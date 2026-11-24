(MENAFN- GetNews) Tianjin, China - November 23, 2026 Carbon Steel Pipe: Types, Schedules, Weight, and How to Choose the Right Product Carbon steel pipe - also known as MS pipe, CS pipe, or mild steel pipe - is a hollow circular tube (also available in square / rectangular sections) made from low-carbon alloy steel, used for conveying fluids, gas, and steam, or as a structural member. It combines strength, weldability, and low cost, making it a common material for water pipelines, oil and gas transmission, scaffolding, boiler tubes, and piling projects. This guide answers the five questions buyers care about most: what it is, which type to choose, how to read the specifications, how weight is calculated, and what factors determine the price. In short:​ prioritize selection based on the service conditions - use seamless pipe (ASTM A106)​ for high-pressure and high-temperature service; use ERW pipe (ASTM A53)​ for general water, gas, and structural applications; use LSAW / SSAW pipe (API 5L)​ for large-diameter transmission pipelines; then determine the schedule (SCH 40 or 80) and the surface treatment (black, galvanized, or coated). The chemical composition of each grade can be found in the ASTM and API standard comparison tables. 1. What Carbon Steel Pipe Is - and What It Is Not Carbon steel pipe has a carbon content of approximately 0.05%–0.25% (low-carbon steel), contains a small amount of manganese, and has no deliberate additions of chromium or nickel. This distinguishes it from stainless steel pipe (ASTM A312 / 304 / 316L, with alloys added to improve corrosion resistance) and alloy steel pipe (ASTM A335 P11 / P22 / P91, with alloys added to ensure high-temperature strength). If the conveyed medium is corrosive, or the design temperature is extremely high, carbon steel pipe may not be suitable; but for the vast majority of water, gas, structural, and low-to-medium temperature applications, it is a code-compliant and most cost-effective choice. The same product is called by different names in different regions: India, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia commonly use "MS pipe" and "CS pipe"; markets adopting ASTM/API standards call it "carbon steel pipe." These names all refer to the same low-carbon steel pipe, not different grades. 2. The Four Main Types of Carbon Steel Pipe and How to Choose The core distinction is based on the manufacturing process, which determines pressure capacity, available diameters, and cost.

Type Manufacturing Method Typical OD Applications Relative Cost Seamless (SMLS) Solid billet pierced, then hot-rolled or cold-drawn, with no weld seam 1/8 in – 24 in High-pressure steam, boilers, hydraulic cylinders, critical service Highest ERW / HFW (Electric Resistance Welded / High-Frequency Welded) Steel strip rolled into a tube and high-frequency resistance welded, with only one longitudinal weld seam 1/2 in – 24 in Water transmission, gas, scaffolding, general structures Lowest LSAW / DSAW (Longitudinal / Double Submerged Arc Welded) Steel plate formed by rolling, then longitudinally submerged arc welded 16 in – 56 in Oil and gas trunk pipelines, piling Medium SSAW / HSAW (Spiral / Helical Submerged Arc Welded) Steel coil spirally formed and submerged arc welded 8 in – 100 in Water transmission, piling, large-diameter low-pressure conveyance Lower cost at large diameters

Selection guidelines:​ small diameter + high pressure or high temperature → seamless pipe; small-to-medium diameter, cost-conscious general service → ERW pipe; large diameter, important oil and gas transmission → LSAW pipe; large diameter, water / piling, limited budget → SSAW pipe. New-generation ERW pipe that has undergone full-weld-seam ultrasonic testing can be used, per code, for most water, gas, and structural projects. "Seamless is always better" is a misconception that costs buyers an unnecessary 15%–30%. For a more detailed comparison, see our seamless vs ERW pipe selection guide.

3. Reading the Specifications: NPS, DN, and Schedule (SCH)

Beginners often assume "SCH 40" is a fixed wall thickness, but it is not. Schedule is a system defined in ASME B36.10 that maps nominal sizes to wall thicknesses; for the same schedule, different pipe diameters have different wall thicknesses.

NPS = Nominal Pipe Size (in inches); DN is the corresponding metric designation (for example, NPS 2 in = DN50). For a given nominal size, regardless of schedule, the outside diameter remains the same - only the wall thickness changes.

