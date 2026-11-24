MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday morning ahead of the release of US inflation data.

24K gold was trading at Dh437.75 per gram at the market open on Tuesday, down from Dh439.75 per gram at the close of markets on Monday. Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K, 21K and 18K gold were trading at Dh405.25, Dh388.50 and Dh333 per gram, respectively.

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Spot gold fell 0.34 per cent to $3,635 an ounce, while silver slipped 1.4 per cent to $42.70 an ounce.

Nidal Abdel Hadi, CEO of Finoro, said gold was caught in a tug-of-war.

“Softer growth, easing yields and a weaker dollar give buyers a reason to step in, but a rebound in risk appetite following the Nvidia news and fading Iran tensions, with lower oil prices cooling inflation fears, take some of the shine off the safe-haven bid. So, expect a measured move rather than a breakout. The next tests are the PCE inflation data, which will show whether cooler activity is feeding through to prices before the Fed meets in December, and whether Nvidia's shares can sustain their relief rally once scrutiny around Huang's exit returns to the headlines,” he said.

Markets currently see a 95 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point rate increase at the Fed's policy meeting in December, while a larger 50-basis-point hike is priced in at 4.9 per cent, according to CME's FedWatch tool. The US central bank last raised rates in September.

"Last week, hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve coincided with a rout in AI stocks, and investors sold bullion to cover losses and raise cash. Some of that pressure has faded, although the metal could remain under pressure amid expectations of monetary policy tightening," said Bas Kooijman, CEO and asset manager of DHF Capital.

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