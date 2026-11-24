

Total product sales of €81.4m





Full-year product sales guidance of €135 to €150 million reaffirmed

New supply contract with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) expected imminently

Cash position of €85.2 million as of September 30, 2026

Valneva expects to have sufficient cash runway to reach the first potential Lyme milestone payment, supported by the implementation of restructuring measures in the first half 2026

Lyme disease vaccine candidate progressing toward key regulatory decisions in 2027 1



European Medicines Agency (EMA) review of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) ongoing



New Drug Submission (NDS) filed with Health Canada2



U.S. FDA interactions ongoing for planned Biologics License Application (BLA) submission; update expected in the fourth quarter of 20263 Additional Phase 3 VALOR data and conclusions presented at ID Week4

Lyon (France), November 24, 2026 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a vaccine company with proven expertise for advancing differentiated and novel vaccines, today reported its consolidated financial results for the first nine months of the year, ended September 30, 2026, provided key corporate updates, and reaffirmed its financial guidance for 2026. The condensed consolidated interim financial results are available on the Company's website (Financial Reports – Valneva ).

Nine-Month 2026 Financial Summary

Valneva's product sales of €81.4 million for the first nine months of 2026 were impacted by several factors which have been reported previously, including the planned wind-down of third-party product sales, the timing of IXIARO® deliveries to the U.S. DoD, and the transition in commercial distributors in Germany. These factors, as well as lower manufacturing volumes, unfavorable foreign exchange movements and previously reported one-time charges related to IXCHIQ®, contributed to a net loss of €84.6 million for the period, which was partially offset by significant reductions in operating expenses. The Company's cash position was €85.2 million as of September 30, 2026, reflecting temporary reduced sales revenue and additional one-time cash outflows related to the Company's restructuring initiative during the period.

Financial Outlook



Valneva remains on track to achieve its 2026 product sales guidance of €135 million to €150 million subject to shipments to the U.S. DoD in the fourth quarter based on anticipated supply contract

Total revenues are expected to be between €145 million to €160 million, subject to the above and anticipated non-cash revenue recognition under the agreement with Pfizer

Product gross margins are expected to improve in the fourth quarter, reflecting higher sales volumes, including anticipated IXIARO® shipments to the U.S. DoD, and the absence of certain one-off impacts recorded during the first nine months of 2026

The Company expects substantially lower cash burn in the fourth quarter of 2026 and beyond, following the successful execution of its global restructuring, including workforce reductions, the streamlining of global operations and the reprioritization of R&D activities. Based on the expected positive cash flow impacts from these initiatives, Valneva continues to believe its current cash resources will be sufficient to support operations until the first potential Lyme disease vaccine milestone payments.

Valneva received additional cash proceeds of €6.2 million from the sale of its former Nantes site in October, which are not reflected in the Company's current cash As part of its ongoing efficiency initiatives, Valneva will transition its commercial operations in Austria to CSL Seqirus beginning in January 2027, extending the successful partnership already established for vaccine distribution in Germany.

Peter Bühler, Valneva's Chief Financial Officer, commented,“As we anticipate potentially transformational regulatory milestones for our Lyme disease vaccine next year, we remain focused on near-term resource optimization while preparing to execute on long-term growth opportunities. While our year-to-date performance reflects a combination of temporary factors and changes in the Company's commercial strategy, our underlying business remains resilient as we position ourselves for the next phase.”

Financial Information

(Unaudited results, consolidated per IFRS)

€ in million Nine months ended September 30, 2026 2025 Total Revenues 84.0 127.0 Product Sales 81.4 119.4 Net profit/(loss) (84.6) (65.2) Adjusted EBITDA6 (52.4) (37.7) Cash 85.2 143.5

Clinical Stage Programs

LYME DISEASE VACCINE CANDIDATE – LB6V (formerly VLA15)

Regulatory decisions expected in 2027

In October 2026, additional Phase 3 results from the VALOR (“Vaccine Against Lyme for Outdoor Recreationists”) study (NCT05477524 ), evaluating the efficacy and safety of Valneva and Pfizer's six-valent OspA-based Lyme disease vaccine candidate (LB6V), were presented at IDWeek7, one of the leading international scientific conferences dedicated to infectious diseases and vaccines.

