech manufacturing enterprise specializing in solar power generation systems and other green energy solutions. As a comprehensive entity, it offers end-to-end services including photovoltaic system design, production, installation, cleaning, and operation &maintenance. With its own brand, the company focuses on technological R&D, manufacturing, power plant investment, construction, and O&M for photovoltaic and photovoltaic-storage systems. Headquartered in Beijing, its production base is located in the High-Tech Development Zone of Shantou City, Guangdong Province, China, with over 10 subsidiaries established both domestically and internationally.