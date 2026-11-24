PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Founder of Simple Systems for Thriving, Diane Lauer Helps Visionary Women, Ethical Founders, and Purpose-Led Organizations Build Sustainable Success Without Sacrificing Well-BeingFleetwood, Pennsylvania – Diane Lauer is the founder of Simple Systems for Thriving, where she works as a transformational leader, business consultant, author, and speaker. Her mission is to help mission-driven leaders and organizations create sustainable success. With more than 30 years of experience spanning corporate finance, nonprofit leadership, and organizational development, she has built a career around turning complexity into clarity. Her work centers on helping visionary women, ethical founders, and purpose-led organizations overcome burnout, strengthen leadership capacity, and build thriving futures. Guided by her personal tagline,“Rooted in Abundance, Living in Simplicity,” Diane believes that meaningful success comes from creating a life and business grounded in purpose, intentionality, and well-being.Diane has held executive roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategic Initiatives Officer, along with nonprofit leadership positions supporting housing stability, food security, workforce development, and broader community impact. At SEI Investments, she developed a philanthropic product that supported hundreds of nonprofit organizations. She also helped lead a COVID-19 eviction prevention program that distributed millions in assistance to families in need. Today, she blends practical business systems with emotional intelligence, mindfulness, and leadership development through her signature S.I.M.P.L.E. System.As an author, Diane has published five books this year, including four collaborative works, expanding her contributions to conversations surrounding personal growth, resilience, forgiveness, and women's leadership. Through these publishing endeavors, she has also cultivated an intentional global network of women business owners, creating meaningful opportunities for connection, collaboration, and mutual support. Her work as an author reflects her commitment to sharing knowledge, elevating women's voices, and encouraging others to build businesses and lives aligned with their values. She holds a Bachelor's degree in International Management and Finance and an MBA from Saint Joseph's University. She has also completed executive leadership programs through the University of Pennsylvania and Bryn Mawr College, and she is currently pursuing further expertise in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. She is a member of On Purpose Women in Maryland and the Project Management Institute.For young women entering her industry, Diane stresses the importance of healthy professional boundaries. She sees employment as a relationship that should benefit both sides, and she encourages women to recognize the value of their time, skills, and contributions instead of routinely giving more than is acknowledged or supported. She urges them to advocate for themselves, know their worth, and seek out workplaces where their efforts are respected and appreciated.Through consulting, writing, and speaking, Diane continues to help individuals and organizations of every size lead with integrity and build systems that last. Her approach reflects a conviction that meaningful impact and personal well-being can go hand in hand. By bringing together practical leadership strategies, intentional collaboration, and a philosophy rooted in abundance and simplicity, Diane Lauer offers a steady, purposeful path toward growth that is both sustainable and fulfilling.Learn More about Diane Lauer:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Diane Lauer, Turns Complexity Into Clarity for Mission-Driven Leaders and Organizations News Provided By Influential Women November 24, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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