Pfizer presented additional Phase 3 VALOR data confirming the vaccine candidate's favorable safety profile, established mechanism of action and clinically meaningful efficacy. The data also showed that higher antibody responses were associated with a lower risk of Lyme disease, supporting a correlate-of-risk approach. These results build upon the topline readout announced in March 2026, which showed greater than 70% efficacy in individuals aged five years and older with no safety concerns identified8.

In August 2026, Valneva and Pfizer announced that the EMA had validated and is currently reviewing the MAA for LB6V. In its recent Earnings call, Pfizer also confirmed the NDS with Health Canada and progress with FDA on its planned U.S submission, guiding for an update in the fourth quarter9.

If approved, LB6V has the potential to address a significant unmet medical need. More than 80 million people in the United States and over 200 million people in Europe are estimated to live in areas at high risk of Lyme disease, with approximately 475 thousand and 445 thousand estimated annual Lyme disease cases, respectively10.

CHIKUNGUNYA VACCINE - IXCHIQ ® / VLA1553

Positive five-year persistence data; Ongoing post-marketing commitments activities, including Pilot Vaccination Campaign in Brazil

In November 2026, Valneva reported positive five-year antibody persistence data for its single-dose chikungunya vaccine IXCHIQ®, confirming durable seroresponse across all age groups evaluated and further supporting its potential to provide long-term protection following a single vaccination11. For a disease characterized by unpredictable outbreaks, this differentiation represents a significant benefit, especially for populations living in endemic regions, many of which are in low- and middle-income countries where access to healthcare and vaccination may be limited.

Valneva is also continuing to generate real-world evidence for IXCHIQ® through several post-marketing studies and initiatives, including a Pilot Vaccination Strategy (PVS) in Brazil, the first large-scale public vaccination campaign using IXCHIQ®. Conducted between February and October 2026 by the Brazilian Ministry of Health and Instituto Butantan (IB), with support from Valneva, the campaign vaccinated nearly 80,000 adults aged 18 to 59 years. The PVS serves as the foundation for ongoing post-marketing studies12,13,14,15, which are expected to generate important effectiveness and safety data and further support the vaccine's public health value.

In May 2026, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (ANVISA) authorized IB to manufacture a version of Valneva's chikungunya vaccine locally. With this authorization, the vaccine – developed in partnership with Valneva and supported by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – is approved for use in Brazil in individuals aged 18 to 59 and can be incorporated into the Unified Health System. First shipments of the drug substance to IB took place at the end of the first half of 2026. Valneva continues to evaluate additional partnerships in chikungunya-endemic countries to expand access to IXCHIQ® and support its commercialization in these territories.

SHIGELLA VACCINE CANDIDATE – S4V2

Positive results from two Phase 2 trials

S4V2 is the world's most clinically advanced tetravalent vaccine candidate against shigellosis, the second leading cause of fatal diarrhea worldwide.

Earlier this month, Valneva announced positive results from two Phase 2 trials of S4V216, sponsored by its partner LimmaTech Biologics AG, now a Lilly company. Data from the infant immunogenicity and safety trial in 110 infants aged nine months demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile and statistically significant increases in anti-LPS IgG antibody levels for all four targeted serotypes across both dose levels evaluated.

The second Phase 2 study evaluated the safety, immunogenicity and efficacy of the vaccine candidate in healthy, seronegative adults aged 18 to 50 years across three U.S. clinical sites using a controlled human infection model (CHIM)17. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of shigellosis following challenge with S. sonnei compared with placebo, while also showing a favorable safety profile and encouraging immunogenicity. Valneva is continuing to analyze the full dataset, including potential optimization opportunities for future clinical evaluation, to determine the most appropriate development path forward.