SCH 40 wall thickness ranges from 2.77 mm at NPS 1/2 in to 15.09 mm at NPS 20 in; SCH 80 wall thickness is roughly 30%–60% greater than SCH 40, with correspondingly greater weight. Standard weight (STD) corresponds to SCH 40, and Extra Strong (XS) corresponds to SCH 80 - this correspondence holds up to NPS 8 in; beyond that size, the two systems no longer align.

4. How to Calculate Carbon Steel Pipe Weight per Meter

Buyers often need to calculate weight before receiving a quote, using the standard formula:

Weight (kg/m) = 0.02466 × (OD − WT) × WT

where OD and WT are in millimeters.

To convert to lb/ft, multiply the kg/m value by 0.67197.

Example: a 4 in SCH 40 pipe (OD 114.3 mm, WT 6.02 mm) weighs approximately 16.07 kg per meter. This also explains why: price per meter = price per ton × weight per meter ÷ 1000; even if the price per ton stays the same, pipe with a larger schedule costs more per meter.

5. Factors Affecting Carbon Steel Pipe Price per Ton

Steel prices fluctuate with raw materials, so a fixed "quotation PDF" has limited reference value. A reliable quote depends on six conditions:

Standard and grade - A106 Gr.B is higher than A53 Gr.B; API 5L X65 is higher than Gr.B; PSL2 is higher than PSL1.Process - seamless pipe costs more than ERW pipe; large-diameter LSAW / SSAW pipe is priced per ton and subject to the mill's minimum order quantity.Wall thickness - SCH 80 weighs 30%–60% more than SCH 40.Surface treatment and end finish - galvanizing, 3LPE / FBE coating, threading, beveling, and grooving all add cost.Order quantity and logistics - minimum order quantity, Incoterms (FOB / CFR / CIF), destination port, and loading plan.Testing and documentation - EN 10204 3.2 certificate, Charpy impact test / drop-weight tear test, sour service testing, and third-party inspection.

Summary: Four-Step Selection Checklist

Define the service conditions:​ pressure, temperature, medium, and design code.Select the pipe type:​ refer to the table in Section 2 to choose seamless / ERW / LSAW / SSAW pipe.Determine the specification:​ NPS + schedule (or OD × WT), confirming the OD and weight per meter.Define additional requirements:​ surface treatment, end finish, testing level, and documentation; then obtain a live quote.

Next Step

Once you understand the pipe types and specifications, contact our team for full dimensions, live pricing, and stock availability.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the applications of carbon steel pipe?​Water and gas transmission, oil and gas transmission, fire sprinkler systems, scaffolding, boiler and heat exchanger tubes, piling, and general structural framing. The grade and schedule are determined by pressure, temperature, and code.

What is the difference between MS pipe, CS pipe, and carbon steel pipe?​They are the same type of low-carbon steel pipe. MS stands for mild steel, CS for carbon steel; the names simply differ by region, with no difference in material.

Is seamless pipe always better than ERW pipe?​Not necessarily. Seamless pipe can withstand higher pressure and temperature and has no weld seam; however, ERW pipe is 15%–30% cheaper, has better wall thickness uniformity, and is code-compliant, making it suitable for most water, gas, and structural projects. Selection should be based on design codes, not habit.

Which is cheaper, SCH 40 or SCH 80?​SCH 40 is cheaper. SCH 80 has roughly 30%–60% greater weight and material cost; choose SCH 80 only when the design calculation requires a larger wall thickness or corrosion allowance.

What is the HS code for carbon steel pipe?​Seamless pipe: 7304; welded pipe with an OD greater than 406.4 mm: 7305; other welded pipe and hollow sections: 7306. The 8–10 digit subheadings and duty rates vary by country; see the import guide for details.

About us

Tianjin Huizhong Xinyu was established in 1996 and is headquartered in Daqiuzhuang Industrial Zone, Jinghai District, Tianjin, China-widely recognized as one of the largest and most complete steel industry hubs in the world. The company operates production bases in Tianjin and Tangshan, covering a total area of 1,500 acres, with a global business presence and branches in multiple regions.