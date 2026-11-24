The transaction

On 19 November 2026, Banqup Group and its wholly owned subsidiary Financial Automation Solutions OÜ signed a share purchase agreement with Effecta Solutions d.o.o. Beograd, a Belgian – Serbian owned company and long-standing partner of the Group in the region, for the sale of all the shares in Unifiedpost CEE SIA. Following clearance by the Serbian competition authority, the sale of Banqup Group's 67,2% shareholding (the first tranche) was completed on 23 November 2026. The purchaser now holds 67,2% of Unifiedpost CEE SIA, and Financial Automation Solutions OÜ retains the remaining 32,8% until the call option is completed. The Company announced the intended divestment on 12 November 2026.

Unifiedpost CEE SIA holds the Group's interests in its operating companies in Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which together own the eFaktura World platform deployed in Europe and in countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). In 2025, these companies represented revenue of € 9,3 million and adjusted EBITDA of € 1,3 million, with 82 FTE's (more than 150 people in total, including contractors). The business continues with the management team that built it, and Banqup and the purchaser will continue to work together as commercial partners.

Key terms



Price: € 11,5 million for 100% of the shares, fixed and not subject to any adjustment, of which € 7,7 million for the 67,2% held by Banqup Group (first tranche) and € 3,8 million for the 32,8% held by Financial Automation Solutions OÜ, a 100% subsidiary of Banqup Group (second tranche).

First tranche: Banqup Group receives € 6,0 million at and shortly after closing. The balance of approximately € 1,7 million is deferred and payable in two equal instalments on the first and second anniversaries of closing, secured by a pledge over part of the shares sold.

Second tranche: The purchaser holds a call option over the 32,8% held by Financial Automation Solutions OÜ, which it may exercise within 30 months after closing and which is exercised automatically at the end of that period. At least 60% of the price is payable on the transfer of the shares and the balance in two annual instalments, secured by a pledge, with the price paid in full no later than 31 December 2031.

Croatia: Before closing, Banqup Solutions SA acquired the 51% shareholding in Unifiedpost d.o.o. (Zagreb) for € 0,5 million, payable within five business days of closing, so that the Croatian e-invoicing and e-payment activities remain within the Group. The purchaser's group will not carry out e-invoicing or e-payment activities in the Croatian market for three years. Other arrangements: The transaction terminates the shareholders' agreement relating to the Group's principal Serbian operating company, including the call option agreed earlier in 2026. The parties will document their continuing commercial and strategic relationship, including reseller and distribution arrangements under which Banqup would obtain exclusive rights to distribute eFaktura World in the European Union and services agreements, in the coming weeks. Both parties will actively support one another in driving business growth.

Use of proceeds

At and shortly after closing, the transaction results in a net cash inflow of € 5,5 million for the Group, of which € 2,0 million is applied to repay a bank facility. The remainder will be used to fund the Group's operations.

“The completion of this transaction is an important step in the simplification of the Group. Our Balkan business now has a committed owner who knows these markets, the Croatian e-business activities stay with Banqup, and we remain a close commercial partner of the business. I would like to thank our colleagues in the Balkans for their commitment and their contribution to Banqup Group over many years.”

Koen De Brabander, CEO of Banqup Group

Contact

David Geleyn

Investor Relations - Banqup Group

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About Banqup Group

Banqup Group empowers businesses to thrive by simplifying financial flows through an innovative, secure all-in-one platform for e-invoicing, e-payment, e-reporting, and e-trust solutions with built-in compliance at its core. Headquartered in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels (BANQ), the group has pioneered digital transformation since 2001. Today, as a specialized European fintech provider, Banqup links companies, accounting networks, banks, ERP systems, and tax authorities to turn administrative complexity into a frictionless, connected trade ecosystem. To learn more about Banqup Group and our software solutions, please visit our website: Banqup Group.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, opinions, and other forward-looking statements in relation to the expected future performance of Banqup Group and the markets in which it is active. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events. By nature, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that appear justified at the time at which they are made but may not turn out to be accurate. Actual results, performance or events may, therefore, differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Banqup Group does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise and disclaims any liability in respect hereto. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Attachment

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