No approved multivalent Shigella vaccine is currently available outside of Russia or China, and the development of Shigella vaccines has been identified as a priority by the World Health Organization (WHO)18. In October 2024, the U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to S4V2, recognizing its potential to address a serious condition and fill an unmet medical need19. The global market opportunity for a vaccine against Shigella is estimated to exceed $500 million annually20.

Nine-month 2026 Financial Review

(Unaudited, consolidated under IFRS)

Revenues

Valneva's total revenues were €84.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to €127.0 million for the same period in 2025. In addition to the factors described above, product sales revenues during the first nine months of 2025 benefited from €4.7 million in non-recurring outbreak-related sales of DUKORAL® and IXCHIQ®.

Other revenues, including revenues from collaborations, licensing and services, amounted to €2.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to €7.6 million for the same period in 2025, which included revenues recognized under the exclusive license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for IXCHIQ®, which was terminated in 2025.

Product Sales

Total product sales amounted to €81.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to €119.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. Third-party product sales decreased by €13.6 million, or 84.8%, to €2.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 and now represent less than 5% of product sales.

Valneva's commercial portfolio comprises three vaccines: IXIARO®/JESPECT®, DUKORAL® and IXCHIQ®.

Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine IXIARO®/JESPECT®



Sales of IXIARO®/JESPECT® were €54.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with €74.3 million in the first nine months of 2025. Valneva expects to make significant IXIARO® deliveries to the DoD during the remainder of 2026 under a new supply contract expected before year end. Foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of €1.2 million on IXIARO®/JESPECT® sales during the first nine months of 2026.

Cholera / ETEC21-Diarrhea Vaccine DUKORAL®



DUKORAL® sales were €19.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with €21.5 million in the first nine months of 2025. Foreign currency fluctuations had an adverse impact of €0.4 million on DUKORAL® sales during the first nine months of 2026.

Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ®



IXCHIQ® sales were €4.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 including initial shipments of the vaccine's drug substance to Instituto Butantan, compared with €7.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. In light of the limited product uptake in travel, the Company is currently evaluating its future commercial strategy for IXCHIQ®, including a greater focus on endemic markets.

Operating Result and adjusted EBITDA

Costs of goods and services sold were €75.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to €71.1 million in the first nine months of 2025. As a result, gross profit decreased to €8.8 million.

The decrease in gross profit was attributable to lower sales and manufacturing volumes across the portfolio, one-time adverse cost impacts related to IXCHIQ® inventory provisions, third-party manufacturing and supply contract termination, as well as higher idle manufacturing costs.

The gross margin on commercial product sales, excluding IXCHIQ®, was 45.4% compared to 57.2% for the first nine months of 2025. The positive impact of lower third-party product sales was offset by higher manufacturing expenses following the transfer of manufacturing to the new Almeida facility in Scotland and by additional one-time effects.

As a result, product-level gross profit before unallocated costs decreased to €19.7 million in the first nine months of 2026 from €62.8 million in the first nine months of 2025. Gross profit was further reduced by €12.2 million in unallocated manufacturing costs, including idle capacity and other costs not allocated to products, compared to €8.2 million in the first nine months of 2025.

€ in million Nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited results, consolidated per IFRS) IXIARO DUKORAL IXCHIQ 3PP Total

Products Other / Unallocated / Services Total Product Sales 54.8 19.8 4.4 2.4 81.4 81.4 Cost of Goods Sold (25.2) (15.0) (19.7) (1.9) (61.8) (12.2) (74.0) Gross Profit 29.6 4.8 (15.3) 0.6 19.7 Gross Profit / Product sales 54.0% 24.3% (349.5%) 23.5% 24.2% Other Revenues 0.1 0.1 2.4 2.5 Cost of Services (1.2) (1.2) Total Cost of Goods, Services (13.4) (75.2) Gross Profit (11.0) 8.8 Gross Profit / Total Revenues 10.4%*

