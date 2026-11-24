2024 Aluminum CNC Machining Guide: Properties & Cost Meta Description: Technical 2024 Aluminum CNC Machining Guide.
2024 Aluminum Aerospace Parts: Engineering Overview
Structural Backbone of Aerospace Manufacturing
2024 aluminum remains a primary structural alloy across the global aerospace industry. Introduced as an improvement over 2017 alloy (Duralumin), 2024 combines high yield strength (325 MPa in T351 state) with fracture toughness (KIC≈30−37 MPa√m) and low fracture growth rates under cyclic tension loading.
Unlike 6000-series alloys, 2024 relies on copper and magnesium as its main alloying elements to precipitate Al2CuMg (S-phase) hardening particles during heat treatment. These microstructural features allow 2024 aluminum aerospace components to withstand cyclic vibration and tension-tension fatigue without catastrophic failure.
Engineering Purpose & Dazao Machinery Insights
This guide provides mechanical engineers, procurement directors, and technical buyers with raw machining data, tooling formulas, material trade-offs, and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) rules for precision 2024 aluminum machining.
At Xiamen Dazao Machinery, our ISO9001:2015 and IATF16949:2016 certified facility has processed custom 2024 aluminum parts since 2000. Generic machining handbooks often treat all aluminum alloys identically. Understanding the nuances of standard aluminum CNC machining processes is vital, as applying basic 6061 cutting parameters to high strength aluminum CNC machining projects using 2024 results in premature tool failure, part warping due to residual stress, and surface finish degradation.
Our contract manufacturing operations focus on specific 2024 aluminum machining service categories, including 2024 aluminum milling, 2024 aluminum turning, and complex 2024 aluminum plate machining. Understanding the interaction between material temper, cutting forces, and post-processing dictates project success for a 2024 aluminum CNC parts manufacturer.
2024 Aluminum Properties & Temper Comparison (T3 vs T351 vs T851)
Chemical Composition & Physical Fundamentals
The mechanical performance of CNC machined 2024 aluminum stems from its precise elemental makeup defined under AMS 4037 / ASTM B209 specifications. Comparing this chemical composition against the machining properties of different aluminum grades reveals why 2024 requires distinct cutting parameters.
Element
Minimum (wt %)
Maximum (wt %)
Engineering Role
Copper (Cu)
3.80
4.90
Primary precipitation strengthening agent (Al2CuMg)
Magnesium (Mg)
1.20
1.80
Enhances work hardening & age hardening rate
Manganese (Mn)
0.30
0.90
Controls grain structure & increases recrystallization temp
Iron (Fe)
-
0.50
Impurity; limited to prevent brittle intermetallic phases
Silicon (Si)
Impurity; controlled to preserve fracture toughness
Zinc (Zn)
0.25
Minor alloy addition
Chromium (Cr)
0.10
Grain structure control agent
Titanium (Ti)
0.15
Grain refiner during casting
Aluminum (Al)
Balance
Base matrix metal
Fundamental Physical Properties
Density: 2.78 g/cm3 (0.100 lb/in3)
Modulus of Elasticity (E): 73.1 GPa (10.6x106 psi)
Poisson's Ratio: 0.33
Thermal Conductivity: 121 W/m⋅K (T3 temper at 25∘)
Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE): 23.2μm/m⋅∘C(20∘C to 100∘C)
Electrical Conductivity: 30% IACS
Temper Comparison: 2024-T3 vs. 2024-T351 vs. 2024-T851
Selecting the correct temper impacts both mechanical load capacity and part stability during 2024 aluminum cnc machining.
1. 2024 T3 Aluminum
Solution heat treated, cold worked, and naturally aged to a substantially stable condition.
Mechanical Profile: High yield strength combined with ductility.
Machining Impact: Contains significant residual stresses from rapid quenching and cold working. Deep slotting or asymmetrical pocketing causes parts to warp or twist as internal stress fields are unseated.
2. 2024 T351 Aluminum
Solution heat treated, stress-relieved by controlled stretching (0.5% to 3.0% permanent set), and naturally aged.
Mechanical Profile: Yield strength matches T3 (290−325 MPa), but macro-level residual stresses are relieved.
