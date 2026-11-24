Salonist Marketplace Brings 80 Dubai Salon Venues Offering Keratin Treatment Into One Searchable Booking Directory
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, November 24, 2026 – Salonist, a salon management software provider that also operates a consumer beauty booking marketplace, has put a spotlight on its dedicated page for keratin treatment Dubai, a directory that lets residents and visitors compare salons and book appointments online. According to the page, 80 venues offering the service can be booked through the platform at the time of this announcement.
Keratin smoothing is a salon service often sought in climates where heat and humidity can leave hair prone to frizz, and Dubai is no exception. The service generally involves applying a keratin-based formula to the hair and sealing it with heat to leave strands smoother and more manageable. Results and duration vary with hair type, the products used and aftercare, so a consultation with a qualified stylist is usually recommended before an appointment is made.
The Salonist listing page shows venues in several Dubai neighbourhoods, including Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Jumeirah, Meydan and Al Safa. Each listing displays a platform star rating and a review count drawn from feedback left by customers who booked through the marketplace, giving shoppers a view of earlier client experiences before a salon is chosen. Individual venue pages also carry service menus with listed prices, and the page links to related hair categories such as balayage, blow dry, hair colouring, perm and permanent hair straightening.
Appointments can be arranged online through the web listing or through the Salonist for Customers mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Bringing salon discovery, reviews and booking into a single place is intended to reduce the time spent calling venues one by one to compare availability and services. Venue pages list service durations alongside prices, so that appointment length and budget can be weighed before a time slot is confirmed.
Beauty professionals commonly advise clients considering a smoothing service to ask whether the formula suits coloured, bleached or previously treated hair, to check which products will be used, and to follow aftercare instructions such as waiting before washing the hair and choosing a sulfate-free shampoo. Reading recent reviews and confirming the stylist's experience with the service can also help set realistic expectations.
The Salonist marketplace is part of a wider platform that supports salons, spas and barbershops with online booking, payments and client management. Additional details on keratin treatment Dubai salons are available on the Salonist listing page, where venues can be compared by location, rating and service. The platform operates beyond the UAE as well, with a regional office in Al Garhoud, Dubai.
About Salonist
Salonist is a salon management software platform that helps beauty and wellness businesses manage online booking, point of sale, client records, payments, marketing, inventory and reporting. The company states that more than 15,000 salons, spas and barbershops in over 60 countries use its software and that it has served the industry for more than ten years. Salonist also runs a consumer marketplace and mobile app, Salonist for Customers, where clients discover and book beauty and wellness services. Offices are located in Singapore, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kuwait and Dubai.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Manya Mehta
Telephone: +971 58 512 3090
Email:...
Website:
Keratin smoothing is a salon service often sought in climates where heat and humidity can leave hair prone to frizz, and Dubai is no exception. The service generally involves applying a keratin-based formula to the hair and sealing it with heat to leave strands smoother and more manageable. Results and duration vary with hair type, the products used and aftercare, so a consultation with a qualified stylist is usually recommended before an appointment is made.
The Salonist listing page shows venues in several Dubai neighbourhoods, including Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Jumeirah, Meydan and Al Safa. Each listing displays a platform star rating and a review count drawn from feedback left by customers who booked through the marketplace, giving shoppers a view of earlier client experiences before a salon is chosen. Individual venue pages also carry service menus with listed prices, and the page links to related hair categories such as balayage, blow dry, hair colouring, perm and permanent hair straightening.
Appointments can be arranged online through the web listing or through the Salonist for Customers mobile app, which is available on Google Play and the App Store. Bringing salon discovery, reviews and booking into a single place is intended to reduce the time spent calling venues one by one to compare availability and services. Venue pages list service durations alongside prices, so that appointment length and budget can be weighed before a time slot is confirmed.
Beauty professionals commonly advise clients considering a smoothing service to ask whether the formula suits coloured, bleached or previously treated hair, to check which products will be used, and to follow aftercare instructions such as waiting before washing the hair and choosing a sulfate-free shampoo. Reading recent reviews and confirming the stylist's experience with the service can also help set realistic expectations.
The Salonist marketplace is part of a wider platform that supports salons, spas and barbershops with online booking, payments and client management. Additional details on keratin treatment Dubai salons are available on the Salonist listing page, where venues can be compared by location, rating and service. The platform operates beyond the UAE as well, with a regional office in Al Garhoud, Dubai.
About Salonist
Salonist is a salon management software platform that helps beauty and wellness businesses manage online booking, point of sale, client records, payments, marketing, inventory and reporting. The company states that more than 15,000 salons, spas and barbershops in over 60 countries use its software and that it has served the industry for more than ten years. Salonist also runs a consumer marketplace and mobile app, Salonist for Customers, where clients discover and book beauty and wellness services. Offices are located in Singapore, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kuwait and Dubai.
For Media Inquiries –
Contact Person: Manya Mehta
Telephone: +971 58 512 3090
Email:...
Website:
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