* as % of total revenues

€ in million Nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited results, consolidated per IFRS) IXIARO DUKORAL IXCHIQ 3PP Total

Products Other / Unallocated / Services Total Product Sales 74.3 21.5 7.6 16.1 119.4 119.4 Cost of Goods Sold (27.3) (10.3) (8.6) (10.2) (56.5) (8.2) (64.7) Gross Profit 46.9 11.2 (1.1) 5.8 62.8 Gross Profit / Product sales 63.2% 52.3% (14.3%) 36.2% 52.6% Other Revenues 4.8 4.8 2.8 7.6 Cost of Services (0.4) (0.4) (5.9) (6.3) Total Cost of Goods, Services (14.2) (71.1) Gross Profit (11.3) 55.9 Gross Profit / Total Revenues 44.0% *

* as % of total revenues

IXIARO®gross margin was 54.0% in the first nine months of 2026, compared to 63.2% in the first nine months of 2025. The decrease mainly reflects lower volumes and adverse changes in manufacturing costs, partly offset by a higher average selling price and product/country mix effect. The prior year gross margin benefitted from a particularly high manufacturing volume and related favorable cost absorption.

DUKORAL® gross margin was 24.3% in the first nine months of 2026, compared to 52.3% in the first nine months of 2025 and 33.3% for the full year 2025. Gross Profit decreased to €4.8 million in the first nine months of 2026 from €11.2 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly due to lower volumes. In the first nine months of 2025, production timing and the prior-year manufacturing shutdown resulted in favorable absorption and inventory valuation effects. By contrast, the first nine months of 2026 were adversely impacted by inventory valuation and revaluation effects, as well as higher failed batch costs.

IXCHIQ® gross margin was negative, mostly impacted by one-time cancellation fees related to external manufacturing commitments of €9.3 million and a €5.2 million non-cash impairment of excess inventory, both following lower than anticipated sales. The financial impact reflects the limited product uptake in travel and the Company's decision to potentially enhance its commercial focus on endemic territories where the risk of chikungunya virus infection is highest.

Third-party product gross profit was €0.6 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared to €5.8 million in the first nine months of 2025. The decrease reflects the planned wind-down of third-party distribution activities.

Cost of services amounted to €1.2 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to €6.3 million in the first nine months of 2025. The prior year included services related to the IXCHIQ® license agreement with Serum Institute of India, which was terminated in December 2025.

Research and development expenses were significantly lower in the first nine months of 2026, compared to same period in 2025 (€37.8 million vs €59.7 million, respectively). The decrease was largely attributable to the reprioritization and rescheduling of R&D activities.

Marketing and distribution expenses totaled €20.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, down significantly from €28.6 million in the first nine months of 2025. The decrease primarily reflects lower advertising and promotional expenses related to IXCHIQ® as well as reduced personnel, warehousing and distribution costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased to €22.3 million in the first nine months of 2026, from €29.5 million in the same period of 2025. The reduction was primarily driven by lower personnel costs and savings in advisory and professional services.

In the first nine months of 2026, €3.2 million in one-off expenses were recognized in connection with the workforce reduction and restructuring program initiated in the second quarter of 2026.

Other income, net of other expenses, decreased to €4.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 from €8.0 million in the same period of 2025. The decrease was attributable to lower R&D tax credits and lower grant income.

Operating loss in the first nine months of 2026 was €66.7 million compared to €53.9 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increase in operating loss was mainly driven by costs related to IXCHIQ®, including one-time charges, as well as lower product sales in the first nine months of 2026.

Net loss in the first nine months of 2026 was €84.6 million compared to a net loss of €65.2 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by lower gross profit as described above. The loss was partly offset by lower R&D, marketing and distribution and G&A expenses.

