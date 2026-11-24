NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valuecom, an online shopping savings platform, is highlighting its latest findings on early Black Friday promotions and its 2026 holiday shopping resource as U.S. retailers prepare for another major shopping season. An analysis of 14,049 online promotional entries found that percentage-based discounts dominate early Black Friday offers, while minimum spending requirements and product restrictions remain important considerations for shoppers. The findings come as retailers increasingly spread their holiday campaigns across several weeks rather than concentrating discounts on Thanks giving weekend.

The announcement follows a record year for U.S. online holiday spending. According to Adobe Analytics, American consumers spent $257.8 billion online during November and December 2025, representing a 6.8% increase from the previous year. Black Friday generated $11.8 billion in online sales, up 9.1% year over year, while Cyber Monday reached $14.25 billion. The National Retail Federation also reported that 202.9 million consumers shopped during the five-day Thanksgiving-to-Cyber-Monday period, including 134.9 million who made purchases online.

With Black Friday 2026 scheduled for November 27, these figures illustrate the scale of the upcoming holiday shopping period and the growing role of online channels. As retailers introduce promotions earlier and adjust offers throughout November, consumers have more opportunities to compare prices, but also face a wider range of promotional terms and eligibility requirements.

Valuecom Research Reveals Early Black Friday Discount Patterns

Valuecom's November 2026 research examined 14,049 Black Friday promotional entries added to its platform between October 1 and November 3 and labelled for the U.S. market. Percentage discounts appeared in 9,422 entries, accounting for 67.1% of the sample, making them the most frequently recorded promotional format. Sitewide offer labels appeared in 1,652 entries, or 11.8%, while 436 entries featured fixed-amount discounts and 366 included free-shipping labels.

The research also examined how promotional conditions were presented. Of the entries analyzed, 2,900, or 20.6%, carried recorded restriction labels, including 1,703 entries involving minimum-spend or price requirements and 702 entries specifying eligible products or purchase scope. The findings highlight the importance of looking beyond headline discount percentages when comparing seasonal promotions, particularly when an offer applies only to selected merchandise or requires a qualifying order value.

Another finding concerned the way offers appeared across promotional sources. Approximately 15.6% of entries carried multiple source labels, suggesting that similar promotions encountered in different listings may not always represent separate discount opportunities. Together, the results provide a snapshot of the promotional formats and conditions appearing ahead of Black Friday, rather than a measure of actual checkout savings.

Valuecom Highlights Black Friday 2026 Offers Across Six Shopping Categories

Alongside the research, Valuecom is highlighting its Black Friday 2026 deals page, which brings together seasonal promotions across six major shopping categories: Home & Garden, Computers, Electronics & Technology, Clothing & Accessories, Health & Beauty, Games & Toys, and Lifestyle. The page features promotional listings associated with retailers such as Macy's, Old Navy, ASOS and Ashley Furniture, allowing consumers to explore available offers by category and compare different types of discounts.

The resource reflects the importance of several major product categories during the holiday shopping season. Adobe Analytics reported that electronics accounted for $59.8 billion in U.S. online holiday spending in 2025, followed by apparel at $49.0 billion and furniture at $31.1 billion. Together, those categories represented approximately 54% of online holiday sales, demonstrating the substantial role that technology, clothing and home-related purchases play in seasonal consumer spending.

For shoppers, however, the largest advertised discount is not always the most useful comparison. Electronics purchases may require checking product specifications and model differences, clothing promotions may exclude certain collections, and furniture purchases can involve additional delivery costs. By organizing promotional information across multiple categories, Valuecom provides a starting point for consumers to review offers before confirming current pricing, availability and applicable conditions with individual retailers.

Black Friday Promotions Extend Beyond the Traditional Shopping Weekend

Retailers are increasingly treating Black Friday as a longer promotional season rather than a single-day event. In 2026, TikTok Shop announced a Black Friday and Cyber Monday campaign running from November 11 through November 30, while home and lifestyle retailer Costway introduced a multi-stage promotional campaign scheduled from November 3 through December 15. These examples illustrate how holiday promotions now begin well before Thanksgiving and, in some cases, continue into December.

The extended calendar can benefit shoppers who prefer to plan purchases in advance, particularly when comparing higher-priced products or shopping across several retailers. At the same time, offers appearing at different stages of the season may have different eligibility requirements, delivery conditions or redemption periods. A discount available in early November is not necessarily better or worse than one offered on Black Friday itself, making the final purchase price and relevant terms more meaningful than the timing of the promotion alone.

Valuecom's research reinforces this distinction. Percentage discounts, fixed-amount reductions, free shipping and promotional rewards provide different forms of value, and their usefulness depends on the purchase being made. A minimum-spend discount may require a larger order, while a reward intended for a future purchase does not reduce the amount paid immediately. Understanding these differences can help consumers compare seasonal offers more accurately.

Supporting More Informed Holiday Shopping Decisions

As the 2026 holiday shopping season progresses, consumers can benefit from identifying planned purchases, comparing prices over time and reviewing the terms attached to promotional offers. Return deadlines, shipping charges, product exclusions and coupon eligibility can all affect the overall value of a purchase, especially when holiday gifts are bought several weeks before they are needed.

Valuecom's Black Friday shopping resource brings together promotional information across major retail categories, while its published research offers additional context on the types of discounts appearing ahead of the holiday. The combination is intended to help shoppers navigate a longer and increasingly varied promotional calendar without relying solely on advertised savings percentages.

With U.S. online holiday spending reaching record levels and retailers continuing to expand their promotional schedules, Black Friday remains a significant opportunity for consumers to compare purchases. The central consideration is not simply when a discount appears or how large it looks, but whether the offer delivers meaningful savings on the products shoppers actually intend to buy.

About Valuecom

Valuecom is an online shopping savings platform that provides coupon codes, promotional offers and shopping information across a range of retailers and product categories. The platform also publishes research and consumer guides covering discount structures, seasonal shopping trends and considerations that can help consumers evaluate available offers.

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