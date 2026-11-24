Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Nonwoven Co., Ltd. Spunlaced Nonwoven: Core Skin-Friendly Top Material for Masks, Developed Over a Decade

For more than ten years, Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Non-woven Fabric Co., Ltd. has been deeply engaged in medical and personal protective consumable sector, focusing on the R&D and production of spunlace nonwovens dedicated to face masks. With profound industry experience and technical strengths, we develop high-quality spunlace nonwovens featuring stable performance and full compliance, serving as a trusted partner for mask manufacturers worldwide. This spunlace nonwoven is specially developed for the inner skin-contact layer of surgical masks and daily protective masks, suitable for prolonged facial contact and repeated moisture exposure from breathing. As the inner substrate, it balances softness, low breathing resistance and low particle release. Made of polyester/viscose composite fibers and treated with professional sizing process to minimize linting, it prevents loose fibers from irritating nose and mouth or contaminating filter media. The fabric is moisture-absorbent and breathable, passing rigorous biocompatibility, skin irritation and fluorescence-free tests, building solid comfort and clean safety for masks. Founded in 2007 as a high-tech enterprise, Yongdeli holds 20 patents and operates multiple professional spunlace nonwoven production lines. Continuous technical upgrades keep us at the forefront of the global medical spunlace nonwoven market.

Conventional inner-layer materials for masks commonly suffer from linting, rough handfeel, stiffening and dampness after absorbing exhaled moisture, static buildup and skin redness from friction against nose bridge and cheeks. Long-time wearing often causes stuffiness and itchiness. Shed fibers may be inhaled, and insufficient wet strength leads to deformation and edge tearing under humid conditions, impairing mask fitting and comfort, especially for sensitive skin. Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Non-woven Fabric optimizes formulations and processes accordingly. Our spunlace nonwoven for masks delivers soft cotton-like touch and balanced moisture wicking, quickly dissipating breath moisture to avoid sticky and stuffy feeling. It maintains stable wet strength and resists disintegration and linting when damp. Key specifications meet industry standards: normally white, available in plain and pearl patterns. The polyester/viscose composite material with professional sizing treatment effectively reduces linting, eliminating risks of skin irritation and filter contamination caused by loose fibers.

This spunlace nonwoven from Yongdeli is highly customizable. Besides standard white, light blue, light pink and other colors are available. Basis weight, softness, MD/CD tensile strength and anti-static grade can be adjusted for different product lines including surgical masks, children's protective masks and fashionable civilian masks, balancing facial conformity and low breathing resistance. With optimized fiber entanglement and sizing setting technology, the fabric resists hardening and delamination after repeated moisture absorption while maintaining excellent air permeability to reduce breathing resistance. Its uniform surface supports ultrasonic sealing, die-cutting and heat pressing for automated mask manufacturing. Validated by long-term market application and authoritative testing, this material meets safety standards for mask skin-contact materials and adapts to automated production of various masks, helping customers improve wearing comfort and product competitiveness.

To meet diverse demands of global mask and protective consumable manufacturers, Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Non-woven Fabric provides one-stop customization service: various patterns, colors and roll widths are optional; basis weight, air permeability and anti-static performance can be adjusted. The core features of low linting via sizing treatment are retained. Optional functional finishes including moisture absorption, antibacterial treatment, water repellency and fluorescence-free treatment are available. We also improve lamination compatibility to ensure firm bonding with melt-blown and spunbond layers, avoiding delamination and edge cracking during heat sealing. Supported by 5 production lines and an annual capacity of 5,000 tons, Yongdeli has established long-term partnerships with renowned protective brands across Southeast Asia, Europe and North America. Our spunlace nonwoven for mask inner layers has won wide global recognition for consistent quality, flexible customization, soft touch, low linting, breathable low-resistance performance and excellent processability.

Adhering to the philosophy of“Development through technology & efficiency, Brand building with quality & integrity”, Yongdeli commits to technological advancement of spunlace nonwovens for respiratory protective consumables. With over ten years of continuous dedication, we will further optimize moisture-absorption setting processes and upgrade functional finishing formulas to develop more application-specific protective spunlace nonwovens. We aim to deliver highly competitive solutions for the global PPE industry, drive the upgrade of face masks, and bring softer, drier and milder protective wearing experience for users.

About us

Changshu Yongdeli Spunlaced Nonwoven Co., Ltd. was established in 2007. The company is located in Jiangsu Province, China. It is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the production and deep processing of spunlace nonwovens. It has passed ISO9001 quality management system certification, and listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of Jiangsu Equity Exchange Center.