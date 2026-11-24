FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Britnee Kinard, founder of SD Gunner Fund, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how persistence, advocacy, and purpose can turn difficult circumstances into meaningful support for others.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Kinard explores how to turn trauma into triumph, challenge systems that create barriers, and recognize that caregiving does not define a person's identity. She also discusses how professionally trained service dogs can help veterans, first responders, and children with disabilities regain independence, alongside the importance of service-animal, ADA, and fair-housing compliance.“A caregiver does not define you. It is not who you are. It is simply a job that you do,” said Kinard.Britnee's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Britnee Kinard

Women in Power TV

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Britnee Kinard Joins Women in Power TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 24, 2026, 05:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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