(BUSINESS WIRE )--Phenikaa University Hospital and GN Corporation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a framework for collaboration in research, training and technology transfer in regenerative medicine, with an initial focus on cell therapies and tissue engineering.

Under the MoU, the two parties will combine GN Corporation's expertise in biomaterials, cell-based and tissue engineering technologies with the laboratory facilities and the scientific and clinical teams of Phenikaa University Hospital. Supported by Global Niche Corp (USA), the collaboration will focus on scientific exchange, training and strengthening local technical capabilities. Any clinical application will be pursued step by step, subject to scientific evaluation and approval by the competent Vietnamese authorities.

For Phenikaa University Hospital, the agreement is part of a broader effort to strengthen international scientific partnerships and build regenerative medicine capabilities in Vietnam.

About GN Corporation:

Established in 2002, GNCorp develops novel healthcare solutions using original Japanese technologies, through interdisciplinary research globally, with following accomplishments:

NCRM NICHE, and Fujio Cup Quiz on stem cells: Propagating knowledge, empowering young scientists and physicians in regenerative medicine, annually since 2006. Autologous Immune Enhancement Therapy (AIET) tech-transfer; uses patient's own immune cells, including natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, isolated, ex vivo-expanded and reinfused. Simple, one-step cell therapy for male urethral stricture (BHES-HAUS ); two-step version (BEES-HAUS ) transferred to Japan under the Act on the Safety of Regenerative Medicine. Festigel: Cell and tissue delivery scaffold in dentistry, ophthalmology, urology, and reversing senescence, in vitro. US FDA orphan drug designation of an exo-polysaccharide for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Nanotech-solutions for corneal endothelial bullous keratopathy and global donor corneal shortage (ICE-TUBE ).

About Phenikaa University Hospital:

Phenikaa University Hospital, part of Phenikaa Group in Hanoi, aims to bring advances in medical science into clinical practice to improve the health and quality of life of people in Vietnam. The Hospital adopts and transfers medical technologies selectively, guided by scientific evidence, patient safety, and clinical effectiveness. In regenerative medicine and cell therapies, it places particular emphasis on rigorous evaluation, quality assurance, and the development of clinical and technical teams. By connecting research, training and patient care, and through international collaboration, the Hospital seeks to build local expertise and a sustainable foundation for mastering new technologies and expanding patient access to appropriate innovations.

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