Machining Impact: Essential for 2024 T351 aluminum machining of structural plates, deep pockets, and thin-walled rib profiles. Reduces post-machining distortion by up to 70%.
3. 2024 T851 Aluminum
Solution heat treated, stress-relieved by stretching, and artificially aged at approximately 190∘C (375∘F).
Mechanical Profile: Higher tensile yield strength (410−440 MPa) compared to T3/T351, accompanied by a slight drop in fracture toughness.
Machining Impact: Superior elevated-temperature stability. Does not undergo further natural aging when exposed to operating temperatures up to 150∘C.
Mechanical Property
2024-T3
2024-T351
2024-T851
Ultimate Tensile Strength (MPa)
483
470
455
Tensile Yield Strength (MPa)
345
325
415
Fatigue Strength / Endurance Limit (MPa)
138
124
Elongation at Break (%)
18
19
6
Brinell Hardness (HBW)
120
130
Shear Strength (MPa)
283
290
Residual Stress Level
High
Low(no more than 15 MPa)
Low(no more than 20 MPa)
Distortion Risk During Heavy Milling
Extreme
Minimal
Material Selection Trade-Offs: 2024 Aluminum vs 6061
Engineers frequently debate 2024 aluminum vs 6061 for structural components. While our comprehensive 6061 aluminum CNC machining guide details why 6061-T6 is versatile and lower in cost, 2024-T351 is specified when high strength and cyclic fatigue resistance override corrosion and joinability requirements.
Performance Metric
2024-T351 Aluminum
6061-T6 Aluminum
Engineering Implications
Yield Strength (MPa)
276
2024 provides 17.7% higher static load capacity
Fatigue Endurance Limit (MPa)
96
2024 offers 43.7% higher fatigue life under cyclic loads
Fracture Toughness (
KIC)
34 MPa√m
29 MPa√m
2024 resists unstable fracture propagation superiorly
Corrosion Resistance
Poor (Pitting / Intergranular)
Excellent (Self-passivating)
2024 requires Alclad cladding, Chem Film, or Anodizing
Weldability
Unweldable (Hot fracturing)
Excellent (GTAW / GMAW)
2024 parts must be joined mechanically (rivets/bolts)
Machinability Index
70% (Free cutting, abrasive)
80% (Smooth chip clearance)
2024 exhibits higher tool wear due to Cu-phase phases
Raw Material Cost Ratio
1.35x - 1.50x base cost
1.00x (Baseline)
2024 carries a premium due to aerospace qualification
Precision 2024 Aluminum Machining: Feeds, Speeds & Tooling
Milling & Turning Parameter Selection
Optimizing 2024 aluminum milling and 2024 aluminum turning requires balancing material removal rate (MRR) against heat generation and tool life.
Cutting Speed & Feed Formulas
Cutting Speed (Vc):
Vc=(π⋅D⋅n)/1000 [mm/min]
Feed Rate (Vf):
Vf=fz⋅z⋅n[mm/min]
Where:
D = Tool Diameter (mm)
n = Spindle Speed (RPM)
fz = Feed Per Tooth (mm/tooth)
z= Number of Flutes
Recommended Parameters for 2024 Aluminum Milling (Uncoated Carbide)
Operation Type
Cutting Speed
Vc (m/min)
Spindle Speed
n(RPM, ∅12mm)
Feed per Tooth
fz(mm/tooth)
Axial Depth
ap (mm)
Radial Width
ae (mm)
Rough Milling (Slotting)
300 - 450
8,000 - 12,000
0.06 - 0.10
1.0xD
Rough Milling (Dynamic/Trochoidal)
500 - 800
13,000 - 21,000
0.12 - 0.20
2.0xD
0.1xD
Finish Milling (Side Wall)
600 - 1,000
16,000 - 26,000
0.03 - 0.06
1.5xD
0.05xD
Finish Milling (Floor)
0.04 - 0.08
0.2 - 0.5
0.7xD
Recommended Parameters for 2024 Aluminum Turning (Uncoated / Diamond Inserts)
Operation
Vc(m/min)
Feed
f (mm/rev)
Depth of Cut ap(mm)
Insert Nose Radius rε(mm)
Rough Turning
350 - 550
0.25 - 0.45
2.0 - 4.0
0.8 - 1.2
Finish Turning
500 - 850
0.08 - 0.18
0.4 - 0.8
Precision Grooving
200 - 350
0.04 - 0.10
Spec Width
Tool Geometry, Substrates, and Tool Life Management
A common failure mode in 2024 T3 aluminum machining is micro-chipping and flank wear caused by constituent intermetallic particles (Al2CuMg and Al6Mn).
