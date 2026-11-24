MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) Delhi Police has safely traced and reunited two minor sisters, aged 10 and 17, from Madhya Pradesh with their father after nearly two months of sustained efforts and counselling, officials said on Tuesday.

The girls had left their home without informing their family and travelled to Delhi in search of employment, police said.

Police said the sisters were noticed on September 17 by a team comprising Sub-Inspector Kiran Sethi, Constable Reena and Constable Sunita during routine area patrolling in Central Delhi. The two girls were seen getting down from an e-rickshaw and appeared frightened while walking alone.

The police personnel approached them and tried to establish contact. However, the girls were initially reluctant to disclose their identities, residential address or details of their family members.

Taking into account their age and vulnerable circumstances, the police team adopted a sensitive and compassionate approach. The girls were provided immediate care and shifted to Udan Shelter Home on the same day to ensure their safety.

Police said women personnel continued counselling the sisters for nearly two months, making repeated efforts to gain their confidence and establish their identities.

During the interaction, the girls eventually identified themselves as P (10) and S (17), residents of Madhya Pradesh. They told the police that they had left home without informing their family and travelled to Delhi to look for work and support themselves financially.

The sisters reportedly said their family was facing financial difficulties and that their father often remained stressed and scolded them. They also alleged that he sometimes slapped them. Upset over the situation at home, the girls decided to leave for Delhi, police said.

The matter was brought to the notice of the Station House Officer (SHO) and the Child Welfare Committee (CWC)-III. Both girls underwent medical examinations and were lodged at the shelter home in accordance with the directions of the authorities.

After establishing their identities and obtaining details about their family, the police team initiated sustained efforts to trace their father. Field-level enquiries and continuous follow-ups eventually helped the personnel locate him and establish contact.

The father informed the police that the family had also been searching for the girls but had been unable to trace them.

On November 23, the father was called to Delhi. The sisters were brought from Udan Shelter Home and produced before the CWC. Following verification of his identity and completion of the necessary procedures, both girls were handed over to him as per the committee's directions. Their belongings were also returned.

In a gesture to support the younger girl's education, Central District Police provided her with a school bag, books, notebooks, pens, pencils and a colour kit after she expressed her desire to continue her studies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central District) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the safe recovery and reunion reflected the force's commitment to the safety and dignity of women and children.

Police said regular area patrolling and prompt intervention remained central to their efforts to protect vulnerable sections of society.