Finance expense and currency effects resulted in a net finance expense of €18.2 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with a net finance expense of €9.1 million in the first nine months of 2025. The increased expenses were mainly attributable to unfavorable movements in the USD/EUR exchange rate, resulting in a foreign currency loss of €4.5 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared with a foreign currency gain of €6.3 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA loss (as defined below) was €52.4 million in the first nine months of 2026, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of €37.7 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Net cash used in operating activities amounted to €44.4 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to €28.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase in the first nine months of 2026 was primarily driven by an increased loss for the period partially offset by lower working capital.

The higher cash burn in the third quarter was primarily driven by lower cash collections resulting from reduced product sales, as well as one-time cash outflows related to the Company's restructuring initiative and IXCHIQ® contract cancellation fees.

Cash inflows from investing activities amounted to €0.9 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to cash outflows of €1.4 million in the first nine months of 2025. Cash inflows in the first nine months of 2026 were largely attributable to proceeds from investments in money market funds. Cash outflows in the first nine months of 2025 were mainly related to the purchase of equipment, partially offset by interest proceeds.

Net cash generated by financing activities amounted to €18.6 million in the first nine months of 2026 compared to €8.7 million in the same period in 2025. Cash generated during the first nine months of 2026 included net proceeds of €34.7 million from a capital raise completed in the second quarter of 2026 compared to €26.2 million raised during the first nine months of 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were €85.2 million as at September 30, 2026, compared to €109.7 million at December 31, 2025.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

Management uses and presents IFRS results as well as the non-IFRS measure of Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate and communicate its performance. While non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to IFRS measures, management believes non-IFRS measures are useful to further understand Valneva's current performance, performance trends, and financial condition.

Adjusted EBITDA is a common supplemental measure of performance used by investors and financial analysts. Management believes this measure provides additional analytical tool. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings / (loss) for the period before income tax, finance (income)/expense, foreign exchange (gain)/loss, amortization, depreciation, and impairment. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for the period, which is the most directly comparable IFRS measure, is set forth below:

€ in million Nine months ended September 30, (unaudited results, consolidated per IFRS) 2026 2025 Loss for the period (84.6) (65.2) Add: Income tax (income)/expense (0.3) 2.1 Total Finance income (1.7) (1.9) Total Finance expense 15.5 17.3 Foreign currency (gain)/loss – net 4.5 (6.3) Amortization 3.6 3.6 Depreciation 11.1 12.6 Impairment (0.3) - ADJUSTED EBITDA (52.4) (37.7)

Product sales (excluding third-party sales) at constant exchange rate:

References to changes in net sales at constant exchange rate (CER) indicate that currency fluctuation effects have been removed. Net sales for the period in question are recalculated using the exchange rates applied in the prior period, as detailed below:

€ in million Nine months ended September 30, (unaudited results, consolidated per IFRS) 2026 2025 Product sales 81.4 119.4 Third-party product sales 2.4 16.1 Product sales excluding third-party sales 79.0 103.3 Effect of exchange rates (excluding third-party sales) 1.7 Product sales (excluding third-party sales) at constant exchange rates (CER) 80.7

About Valneva SE

We are a vaccine company with proven expertise for advancing differentiated and novel vaccines against infectious diseases addressing unmet medical needs. We take a highly specialized and targeted approach, applying our deep expertise across multiple vaccine modalities, focused on providing either first-, best- or only-in-class vaccine solutions.

We have a strong track record, having advanced multiple vaccines from early R&D to approvals, and currently market three proprietary travel vaccines.

Revenues from our growing commercial business help fuel the continued advancement of our vaccine pipeline. This includes the only Lyme disease vaccine candidate under regulatory review, which is partnered with Pfizer, the world's most clinically advanced Shigella vaccine candidate, as well as vaccine candidates against other global public health threats. More information is available at .

Valneva Investor and Media Contacts

Laetitia Bachelot-Fontaine

VP, Global Communications and European Investor Relations

M +33 (0)6 4516 7099

...

Joshua Drumm, Ph.D.