Tool Geometry Requirements for 2024 Milling
Helix Angle: 45∘ to 55∘. High helix angles pull chips up and out of deep pockets while reducing radial cutting forces that deflect thin walls.
Rake Angle (γ): 15∘ to 20∘ positive rake. Sharp cutting edges shear the work-hardening 2024 material rather than plowing or rubbing.
Clearance Angle (α): 10∘ to 15∘. Prevents the tool flank from rubbing against the spring-back surface of work-hardened aluminum.
Flute Surface Finish: Mirror-polished (Rano more than 0.1μm). Prevents sticky copper-bearing aluminum chips from adhering to the flute core.
Built-Up Edge (BUE) Mitigation and Chip Evacuation
Built-Up Edge occurs when local pressure and frictional heat weld micro-layers of 2024 aluminum to the cutting edge. This built-up material periodically breaks off, tearing away bits of the tool substrate and ruining part surface finish (Rano less than 3.2μm).
Engineering Controls for BUE Prevention:
High-Pressure Coolant (HPC): Direct coolant delivered through the spindle or tool holder at 70 bar (1000 psi) targets the exact chip-tool interface. This drops local temperature below the ductility phase transition and flushes stringy chips out of deep cavities.
Coolant Concentration: Maintain a 8% to 10% concentration of water-soluble synthetic or semi-synthetic emulsion with Extreme Pressure (EP) additives (sulfur/phosphorus free to avoid staining).
High Chip Load Maintenance: Never dwell or feed too slowly. Maintaining a minimum feed of 0.05 mm/tooth ensures the cutting edge stays beneath the work-hardened surface layer left by the previous pass.
2024 Aluminum Plate Machining: 4 Costly Engineering Pitfalls
Pitfall 1: Asymmetrical Stock Removal on 2024-T351 Plate Machining (Deformation Trap)
A common belief in aluminum machining is that specifying 2024 T351 aluminum guarantees zero post-machining distortion because the plate has undergone 0.5% to 3.0% controlled stretching to relieve stress. This assumption fails when machining large, asymmetrical structural components.
Dazao Factory Failure Case Study
In 2018, Xiamen Dazao Machinery was contracted to produce a batch of 1200 mm long aerospace structural support beams out of 50 mm thick 2024 aluminum plate machining stock. The client specified 2024-T351.
Our machining team programmed a standard 3-axis roughing routine: holding the plate in a hydraulic vise, roughing out 80% of the pocket volume on Side A in a single setup, flipping the part, and finishing Side B.
Failure Result: Upon unclamping the part after final pass, the 1200 mm beam bowed upward along its longitudinal axis, exhibiting a 2.8 mm center deflection-far exceeding the allowed profile tolerance of +/-0.15 mm. The entire initial batch of 15 parts ($14,200 total material and machine cost) was scrapped.
Root Cause Analysis: Stretching to T351 temper reduces macro-level thermal stress, but it does not eliminate the internal stress gradient across the plate cross-section. Machining away 80% of the material on one side destroyed the internal force equilibrium, allowing the remaining un-machined bottom layer to contract and pull the part into a banana curve.
The Dazao Standard Process Solution:
Symmetrical Equal-Depth Stock Removal: Process 30% depth on Side A, flip and process 30% depth on Side B, repeat in alternating passes to maintain moment equilibrium across the neutral axis.
Intermediate Thermal Stress Relief: Perform an intermediate stress-relief resting cycle (150∘C for 2 hours) between roughing and semi-finishing steps.
Low-Clamping Force Fixturing: Use vacuum chucks or torque-limited edge clamps (8 Nm) during final finishing passes to prevent spring-back upon release.
