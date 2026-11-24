MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cabka anticipates a positive net result for FY2026, with further insights to be shared at today's Capital Markets Update at 10:00 CET

Hilversum, Netherlands – 24 November 2026 - Cabka N.V. (together with its subsidiaries“Cabka”, or the“Company”), a company specialized in transforming hard to recycle plastic waste into innovative Reusable Transport Packaging (RTP), listed at Euronext Amsterdam, today hosts its Capital Markets Update 2026, providing an overview of the progress achieved over the past twelve months and outlining the Company's priorities for the years ahead.

The webcast, starting at 10:00 CET, can be accessed via: #Live_5

One year after introducing its two-phase growth strategy, Cabka has made meaningful progress in strengthening its operational performance and profitability. Initiatives focused on improving capacity utilisation, optimising the product mix and maintaining cost discipline mean that the company is profitable for the first time since listing in 2022.

Alexander Masharov, CEO of Cabka, commented:

“Over the past year, we have made important progress in delivering on the priorities we outlined at our last Capital Markets Update. We have strengthened our operational performance, improved profitability and taken concrete steps to position our businesses for further growth.

We are encouraged by the progress achieved and the opportunities we see across our markets. Our focus remains on continued growth via disciplined execution and building commercial momentum, which will create sustainable, long-term value through solutions that are built for the loop.”

2026 Outlook and Medium-Term Guidance

Ahead of today's Capital Markets Update, Cabka provides further details on its previously communicated full-year 2026 outlook, with revenue expected to exceed €185 million, Operational EBITDA expected to exceed €25 million, and a positive net result anticipated for the year.

The Company also reiterates its medium-term financial ambitions, targeting revenue of more than €215 million and an Operational EBITDA margin of 13–15% by 2028.

Two-Phase Growth Strategy

At its Capital Markets Update in November 2025, Cabka introduced a two-phase growth strategy focused on strengthening its operational and financial foundation before accelerating expansion. The strategy comprises the following phases:

Phase #1: Strengthen - Growing to Full Utilisation (2026-2028)

The company targets revenue of >€215M with operational EBITDA margins expanding from 11% to 13-15%, representing 40-60% higher EBITDA by 2028. Priority areas for the coming years include portfolio mix optimisation and enhanced planning in Europe, while the United States intensifies commercial team efforts with improved pricing and customer segmentation strategies. Both regions pursue vertical focus shifts toward pharma and e-commerce alongside expanded contract manufacturing. Improved cash flow generation and disciplined capital expenditure will strengthen the balance sheet.

Phase #2: Expand and Grow - Market Consolidation (2028-2030)

Cabka targets revenue of >€240M organically with operational EBITDA margins >15% driven by full capacity utilisation. The company will pursue inorganic growth to >€300M through M&A when the balance sheet permits, leveraging competitive advantages in ESG profile, innovation leadership and customer-centric approach.

During today's Capital Markets Update, management will provide further insights into the progress achieved against these strategic priorities, including commercial and operational developments across Europe and North America and the Company's plans to further strengthen its financial position.

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About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), such as pallets and large container solutions, helping to improve sustainability across the logistics chain. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste.

Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach, closing the loop from waste to recycling to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center, it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity to maximize the use of recycled plastics by bringing them back into the production loop. Cabka is fully equipped to capture value across the full chain from waste to end products.

Cabka is listed at Euronext Amsterdam as of 1 March 2022 under the CABKA ticker with international securities identification number NL00150000S7.

Disclaimer

The content of this press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or 'should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth, or strategies.

Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise the information in this press release, including any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

This document contains information that may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse.