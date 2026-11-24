MENAFN - EIN Presswire) XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Machining 2024 aluminum cnc parts requires precise chip management and tool selection: its high copper content causes tool wear via Built-Up Edge (BUE) formation when using conventional TiAlN-coated tooling. Switching to uncoated polished carbide or DLC-coated end mills with high-pressure coolant (70 bar) prevents chip adhesion. For structural plate machining, specifying 2024 T351 aluminum machining over 2024-T3 reduces machining distortion from internal residual stress by up to 70%.2024 Aluminum Aerospace Parts: Engineering OverviewStructural Backbone of Aerospace Manufacturing2024 aluminum remains a primary structural alloy across the global aerospace industry. Introduced as an improvement over 2017 alloy (Duralumin), 2024 combines high yield strength (325 MPa in T351 state) with fracture toughness (KIC≈30−37 MPa√m) and low fracture growth rates under cyclic tension loading.Unlike 6000-series alloys, 2024 relies on copper and magnesium as its main alloying elements to precipitate Al2CuMg (S-phase) hardening particles during heat treatment. These microstructural features allow 2024 aluminum aerospace components to withstand cyclic vibration and tension-tension fatigue without catastrophic failure.Engineering Purpose & Dazao Machinery InsightsThis guide provides mechanical engineers, procurement directors, and technical buyers with raw machining data, tooling formulas, material trade-offs, and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) rules for precision 2024 aluminum machining.At Xiamen Dazao Machinery, our ISO9001:2015 and IATF16949:2016 certified facility has processed custom 2024 aluminum parts since 2000. Generic machining handbooks often treat all aluminum alloys identically. Understanding the nuances of standard aluminum CNC machining processes is vital, as applying basic 6061 cutting parameters to high strength aluminum CNC machining projects using 2024 results in premature tool failure, part warping due to residual stress, and surface finish degradation.Our contract manufacturing operations focus on specific 2024 aluminum machining service categories, including 2024 aluminum milling, 2024 aluminum turning, and complex 2024 aluminum plate machining. Understanding the interaction between material temper, cutting forces, and post-processing dictates project success for a 2024 aluminum CNC parts manufacturer.2024 Aluminum Properties & Temper Comparison (T3 vs T351 vs T851)Chemical Composition & Physical FundamentalsThe mechanical performance of CNC machined 2024 aluminum stems from its precise elemental makeup defined under AMS 4037 / ASTM B209 specifications. Comparing this chemical composition against the machining properties of different aluminum grades reveals why 2024 requires distinct cutting parameters.ElementMinimum (wt %)Maximum (wt %)Engineering RoleCopper (Cu)3.804.90Primary precipitation strengthening agent (Al2CuMg)Magnesium (Mg)1.201.80Enhances work hardening & age hardening rateManganese (Mn)0.300.90Controls grain structure & increases recrystallization tempIron (Fe)0.50Impurity; limited to prevent brittle intermetallic phasesSilicon (Si)Impurity; controlled to preserve fracture toughnessZinc (Zn)0.25Minor alloy additionChromium (Cr)0.10Grain structure control agentTitanium (Ti)0.15Grain refiner during castingAluminum (Al)BalanceBase matrix metalFundamental Physical PropertiesDensity: 2.78 g/cm3 (0.100 lb/in3)Modulus of Elasticity (E): 73.1 GPa (10.6x106 psi)Poisson's Ratio: 0.33Thermal Conductivity: 121 W/m⋅K (T3 temper at 25∘)Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE): 23.2μm/m⋅∘C(20∘C to 100∘C)Electrical Conductivity: 30% IACSTemper Comparison: 2024-T3 vs. 2024-T351 vs. 2024-T851Selecting the correct temper impacts both mechanical load capacity and part stability during 2024 aluminum cnc machining.1. 2024 T3 AluminumSolution heat treated, cold worked, and naturally aged to a substantially stable condition.Mechanical Profile: High yield strength combined with ductility.Machining Impact: Contains significant residual stresses from rapid quenching and cold working. Deep slotting or asymmetrical pocketing causes parts to warp or twist as internal stress fields are unseated.2. 2024 T351 AluminumSolution heat treated, stress-relieved by controlled stretching (0.5% to 3.0% permanent set), and naturally aged.Mechanical Profile: Yield strength matches T3 (290−325 MPa), but macro-level residual stresses are relieved.Machining Impact: Essential for 2024 T351 aluminum machining of structural plates, deep pockets, and thin-walled rib profiles. Reduces post-machining distortion by up to 70%.3. 2024 T851 AluminumSolution heat treated, stress-relieved by stretching, and artificially aged at approximately 190∘C (375∘F).Mechanical Profile: Higher tensile yield strength (410−440 MPa) compared to T3/T351, accompanied by a slight drop in fracture toughness.Machining Impact: Superior elevated-temperature stability. Does not undergo further natural aging when exposed to operating temperatures up to 150∘C.Mechanical Property2024-T32024-T3512024-T851Ultimate Tensile Strength (MPa)483470455Tensile Yield Strength (MPa)345325415Fatigue Strength / Endurance Limit (MPa)138124Elongation at Break (%)1819Brinell Hardness (HBW)120130Shear Strength (MPa)283290Residual Stress LevelHighLow(no more than 15 MPa)Low(no more than 20 MPa)Distortion Risk During Heavy MillingExtremeMinimalMaterial Selection Trade-Offs: 2024 Aluminum vs 6061Engineers frequently debate 2024 aluminum vs 6061 for structural components. While our comprehensive 6061 aluminum CNC machining guide details why 6061-T6 is versatile and lower in cost, 2024-T351 is specified when high strength and cyclic fatigue resistance override corrosion and joinability requirements.Performance Metric2024-T351 Aluminum6061-T6 AluminumEngineering ImplicationsYield Strength (MPa)2762024 provides 17.7% higher static load capacityFatigue Endurance Limit (MPa)962024 offers 43.7% higher fatigue life under cyclic loadsFracture Toughness (KIC)34 MPa√m​29 MPa√m2024 resists unstable fracture propagation superiorlyCorrosion ResistancePoor (Pitting / Intergranular)Excellent (Self-passivating)2024 requires Alclad cladding, Chem Film, or AnodizingWeldabilityUnweldable (Hot fracturing)Excellent (GTAW / GMAW)2024 parts must be joined mechanically (rivets/bolts)Machinability Index70% (Free cutting, abrasive)80% (Smooth chip clearance)2024 exhibits higher tool wear due to Cu-phase phasesRaw Material Cost Ratio1.35x - 1.50x base cost1.00x (Baseline)2024 carries a premium due to aerospace qualificationPrecision 2024 Aluminum Machining: Feeds, Speeds & ToolingMilling & Turning Parameter SelectionOptimizing 2024 aluminum milling and 2024 aluminum turning requires balancing material removal rate (MRR) against heat generation and tool life.Cutting Speed & Feed FormulasCutting Speed (Vc):Vc​=(π⋅D⋅n)/1000​ [mm/min]Feed Rate (Vf):Vf=fz⋅z⋅n[mm/min]Where:D = Tool Diameter (mm)n = Spindle Speed (RPM)fz = Feed Per Tooth (mm/tooth)z= Number of FlutesRecommended Parameters for 2024 Aluminum Milling (Uncoated Carbide)Operation TypeCutting SpeedVc (m/min)Spindle Speedn(RPM, ∅12mm)Feed per Toothfz(mm/tooth)Axial Depthap (mm)Radial Widthae (mm)Rough Milling (Slotting)300 - 4508,000 - 12,0000.06 - 0.101.0xDRough Milling (Dynamic/Trochoidal)500 - 80013,000 - 21,0000.12 - 0.202.0xD0.1xDFinish Milling (Side Wall)600 - 1,00016,000 - 26,0000.03 - 0.061.5xD0.05xDFinish Milling (Floor)0.04 - 0.080.2 - 0.50.7xDRecommended Parameters for 2024 Aluminum Turning (Uncoated / Diamond Inserts)OperationVc(m/min)Feedf (mm/rev)Depth of Cut ap(mm)Insert Nose Radius rε(mm)Rough Turning350 - 5500.25 - 0.452.0 - 4.00.8 - 1.2Finish Turning500 - 8500.08 - 0.180.4 - 0.8Precision Grooving200 - 3500.04 - 0.10Spec WidthTool Geometry, Substrates, and Tool Life ManagementA common failure mode in 2024 T3 aluminum machining is micro-chipping and flank wear caused by constituent intermetallic particles (Al2CuMg and Al6Mn).Tool Geometry Requirements for 2024 MillingHelix Angle: 45∘ to 55∘. High helix angles pull chips up and out of deep pockets while reducing radial cutting forces that deflect thin walls.Rake Angle (γ): 15∘ to 20∘ positive rake. Sharp cutting edges shear the work-hardening 2024 material rather than plowing or rubbing.Clearance Angle (α): 10∘ to 15∘. Prevents the tool flank from rubbing against the spring-back surface of work-hardened aluminum.Flute Surface Finish: Mirror-polished (Rano more than 0.1μm). Prevents sticky copper-bearing aluminum chips from adhering to the flute core.Built-Up Edge (BUE) Mitigation and Chip EvacuationBuilt-Up Edge occurs when local pressure and frictional heat weld micro-layers of 2024 aluminum to the cutting edge. This built-up material periodically breaks off, tearing away bits of the tool substrate and ruining part surface finish (Rano less than 3.2μm).Engineering Controls for BUE Prevention:High-Pressure Coolant (HPC): Direct coolant delivered through the spindle or tool holder at 70 bar (1000 psi) targets the exact chip-tool interface. This drops local temperature below the ductility phase transition and flushes stringy chips out of deep cavities.Coolant Concentration: Maintain a 8% to 10% concentration of water-soluble synthetic or semi-synthetic emulsion with Extreme Pressure (EP) additives (sulfur/phosphorus free to avoid staining).High Chip Load Maintenance: Never dwell or feed too slowly. Maintaining a minimum feed of 0.05 mm/tooth ensures the cutting edge stays beneath the work-hardened surface layer left by the previous pass.2024 Aluminum Plate Machining: 4 Costly Engineering PitfallsPitfall 1: Asymmetrical Stock Removal on 2024-T351 Plate Machining (Deformation Trap)A common belief in aluminum machining is that specifying 2024 T351 aluminum guarantees zero post-machining distortion because the plate has undergone 0.5% to 3.0% controlled stretching to relieve stress. This assumption fails when machining large, asymmetrical structural components.Dazao Factory Failure Case StudyIn 2018, Xiamen Dazao Machinery was contracted to produce a batch of 1200 mm long aerospace structural support beams out of 50 mm thick 2024 aluminum plate machining stock. The client specified 2024-T351.Our machining team programmed a standard 3-axis roughing routine: holding the plate in a hydraulic vise, roughing out 80% of the pocket volume on Side A in a single setup, flipping the part, and finishing Side B.Failure Result: Upon unclamping the part after final pass, the 1200 mm beam bowed upward along its longitudinal axis, exhibiting a 2.8 mm center deflection-far exceeding the allowed profile tolerance of +/-0.15 mm. The entire initial batch of 15 parts ($14,200 total material and machine cost) was scrapped.Root Cause Analysis: Stretching to T351 temper reduces macro-level thermal stress, but it does not eliminate the internal stress gradient across the plate cross-section. Machining away 80% of the material on one side destroyed the internal force equilibrium, allowing the remaining un-machined bottom layer to contract and pull the part into a banana curve.The Dazao Standard Process Solution:Symmetrical Equal-Depth Stock Removal: Process 30% depth on Side A, flip and process 30% depth on Side B, repeat in alternating passes to maintain moment equilibrium across the neutral axis.Intermediate Thermal Stress Relief: Perform an intermediate stress-relief resting cycle (150∘C for 2 hours) between roughing and semi-finishing steps.Low-Clamping Force Fixturing: Use vacuum chucks or torque-limited edge clamps (8 Nm) during final finishing passes to prevent spring-back upon release.Pitfall 2: Surface Anodizing Burning & Dull Finish on High-Copper 2024 AlloyProcurement managers often specify