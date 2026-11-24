Mr Cristian Moreno, Director of PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd, represented the company at the event. Drawing on decades of fintech experience, Mr Moreno joined the judging panel and served as the presenting partner for two award categories: Best Innovation in Investment Platforms (B2B) and Best Growth Story. PU Prime congratulates all the winners and finalists recognised at this year's awards.















With a longstanding history of recognising contributions to Australia's financial and fintech landscape, the FinTech & Banking Awards have brought together prominent figures from across the country's public and private sectors over the years, including former Australian Prime Minister The Hon. Scott Morrison, Senator Andrew Bragg and former Minister for Innovation Arthur Sinodinos, etc.

“Australia is an important market in PU Prime's long-term growth strategy. Our recent launch here represents more than establishing a presence in a new market; It reflects our commitment to building a local foundation and engaging with Australia's financial services ecosystem. We are proud to recognise the innovators helping move the industry forward,” said Mr Moreno.

By participating in the FinTech & Banking Awards 2026, PU Prime connected with businesses shaping Australia's evolving financial services sector and gained insights from different industry perspectives. These exchanges further reinforce the company's commitment to continuous innovation, with a focus on delivering a seamless and satisfying trading experience for clients.

Important Notice: Trading derivatives carries significant high risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a wholesales client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When trading CFDs, you do not own the underlying assets and have no rights to them. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. Before acquiring any financial products, please ensure that you read the relevant legal documents and are fully aware of the associated risks.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 100 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms to support traders worldwide in accessing global financial markets.

PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 410681), is a separate legal entity incorporated in Australia and regulated by Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd is the issuer of CFD products to Australian residents only. Any information provided is general in nature and does not take into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs.

The ASIC license held by PU Prime Trading Pty Ltd does not apply to, extent to, or cover any products or services offered by other PU Prime entities. References to PU Prime's global brand, group presence or international operations are for general information only and should not be taken as an offer, invitation or recommendation by any offshore entity to provide financial products or services in Australia.

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