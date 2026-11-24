MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Senior technology executives can command salaries of up to Dh2.46 million a year, placing them among the highest-paid professionals in the UAE, according to new figures from global talent solutions partner Robert Walters.

Group chief information officers (CIOs) in technology earn between Dh1.86 million and Dh2.46 million annually. Chief investment officers at sovereign or large financial institutions can also earn up to Dh2.46 million, with salaries starting at Dh1.62 million.

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Managing Directors in private wealth are paid up to Dh1.86 million a year.

The findings, published in the firm's Salary Survey 2027, reveal wide differences in executive pay across industries and leadership roles.

Salary figures exclude bonuses and other forms of remuneration.

“There's a considerable amount at stake when it comes to senior leadership. Executives are making decisions about where businesses invest, how they grow and how they respond when market conditions change,” said Andrew Powell, chief commercial officer at Robert Walters.

“Someone brought in to lead a major transformation, for example, will need a particular set of capabilities, while an executive managing an established, growing business will face other challenges. The experience and commercial judgement required to navigate these situations can play an important part in determining what organisations are prepared to pay,” he added.

According to the UAE Salary Guide 2027 by recruitment firm Cooper Fitch published earlier this month, UAE employers are expecting an estimated average salary increase of 2.8 per cent in 2027, with most planning to hold pay ranges steady or award modest rises.

It found that 88 per cent of respondents expect to increase or maintain salary ranges next year, and 77 per cent plan to hold them steady or award increases of 1–5 per cent.

According to the survey, technology, banking and financial services, and legal offer some of the highest executive salaries in the UAE.

In technology, chief AI officers and chief digital officers can each earn between Dh1.38 million and Dh1.86 million a year. Chief information security officers can command up to Dh1.44 million.

In banking and financial services, chief compliance officers can earn up to Dh1.8 million annually, while chief operating officers at large banks can command up to Dh1.56 million.

In the legal sector, general counsel earn between Dh960,000 and Dh1.8 million, while associate general counsel can command up to Dh1.32 million.

“Every industry has its own commercial pressures, and these can influence which leadership positions command the highest salaries. The regulatory environment, pace of technological change and wider market conditions can all shape the demands placed on senior executives.

“At this level, deep industry knowledge can be particularly valuable, especially when businesses are navigating complex challenges or making significant decisions about their future direction,” Powell added.

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