Type II Clear Anodizing or Type III Hardcoat Anodizing on custom 2024 aluminum parts assuming results will match 6061 alloy appearance. This leads to rejected shipments.The Anodizing Failure Mechanism2024 aluminum contains up to 4.9% copper. During sulfuric acid anodizing, insoluble copper intermetallic particles (Al2CuMg) dissolve faster than the aluminum matrix. This creates microscopic void pockets, localized current concentration (burning), and a chalky, brownish-grey oxide film with low wear resistance (450 HV on 6061).Dazao Surface Treatment SolutionsFor parts requiring corrosion protection without dimensional growth or anodizing burn risks, Dazao recommends:MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 1A Chem Film (Alodine / SurTec 650): Preferred for aerospace parts. Adds zero film thickness, preserves electrical conductivity, and avoids copper phase burning entirely.Dazao Stepped-Voltage Low-Temp Anodizing Protocol: When Type III Hardcoat Anodizing (MIL-A-8625) is non-negotiable:Electrolyte Temperature: Reduced to 0∘C+/-1∘C (32∘F).Electrolyte Additive: Add 15 g/L oxalic acid to the sulfuric acid bath to inhibit copper phase dissolution.Current Density Ramp: Start at 0.5 A/dm2and ramp up to 2.5 A/dm2 in 0.2 A/dm2 stepped increments over 15 minutes to prevent edge burning.Pitfall 3: Galvanic Corrosion at Stainless Steel Fastener InterfacesEngineers designing 2024 aluminum aerospace parts frequently specify 304 or 316 stainless steel helicoils, bolts, and pins for high-load assembly joints.The Micro-Galvanic Cell ProblemIn humid, coastal, or salt-spray environments (5% NaCl), the electrical potential difference between 2024-T3 (−0.68 V vs Standard Calomel Electrode) and 316 Stainless Steel (−0.08 V) creates a Galvanic Corrosion Potential of 0.60 V.Since 2024 aluminum is the anode, rapid pitting occurs directly inside threaded bolt holes, causing thread stripping and catastrophic assembly failure within 200 hours of salt spray exposure.Prevention ProtocolSurface Isolation: Apply chromate conversion coating (MIL-DTL-5541) inside all tapped holes.Fastener Selection: Specify cadmium-plated or zinc-nickel plated steel fasteners (AMS 2417) rather than bare stainless steel.Barrier Priming: Wet-install all structural fasteners using epoxy joint compound or zinc chromate primer (MIL-PRF-23377).Pitfall 4: Micro-Chipping & Grain Boundary Damage in High-Feed 2024-T851 MillingWhen performing high strength aluminum CNC machining on 2024-T851 temper, machinists encounter higher hardness (130 HBW) and lower elongation (6%) compared to T351 temper.Attempting to run tooth feeds (fzno less than 0.18 mm) at cutting speeds above 600 m/min induces micro-chipping on carbide cutting edges due to impact with hard Al2CuMg precipitate phases. These micro-chipped tool edges tear the surface grain boundaries of the workpiece, creating micro-fractures that reduce the fatigue life of the finished component by up to 35%.Mitigation StrategyLimit feed per tooth to 0.08−0.12 mm/tooth in T851 temper.Monitor tool wear using acoustic emission sensors; replace tooling once flank wear (VB) reaches 0.15 mm (do not run tools to the conventional 0.30 mm wear limit).2024 Aluminum CNC Tolerances & Thermal Expansion ControlThermal Expansion & Temperature Control MechanicsMachining tight tolerances (+/-0.005 mm) on large 2024 aluminum aerospace components requires managing thermal growth. Reviewing our aluminum CNC machining tolerances guide provides additional context on standard ISO 2768-mK limits vs precision tolerances.Thermal Expansion FormulaΔL=L0⋅α⋅ΔTΔL = Dimensional change (mm)L0 = Nominal dimension (mm)

Xiamen Dazao Machinery Co., Ltd.

Dazao / Dazao Machinery

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2024 Aluminum CNC Machining Guide: Properties & Cost Meta Description: Technical 2024 aluminum CNC machining guide. News Provided By Globalso November 24, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.