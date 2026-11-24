Global Manager Group Offers Updated ISO-IEC 27017-2026 Documentation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November, 2026 - Global Manager Group (GMG) offers a comprehensive ISO/IEC 27017:2026 Documentation Kit designed to help organizations establish and document an Information Technology – Security Techniques for Cloud Services (ITCS) management system. The documentation package includes more than 213 editable files covering system manuals, information security policies, procedures, standard operating procedures (SOPs), blank and filled formats, audit checklists, and supporting implementation documents.
As cloud computing continues to expand across industries, organizations need effective information security controls to protect cloud-based services, manage security responsibilities, and address risks associated with cloud technology. ISO/IEC 27017 provides guidance on information security controls for cloud services, based on ISO/IEC 27002. The standard is recently revised by ISO in 2026. A team of Global Manager Group is involved in understanding and preparing documents since the draft copy of the standard was released. The documentation package provides a structured starting point for organizations working toward effective cloud services security management and ISO/IEC 27017 compliance.
Organizations can explore the ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documents to review the available documentation resources for ITCS management system implementation.
Comprehensive ISO/IEC 27017:2026 Documentation Coverage
The ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documentation Kit contains more than 213 editable files prepared in Microsoft Word and Excel formats. Its contents are organized to support different documentation and implementation requirements, including:
.System Manual: 13 editable MS Word files defining the ITCS management system.
.Information Security Policies: 41 sample policies supporting cloud services security controls.
.System Procedures: 27 procedures covering relevant management system activities and responsibilities.
.Standard Operating Procedures: 16 SOPs supporting the implementation of information security controls.
.Blank Templates: 64 editable formats for maintaining records and documenting system activities.
.Filled Sample Formats: 34 completed examples demonstrating effective record maintenance.
.ISO/IEC 27017 Audit Checklist: More than 400 audit questions covering standard requirements.
.Additional Documents: 10 job descriptions, sample management review records, a gap assessment report, risk assessment and treatment plan samples, and an ISO/IEC 27017 document matrix.
The document matrix provides requirement-wise references to supporting documents, helping users understand the documentation structure. Sample risk assessment records, management review documents, and gap assessment resources also provide practical references for ITCS management system implementation.
Supporting Cloud Services Security Implementation
The ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documents are written in simple English and provided as editable templates. Organizations can customize these documentation resources according to their cloud service environment, operational processes, security objectives, and identified risks. The ready-to-use templates help reduce documentation preparation time and support ISO 27017 implementation, internal auditing, and certification activities.
A spokesperson for Global Manager Group stated, "Our aim is to simplify ISO/IEC 27017 implementation by providing practical, easy-to-customize documentation resources that help organizations save time and streamline their cloud services security management system implementation."
Download Free ISO/IEC 27017 Sample Documents
Organizations interested in ISO/IEC 27017:2026 implementation can download free ISO/IEC 27017 sample documents before purchasing the complete documentation package. The sample provides an overview of the available document structure and contents, helping users evaluate the documentation and its suitability for their cloud services security management system.
Organizations seeking comprehensive support for cloud services security documentation can explore the product features, document contents, and available implementation resources. For more details about the ISO/IEC 27017:2026 Documentation, visit:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
As cloud computing continues to expand across industries, organizations need effective information security controls to protect cloud-based services, manage security responsibilities, and address risks associated with cloud technology. ISO/IEC 27017 provides guidance on information security controls for cloud services, based on ISO/IEC 27002. The standard is recently revised by ISO in 2026. A team of Global Manager Group is involved in understanding and preparing documents since the draft copy of the standard was released. The documentation package provides a structured starting point for organizations working toward effective cloud services security management and ISO/IEC 27017 compliance.
Organizations can explore the ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documents to review the available documentation resources for ITCS management system implementation.
Comprehensive ISO/IEC 27017:2026 Documentation Coverage
The ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documentation Kit contains more than 213 editable files prepared in Microsoft Word and Excel formats. Its contents are organized to support different documentation and implementation requirements, including:
.System Manual: 13 editable MS Word files defining the ITCS management system.
.Information Security Policies: 41 sample policies supporting cloud services security controls.
.System Procedures: 27 procedures covering relevant management system activities and responsibilities.
.Standard Operating Procedures: 16 SOPs supporting the implementation of information security controls.
.Blank Templates: 64 editable formats for maintaining records and documenting system activities.
.Filled Sample Formats: 34 completed examples demonstrating effective record maintenance.
.ISO/IEC 27017 Audit Checklist: More than 400 audit questions covering standard requirements.
.Additional Documents: 10 job descriptions, sample management review records, a gap assessment report, risk assessment and treatment plan samples, and an ISO/IEC 27017 document matrix.
The document matrix provides requirement-wise references to supporting documents, helping users understand the documentation structure. Sample risk assessment records, management review documents, and gap assessment resources also provide practical references for ITCS management system implementation.
Supporting Cloud Services Security Implementation
The ISO/IEC 27017:2026 documents are written in simple English and provided as editable templates. Organizations can customize these documentation resources according to their cloud service environment, operational processes, security objectives, and identified risks. The ready-to-use templates help reduce documentation preparation time and support ISO 27017 implementation, internal auditing, and certification activities.
A spokesperson for Global Manager Group stated, "Our aim is to simplify ISO/IEC 27017 implementation by providing practical, easy-to-customize documentation resources that help organizations save time and streamline their cloud services security management system implementation."
Download Free ISO/IEC 27017 Sample Documents
Organizations interested in ISO/IEC 27017:2026 implementation can download free ISO/IEC 27017 sample documents before purchasing the complete documentation package. The sample provides an overview of the available document structure and contents, helping users evaluate the documentation and its suitability for their cloud services security management system.
Organizations seeking comprehensive support for cloud services security documentation can explore the product features, document contents, and available implementation resources. For more details about the ISO/IEC 27017:2026 Documentation, visit:
About Global Manager Group
Global Manager Group is a trusted provider of ISO management system solutions, serving organizations across multiple sectors worldwide. With decades of experience in consultancy, training, and certification support, the company offers comprehensive services for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, HACCP, ISO 46001, and more. Global Manager Group specializes in system awareness training, internal auditor training, and consultancy solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. Their expert team is committed to delivering practical, high-quality solutions that help organizations achieve and maintain ISO certification efficiently and confidently. For more information, please visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment