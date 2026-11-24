MENAFN - IANS) Oslo, Nov 24 (IANS) Schools across Denmark received bomb threats via email on Monday, but police said the threats were deemed not "credible," urging the public to remain calm.

"It is currently not the police's view that the threats are credible, but they understandably create insecurity locally at the schools," Danish police said in a statement, adding that there was currently no reason to evacuate any schools or implement any special safety measures, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Central and West Zealand Police said they had received 63 reports after primary schools, upper secondary schools, detention facilities and cultural institutions received threatening emails. Similar messages sent across the country pointed to a coordinated incident, police said, urging schools to report any suspicious objects or people.

Meanwhile, hundreds of schools across Germany received bomb threats on Monday morning, prompting precautionary evacuations at some institutions, though police authorities said there were no indications of concrete danger.

The threats were reported across multiple federal states, including cities such as Freiburg and Hamburg, German public broadcaster ARD's Tagesschau reported.

In the state of Thuringia, numerous educational institutions received identically worded threatening emails, local police said in a press release.

Thuringia police said they currently do not believe the threats are serious and recommended that schools not initiate evacuations and instead continue normal operations.

On November 12, three schools in France were evacuated following bomb alerts, which were later found to be false, French media reported.

According to French daily Le Parisien, the evacuations took place at three educational institutions in Marseille in southern France, in Morez in eastern France, and Laon, a town in northeastern France.

The French Ministry of National Education confirmed to Le Parisien that three bomb alerts were reported on November 12, but ruled out any "mass phenomenon."

French President Emmanuel Macron said that France was "very vigilant" in the face of the "epidemic of bomb alerts and threats."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community (EPC) summit in the Irish capital of Dublin, he said there was not yet sufficient evidence to attribute responsibility for the threats, adding that foreign powers could not yet be identified as behind them.