Pitfall 2: Surface Anodizing Burning & Dull Finish on High-Copper 2024 Alloy
Procurement managers often specify Type II Clear Anodizing or Type III Hardcoat Anodizing on custom 2024 aluminum parts assuming results will match 6061 alloy appearance. This leads to rejected shipments.
The Anodizing Failure Mechanism
2024 aluminum contains up to 4.9% copper. During sulfuric acid anodizing, insoluble copper intermetallic particles (Al2CuMg) dissolve faster than the aluminum matrix. This creates microscopic void pockets, localized current concentration (burning), and a chalky, brownish-grey oxide film with low wear resistance (450 HV on 6061).
Dazao Surface Treatment Solutions
For parts requiring corrosion protection without dimensional growth or anodizing burn risks, Dazao recommends:
MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 1A Chem Film (Alodine / SurTec 650): Preferred for aerospace parts. Adds zero film thickness, preserves electrical conductivity, and avoids copper phase burning entirely.
Dazao Stepped-Voltage Low-Temp Anodizing Protocol: When Type III Hardcoat Anodizing (MIL-A-8625) is non-negotiable:
Electrolyte Temperature: Reduced to 0∘C+/-1∘C (32∘F).
Electrolyte Additive: Add 15 g/L oxalic acid to the sulfuric acid bath to inhibit copper phase dissolution.
Current Density Ramp: Start at 0.5 A/dm2and ramp up to 2.5 A/dm2 in 0.2 A/dm2 stepped increments over 15 minutes to prevent edge burning.
Pitfall 3: Galvanic Corrosion at Stainless Steel Fastener Interfaces
Engineers designing 2024 aluminum aerospace parts frequently specify 304 or 316 stainless steel helicoils, bolts, and pins for high-load assembly joints.
The Micro-Galvanic Cell Problem
In humid, coastal, or salt-spray environments (5% NaCl), the electrical potential difference between 2024-T3 (−0.68 V vs Standard Calomel Electrode) and 316 Stainless Steel (−0.08 V) creates a Galvanic Corrosion Potential of 0.60 V.
Since 2024 aluminum is the anode, rapid pitting occurs directly inside threaded bolt holes, causing thread stripping and catastrophic assembly failure within 200 hours of salt spray exposure.
Prevention Protocol
Surface Isolation: Apply chromate conversion coating (MIL-DTL-5541) inside all tapped holes.
Fastener Selection: Specify cadmium-plated or zinc-nickel plated steel fasteners (AMS 2417) rather than bare stainless steel.
Barrier Priming: Wet-install all structural fasteners using epoxy joint compound or zinc chromate primer (MIL-PRF-23377).
Pitfall 4: Micro-Chipping & Grain Boundary Damage in High-Feed 2024-T851 Milling
When performing high strength aluminum CNC machining on 2024-T851 temper, machinists encounter higher hardness (130 HBW) and lower elongation (6%) compared to T351 temper.
Attempting to run tooth feeds (fzno less than 0.18 mm) at cutting speeds above 600 m/min induces micro-chipping on carbide cutting edges due to impact with hard Al2CuMg precipitate phases. These micro-chipped tool edges tear the surface grain boundaries of the workpiece, creating micro-fractures that reduce the fatigue life of the finished component by up to 35%.
Mitigation Strategy
Limit feed per tooth to 0.08−0.12 mm/tooth in T851 temper.
Monitor tool wear using acoustic emission sensors; replace tooling once flank wear (VB) reaches 0.15 mm (do not run tools to the conventional 0.30 mm wear limit).
2024 Aluminum CNC Tolerances & Thermal Expansion Control
Thermal Expansion & Temperature Control Mechanics
Machining tight tolerances (+/-0.005 mm) on large 2024 aluminum aerospace components requires managing thermal growth. Reviewing our aluminum CNC machining tolerances guide provides additional context on standard ISO 2768-mK limits vs precision tolerances.
Thermal Expansion Formula
ΔL=L0⋅α⋅ΔT
ΔL = Dimensional change (mm)
L0 = Nominal dimension (mm)
Xiamen Dazao Machinery Co., Ltd.
Dazao / Dazao Machinery
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:2024 Aluminum CNC Machining Guide: Properties & Cost Meta Description: Technical 2024 aluminum CNC machining guide. News Provided By Globalso November 24, 2026, 05:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment