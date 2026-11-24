MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Sataak Sports India Pvt. Ltd. has announced Sataack 50, a tennis-ball cricket league with six men's and six women's franchises. Founded by Vijay Arora, its leadership team includes Co-Founders Uma V, Satish Mane, Jitesh Shah and Lalit Shah. Virender Sehwag is League Commissioner and Mithali Raj Female League Ambassador. Paul Nixon, Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach, Venkatesh Prasad, Venkatapathy Raju and Veda Krishnamurthy take up ambassadorial and coaching roles. The inaugural season is scheduled in 2027.

Creating a professional pathway for grassroots cricketers

Tennis-ball cricket is widely played, but has limited links with organised professional cricket competitions. Sataack 50 aims to create a pathway from grassroots participation to franchise-level cricket. Nationwide scouting will identify talent from smaller cities and communities, including players with limited access to academies, coaching or sporting exposure. Selection will be performance-based.

Six men's and six women's franchises

The league will have separate men's and women's competitions, each with six franchises. Women's cricket is part of its structure, giving female players a platform to demonstrate skills. The organisers aim to encourage equal participation among men and women, including those with limited access to organised sport.

Cricketing leadership and nationwide trials

Virender Sehwag is League Commissioner; Mithali Raj is Female League Ambassador; Paul Nixon is Overseas Consultant and Global League Coach. Venkatesh Prasad is Team Ambassador, Venkatapathy Raju - Male Head Coach and Veda Krishnamurthy - Female Head Coach.

Free trials have been conducted across 15 states and are ongoing. Locations include Amritsar, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Bhopal, Guwahati, Chennai and Goa. Registration and participation are free, and registered players have received free insurance coverage. Players aged 18 to 30 are eligible, subject to selection criteria. The process includes free registration, screening, trials, evaluation, ranking and franchise selection.

A distinctive 50-ball format

Each team will face 50 legal deliveries per innings, divided into 10 overs of five balls. The format aims to encourage attacking cricket, quicker decisions and tactical involvement.

Looking ahead

Sataack 50 combines nationwide scouting, international participation and men's and women's franchises. Updates on teams, players, venues and fixtures are expected.

About Sataack 50

Promoted by Sataak Sports India Private Limited, Sataack 50 features 12 franchises, with six men's and six women's teams, and follows a 50-ball-per-innings format.

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