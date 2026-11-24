FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brooke Marsalla, a top-producing Kansas City Realtor with more than 250 homes sold and over $92 million in career sales volume, is set to appear on America's Top Agents TV, where she will share insights on real estate, new construction, luxury homes, and building a successful career in a competitive market.America's Top Agents is a multi-season TV series showcasing successful real estate professionals and exploring how they build top-producing careers, navigate competitive markets, and close complex transactions. You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In her episode, Marsalla will explore career reinvention, the importance of consistency and proactive decision-making, and how trust, relationships, and resilience contribute to lasting success. She will also discuss lessons from helping bring two new-construction communities to sellout.“Nothing is impossible. You can do anything,” said Marsalla.Brooke's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Brooke Marsalla

America's Top Agents TV

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Brooke Marsalla to Appear on America's Top Agents TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 24, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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