VP, Global Investor Relations

M +001 917 815 4520

...





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and securities laws in France. These statements may be identified by words such as“aims,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“estimates,”“expects,”“forecasts,”“goal,”“intends,”“may,”“plans,”“possible,”“potential,”“seeks,”“will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to: future financial performance and financial guidance including projected product sales, total revenue and total R&D investments; Valneva's plans for investment in future growth; the timing of orders for commercial products; plans and expectations regarding the development, commercialization and commercial prospects of Valneva's product candidates and commercial products, including the prospects and timing of actions relating to clinical studies and trials and product approvals, such as study initiations, study advancements, data readouts, submissions, filings, approvals, and label expansions; the expected benefits and availability of Valneva's commercial products and product candidates; and potential growth opportunities and trends, including the assumptions and expectations regarding total market opportunity targeted by Valneva's product candidates and commercial products. These forward-looking statements are based on Valneva's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause Valneva's business, strategy, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including: Valneva's success in the commercialization of its commercial products; uncertainties and delays involved in the development and manufacture of vaccines; the potential that success in preclinical testing and earlier clinical trials does not ensure that later clinical trials will generate the same results or otherwise provide adequate data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of a product candidate; the impacts of macroeconomic conditions, including tariffs and other trade policies, the conflict in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, fluctuations in inflation and uncertain credit and financial markets, on Valneva's business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; Valneva's ability to realize the benefits of its collaboration and license agreements; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process; the impact of the global and European credit crisis; the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified in the section titled“Risk Factors” in Valneva's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Autorité des marchés financiers (“AMF”) on March 18, 2026, and in other filings made with the SEC and AMF from time to time. Valneva is providing this information as of the date of this press release and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

1

2 Q3 2026 Pfizer Inc. Earnings Call on November 03, 2026 / 3:00PM

3 Q3 2026 Pfizer Inc. Earnings Call on November 03, 2026 / 3:00PM

4

5 Valneva Announces Exclusive Vaccine Marketing and Distribution Agreement for Germany with CSL Seqirus - Valneva

6 For additional information on Adjusted EBITDA, please refer to the“Non-IFRS Financial Measures” section at the end of the PR

7 Pfizer Showcases Clinical Advancements Across Infectious Diseases at IDWeek 2026 | Pfizer

8 Pfizer and Valneva Announce Lyme Disease Vaccine Candidate Demonstrates Strong Efficacy in Phase 3 VALOR Trial

9 Q3 2026 Pfizer Inc. Earnings Call on November 03, 2026 / 3:00PM

10

11 Valneva Reports Sustained 94% Seroresponse Five Years After a Single Dose of Chikungunya Vaccine IXCHIQ ®

12 Kamal Desai, L. Coudeville, F. Bailleux, Modelling the long-term persistence of neutralizing antibody in adults after one dose of live attenuated Japanese encephalitis chimeric virus vaccine, Vaccine, Volume 30, Issue 15, 2012, Pages 2510-2515, ISSN 0264-410X, . )

13A neutralizing antibody titer of ≥150 determined by μPRNT50, i.e. the antibody level agreed with regulators as endpoint under the accelerated approval pathway.

14

15

16 Valneva Announces Positive Phase 2 Results for Tetravalent Shigella Vaccine Candidate S4V2 - Valneva

17 Valneva and LimmaTech Announce First Vaccination in Phase 2b Human Challenge Study of Tetravalent Shigella Vaccine Candidate S4V2

18 Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals (who.int)

19 Valneva and LimmaTech Awarded FDA Fast Track Designation for Tetravalent Shigella Vaccine Candidate S4V - Valneva

20 LEK analysis

21 Indications differ by country - Please refer to Product / Prescribing Information (PI) / Medication Guide approved in your respective countries for complete information, incl. dosing, safety and age groups in which this vaccine is licensed; ETEC = Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (E. Coli) bacterium.

Attachment

2026_11_24_VLA_9M_Results_EN_Final