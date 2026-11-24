MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB Merko Būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has launched the Brastos residential project in Kaunas. The development project comprises in total of 13 new residential buildings with 434 apartments and commercial premises. Merko has started the construction of the first stage at Brastos St. 17. includes four buildings with 128 apartments and 4 commercial premises are scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2028.

The 5-, 6- and 7-storey buildings of Brastos ( ) will have the energy class rating A++. All apartments will have spacious balconies or terraces and will be equipped with heat-recovery ventilation system, providing fresh air and ensuring even air distribution. Parking spaces, storage rooms and charging stations for electric cars will be in the underground parking garage. The sizes of the one- to four-room apartments range between 32 and 99 square metres.

The project stands out for its location on the Neris riverbank, adjacent to the historic city centre, and offering views of Kaunas Castle. The new pedestrian bridge will further improve connectivity with the Old Town, providing convenient access to its cafés, cultural events and lively streets.

The buildings are positioned to maximise views of the Old Town and the river, with a large share of the homes benefiting from panoramic views. The development includes convenient walking and cycling paths as well as inner courtyards quiet green recreation areas, children's playgrounds and space for active recreation. Large trees will be planted in purpose-built containers extending to the natural soil beneath the underground car park, ensuring lush, long-lasting greenery.

UAB Merko Būstas ( ) is a recognised Lithuanian residential developer. To ensure the highest quality, Merko manages all stages of apartment development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: Director of UAB Merko Būstas, Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 5210 5330.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Group Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

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AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

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