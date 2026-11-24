WEIFANG, SHANDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We are delighted to present this premium pet treat suitable for both cats and dogs - freeze-dried goose trachea natural crispy texture and rich nutrition, it lets your furry friends enjoy the fun of chewing while gaining all-round nutritional care.Unmatched Raw Materials for Comprehensive WellnessOur treat is made exclusively from fresh goose trachea, clean and pure with naturally concentrated nutrients:Natural Cartilage & Chondroitin: Goose trachea contains tracheal cartilage, rich in natural chondroitin and glucosamine. They support joint health and improve mobility, ideal for active cats and dogs.High-Quality Animal Protein: High-protein and low-fat formula helps maintain muscle condition, supplies essential amino acids for daily needs and supports weight management.Abundant Collagen: Collagen nourishes the skin and promotes smooth, shiny coats. It also contains trace minerals including zinc and iron to support normal metabolism.Benefits of Freeze Dried Goose Trachea for CatsGoose trachea is a fantastic natural chew treat for cats with multiple health benefits:Natural Teeth Grinding & Teeth Cleaning: The crispy texture rubs against tooth surfaces during chewing, reducing plaque and soft deposits, freshening breath and protecting oral health.Rich in Natural Chondroitin: Chondroitin and glucosamine are key nutrients for joint care. They lubricate joints, protect cartilage and boost mobility.Collagen & Trace Minerals: Collagen nourishes skin and beautifies fur; zinc and iron support stable metabolism and basic body functions.Great Natural Palatability: Rich goose flavour is highly accepted by cats. It satisfies their chewing instinct and works perfectly as a reward treat.Hypoallergenic & Easy to Digest: Goose is a less common protein source with lower allergenic potential. The texture is tender enough for easy digestion after proper chewing.Relieve Stress & Satisfy Chewing Instinct: Cats have an innate need to chew. Gnawing on goose trachea eases anxiety and reduces furniture biting.Benefits of Freeze Dried Goose Trachea for DogsGoose trachea is also an excellent natural chew for dogs, bringing great advantages:Teeth Grinding, Plaque Removal & Fresh Breath: When dogs chew, the crispy cartilage physically cleans teeth, reduces tartar and plaque, relieves bad breath and lowers calculus risks.Joint Support: Natural chondroitin and glucosamine benefit small & medium breeds, senior dogs, working dogs and large breeds, easing joint wear and tear.Collagen for Skin & Coat Care: Plenty of collagen nourishes skin follicles, alleviates dryness and dandruff and creates glossy fur.Hypoallergenic Premium Protein: As a rare low-allergy protein, goose suits dogs with food sensitivities or loose stools and lowers allergy risks.Burn Energy & Calm Mood: Meets dogs' chewing instinct, relieves separation anxiety and destructive behaviours, great for training rewards.Low-Fat & Healthy: Low fat content helps avoid excessive weight gain, perfect for weight-control dogs.Which Cats Can Benefit from Freeze Dried Goose Trachea?Cats needing joint supportReason: Rich in natural chondroitin and glucosamine, natural ingredients for joint maintenance.Benefit: Protect cartilage, improve joint flexibility and reduce exercise pressure.Cats prone to tartar and bad breathReason: Chewing provides physical teeth cleaning.Benefit: Reduce plaque buildup, improve bad breath and maintain oral health.Kittens & growing catsReason: Teething kittens have strong chewing demands and need high-quality protein for development.Benefit: Soothe teething discomfort, supplement protein and trace minerals for healthy growth.Senior catsReason: Senior cats suffer from joint degeneration, reduced activity and frequent oral issues.Benefit: Gentle joint care, auxiliary teeth cleaning; low-fat formula with no extra body burden.Cats with sensitive digestion or food allergiesReason: Goose is a low-allergen protein with single clean raw material.Benefit: Lower allergy risk and lighter gastrointestinal load compared with complex-formula treats.Cats requiring skin and coat careReason: Rich collagen and trace minerals nourish skin follicles.Benefit: Relieve dry and flaky skin for smooth, shiny fur.Energetic cats that love chewingReason: Satisfy cats' innate chewing instinct and release extra energy.Benefit: Divert unwanted chewing behaviour, ease stress and enrich interaction.Cats on raw or natural dietsReason: Raw feeders prefer single-source, natural, additive-free ingredients.Benefit: Natural organ treat matching raw feeding philosophy, suitable for daily snacks and rewards.Which Dogs Can Benefit from Freeze Dried Goose Trachea?Dogs needing joint support (large breeds, working dogs, senior dogs)Reason: Loaded with natural chondroitin and glucosamine to lubricate and repair joint cartilage.Benefit: Alleviate joint abrasion, improve flexibility and reduce pressure from running and stair climbing.Dogs with bad breath, tartar or calculus risksReason: Physical friction cleans tooth surfaces during chewing.Benefit: Long-term feeding helps reduce plaque, improve breath and protect oral health.Teething puppiesReason: Puppies have sore gums and strong desire to chew while teething.Benefit: Relieve teething discomfort, reduce furniture destruction and supply growth nutrients.Senior dogsReason: Senior dogs face joint degeneration, slower metabolism, poor appetite and oral problems.Benefit: Low-fat, easy-to-digest; supports joints, cleans teeth and acts as a palatable nutritional supplement.Dogs with sensitive stomachs or food allergy historyReason: Goose is a rare low-allergy protein with single-source clean formula.Benefit: Reduce protein allergy chances and ease digestive burden for sensitive pets.Dogs with dry, dull fur and poor skin conditionReason: Collagen and trace nutrients nourish skin.Benefit: Improve dry skin and dandruff for thicker, shinier coats.High-energy dogs prone to destructive chewingReason: Satisfy natural chewing instinct and consume surplus energy.Benefit: Reduce anxiety and destructive behaviour, ideal for training rewards.Dogs on raw or natural dietsReason: Raw feeding owners prefer pure natural ingredients.Benefit: Natural raw material with no extra additives, compatible with raw feeding regimens.Why Choose Our China Freeze Dried Treats: Freeze Dried Goose Trachea (Freeze Dried Dog Food & Freeze Dried Chicken Bulk Supplier)Freeze-drying locks nutrition: Low-temperature freeze-drying preserves natural nutrients and original meat aroma, retaining active chondroitin and collagen for great taste and nutrition.100% natural single raw material: Only fresh goose trachea. No artificial attractants, colourants or preservatives. Safe for both cats and dogs.Multi-functional care: Supports teeth cleaning, joint protection, skin & coat health and protein supplementation. One treat for cats and dogs with multiple benefits.Samples available: We provide samples for you to test with cats and dogs before bulk purchase.Custom product & packaging: OEM & ODM supported. We adjust specifications and packaging according to your market demands and preferences.

Weifang Branch of Gagga Pet Food Co., Ltd.

Weifang Branch of Gagga Pet Food Co., Ltd.

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