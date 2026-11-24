MENAFN - GetNews) Shenzhen, China- November 23, 2026

About the Rohde & Schwarz SMB100A

The Rohde & Schwarz SMB100A is a high-performance analog RF signal generator designed to deliver accurate and stable signals for a wide range of electronic testing applications.

Known for its excellent spectral purity, low phase noise, and flexible signal generation capabilities, the SMB100A is widely used in RF laboratories, electronic manufacturing facilities, research institutions, and maintenance environments.

The SMB100A series offers multiple frequency configurations, allowing users to select instruments according to their specific testing requirements.

Our Newly Arrived SMB100A

The instrument featured in our latest arrival has the following visible specifications and characteristics:

Brand: Rohde & Schwarz

Model: SMB100A

Equipment Type: RF Signal Generator

Front-Panel Frequency Range: 100 kHz – 40 GHz

Displayed Frequency Setting: 1 GHz

Displayed Output Level: 0.00 dBm

Condition: Pre-owned equipment

The actual product photograph shows the instrument powered on, with its front-panel display and operating interface visible.

The RF output is switched off in the photograph. Detailed performance verification, installed options, and calibration information should be confirmed separately.

Applications of the SMB100A RF Signal Generator

The SMB100A is suitable for numerous professional RF testing applications.

RF Component Testing:

Provides controlled RF signals for evaluating amplifiers, filters, mixers, and other electronic components.

Receiver Testing:

Supports receiver development, sensitivity evaluation, and general RF performance verification.

Research and Development:

Offers a flexible signal source for engineers developing and evaluating RF and microwave systems.

Manufacturing and Maintenance:

Can be integrated into production testing environments or used for troubleshooting and maintenance of electronic equipment.

For companies seeking professional RF testing capabilities while controlling equipment costs, a properly evaluated pre-owned SMB100A can be a practical alternative to purchasing new instruments.

Why Choose VOGOLD for Pre-Owned Test Equipment?

VOGOLD specializes in the purchase, sale, rental, and servicing of pre-owned electronic test and measurement equipment.

Our equipment portfolio includes products from internationally recognized manufacturers such as Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Agilent, Anritsu, Tektronix, and Keithley.

We understand that equipment specifications, installed options, operating condition, and reliability are important factors in purchasing decisions.

Our team works to provide customers with relevant product information and actual equipment photographs to help them evaluate available instruments.

Whether you require a single RF signal generator or multiple instruments for laboratory and industrial applications, VOGOLD welcomes your inquiries.

We Buy Used Test Equipment Worldwide

In addition to supplying professional RF instruments, VOGOLD actively purchases used and surplus test equipment from companies, laboratories, and independent dealers worldwide.

If you have Rohde & Schwarz, Keysight, Agilent, Anritsu, or other professional test equipment available for sale, we would be pleased to review your inventory.

We welcome individual instruments, multiple units, and complete surplus equipment lots.

Contact VOGOLD

Interested in the Rohde & Schwarz SMB100A or looking to sell your surplus test equipment?

Contact our team for more information.

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About us

Vogold was founded by Zony Zhu in 2009 as a buyer and seller of used electronic test equipment. Over the years, Vogold has grown steadily and expanded into a company with three branch offices.